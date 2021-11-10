NC Farm Bureau Insurance Lands in Top 10 on Forbes' 2022 "America's Best Insurance Companies" List

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance earned Top 10 honors from Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies. NC Farm Bureau Insurance ranked 7th in the nation for Auto Insurance and 5th in the nation for Homeowners Insurance out of 4,200 companies.

To determine which companies qualify as America's Best Insurance Companies, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey more than 16,000 customers and get their feedback on insurance company performance across eight metrics including overall satisfaction and whether they would recommend them to family and friends. They also evaluated five different subdimensions including: financial advice; customer service; price/performance ratio; transparency; and damage/benefit ratio. Out of some 4,200 insurance companies that offer either property and casualty coverage, life and annuity coverage or health insurance, only 90 were awarded.

"We are honored to be nationally recognized as a top insurance company yet again in 2021 – first by autobody professionals and now by consumers. We're in the people business, so it means a lot to be recognized by our amazing and loyal customers," said Shawn Harding, President of North Carolina Farm Bureau. "Our agents and support staff work hard every day to serve the personal needs of their customers and we are proud to share this national honor from Forbes with them," Harding added.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance (NCFBINS) is the largest domestic property and casualty insurance company in North Carolina. With a network of over 800 agents throughout the state, NCFBINS provides insurance for farm and non-farm policyholders alike in all 100 North Carolina counties. The company has over $2.4 billion in assets, writes over $1.3 billion of premium annually and holds an A.M. Best Company, Inc. rating of A (excellent).

View original content:

SOURCE North Carolina Farm Bureau