The It Gets Better Project Opened Applications Today With the Goal of Awarding At Least One Grant in Each U.S. State

The It Gets Better Project Announces $500K Grant Initiative Benefiting LGBTQ+ Youth with Support from American Eagle and Aerie Brands The It Gets Better Project Opened Applications Today With the Goal of Awarding At Least One Grant in Each U.S. State

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the It Gets Better Project, the world's largest storytelling effort to uplift LGBTQ+ youth, launched a new school-based grant initiative, 50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 Voices. Through this new initiative, grants of up to $10K each will be awarded to at least one middle and/or high school in every U.S. state, including U.S. territories, and funds will support projects to uplift and support the wellbeing of local LGBTQ+ students. The grant opportunities are made possible by the generous support of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) through customer donations from all 50 states via their Real Rewards loyalty program, as well as in-store pin-pad promotion during Pride Month 2021.

It Gets Better Project Logo (PRNewsfoto/It Gets Better Project)

The applications for grant opportunities opened today, and queer (LGBTQ+) students ages 13-18 can apply in partnership with a faculty advisor, educator, or school administrator by preparing a proposal at www.itgetsbetter.org/50states50grants . Potential projects might include a school Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA), a mural highlighting heroes of the LGBTQ+ history movement, a school float in a local Pride parade, and more.

Grants will be prioritized to schools that demonstrate a diverse student population, have a recognized Title I status, have shown documented support for LGBTQ+ students, and have established a GSA or a similar club. Eligibility criteria, sample project themes and more can be found at www.itgetsbetter.org/50states50grants . The applications will close in February 2022 and final recipients will be announced in June during Pride Month 2022.

"Connecting LGBTQ+ youth to their community is a number one priority of the It Gets Better Project. In partnership with AEO's American Eagle and Aerie brands, the 50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 Voices. initiative will provide opportunities to enhance existing or introduce new programming to help LGBTQ+ youth find and connect with their community at school," said Brian Wenke, Executive Director of the It Gets Better Project. "Our five-year partnership with AEO is the perfect example of how brands and nonprofits can work together to create meaningful change in the world."

"Through the generosity of our American Eagle and Aerie customers, AEO is honored to support the It Gets Better Project in launching this important grant initiative. Prioritizing LGBTQ+ youth and building more positive, inclusive communities in schools is how we can help create real change," said Jennifer Foyle, President - Executive Creative Director, AE and Aerie. "AEO's continued support of the It Gets Better Project is led by our shared passion for inspiring change and empowering LGBTQ+ youth, as well as fostering a safe space for everyone to be their most authentic selves."

Since their initial partnership in 2017, AEO has generated more than $3 million for the It Gets Better Project. In 2019, AEO became the It Gets Better Project's first Legacy Partner, signifying lifetime contributions of $1 million or more.

Further information on upcoming projects will be available at www.itgetsbetter.org .

About the It Gets Better Project

The It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral campaigns in YouTube's history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 18 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 600,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter at @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject; and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 33 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com .

Media Contacts

It Gets Better Project

Angela Keane, Metro Public Relations

angela@metropublicrelations.com

AEO Inc.

Olivia Messina

LineMedia@ae.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE It Gets Better Project