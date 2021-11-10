PAOG and PURA Announce Women's Health CBD Product Partnership

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) and Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the companies will partner on the development of a line of CBD products for Women's Health.

PAOG has engaged Dr. Harriet Kamendi, a graduate of Howard University's Department of Pharmacology with post-doctoral studies at George Washington University, to develop the product line. Dr. Kamendi is an extensively published and recognized healthcare research scientist to include a notable research background with CBD.

PAOG is working closely with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM) for special packaging requirements.

The Women's Health CBD product line will be PAOG and PURA's first product partnership under PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand initiative.

Last year, PAOG acquired intellectual derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments for humans based on this intellectual property.

PAOG recently announced the launch of its first two CBD nutraceutical products, RelaxRX CBD, a sleep aid, and RehabRX CBD, a salve.

PAOG has confirmed shipping its first and second CBD nutraceutical product to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ). Even before the product has been set up for sale online at www.USMJ.com, inquires for the product have indicated a rapid sellout.

PAOG is on track to realize its first revenue this year, starting in Q4 2021, since acquiring the extraction technology.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly following its first two CBD nutraceutical product launches as the company has follow on products lined up to follow these products adding to overall sales potential.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

