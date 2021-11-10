Entain showcases leadership in ESG and launches new initiatives

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entain, the global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment group whose brands include Ladbrokes, bwin, GiocoDigitale and BetMGM in the US, is today holding an event to showcase its leadership in ESG and present a range of new initiatives. The event in London, entitled "Entain Sustain", illustrates Entain's commitment to safer betting and gaming, as well as the ways in which the Entain Foundation supports local communities and sports around the world.

Entain today provides a first report of results from the trials of ARC™ (Advanced Responsibility and Care™), its pioneering, technology-led approach to personalised player protection. Trials of ARC™ began six months ago in the UK and a major milestone has been reached as the processes and AI that underpins ARC™ becomes more advanced and actions in real time. Trials to date clearly show that ARC™ is successfully limiting potentially risky behaviours.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain's CEO, commented: "I have a personal ambition that Entain should become a leader in the critically important area of ESG. Doing so will not only benefit the many communities in which we operate around the world, but also our customers, our people, and our business. Our commitment to safer gambling is a crucial component of this ambition. The findings of our ARC™ trials show that the programme is delivering unprecedented levels of change in protection for those at risk, using our proprietary technology to do so."

Also today, the Group unveiled EnTrain, a new multi-million-pound global initiative to increase access to technology and improve diversity. The goal is to positively impact the lives of over 1,000,000 people around the world – either directly or through their families and dependents – by 2030. This is the first global, strategic commitment from the Entain Foundation to a single initiative supporting people across all under-represented groups in the communities around the world in which it operates.

"I passionately believe that we have a vital role to play in inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in technology," Nygaard-Andersen said. "Our new EnTrain initiative provides the building blocks to help, through access to academic and vocational courses and the technological expertise and equipment needed to succeed."

For the first time, the Group has set out its social contribution to global communities, publishing a full Social Impact Report which also breaks down how the Group has so far allocated funds to ESG initiatives. This time last year Entain launched a Sustainability Charter and announced it would commit £100m over five years to ESG initiatives.

