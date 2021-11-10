Pariveda Unveils Updated Brand

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda, a leader specializing in solving complex technology and business problems, announced today its updated brand positioning. The new positioning reiterates the company's commitment to aligning its purpose of developing people towards their highest potential with the long-term success and mission of its customers.

"Pariveda is evolving our brand to better articulate our founding vision and purpose of aligning our people-centric business model with the mission of our customers, delivering strategy, process, and technology that enables all our stakeholders to thrive and realize their full potential. Our partnerships with our clients underscore how we hire and develop individuals who will be at our client's side every step of the way to help fulfill their own company's mission," said Bruce Ballengee, the company's Founder and CEO.

Three brand promises support the new brand positioning:

"Aligning our success with yours"

"Comfortable navigating complexity and ambiguity"

"A long view focus on sustainable partnerships"

Pariveda unveiled a new logo, colors and design identity that speak to the company's curious, problem-solving nature and ability to solve ambiguous challenges.

"Our new positioning reinforces our value enabling successful outcomes for our clients. We help our clients navigate complexity and solve problems without apparent solutions. We do this in a collaborative way in line with their organization's mission, culture and values. We listen to our client's challenges, seek to understand their business, and co-create tailored solutions that fit their needs," said Cynthia Real, the company's Vice President, Brand & Communications.

Pariveda is a consulting firm solving complex technology and business problems by aligning our people-development focus with the mission of our clients. As an employee-owned company, our people are naturally curious, driven individuals comfortable with complexity. We are invested in helping our clients identify, architect and develop custom solutions to help their organization succeed now and into the future. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, we live and work in major cities across North America. To learn more about how we develop custom solutions to help organizations succeed, visit our website: www.parivedasolutions.com.

