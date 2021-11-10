D1 Training Receives Strategic Investment from Princeton Equity Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D1 Training, a leading athletic-based training fitness concept, announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group, a leading franchise and multi-unit private equity firm. Princeton is partnering with D1 Training to accelerate the brand's nationwide expansion and secure its leadership position in the fitness industry.

D1 Training has 61 locations open with more than 125 locations in development. The brand's 5-Star Training Program is derived from Division 1 strength & conditioning programs, maximizing results for athletes ages seven and up. D1's programs can be tailored to any goal, from maximizing performance for professional athletes to beginners seeking a healthy lifestyle. D1 has trained over 100 NFL Draft picks, 3,000 collegiate athletes, and 100,000 scholastic athletes per year.

"The investment from Princeton is a testament to D1's distinct brand reputation, our proven success, and strong growth potential in the fitness industry," said Will Bartholomew, CEO & Founder of D1 Training. "The investment comes at a great inflection point for our business. We've seen significant growth since we started franchising in 2017 and are now looking to the next chapter. With this partnership, we are positioned for major expansion in both existing and new markets, while we make strategic investments to bolster our brand and support our high-powered franchisees."

Princeton's partnership with D1 Training brings additional resources to support its fast-growing franchise network. D1's fitness expertise combined with Princeton's franchising knowledge will foster D1 into a national brand synonymous with high-caliber athletic performance and fitness.

"We're eager to build on the momentum of this partnership," said Dan Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of D1 Training. "Our strong culture and winning business model, paired with the backing of Princeton, provide huge opportunities for growth. We have a platform positioned for accelerated development and we look forward to welcoming new franchise partners to join our D1 Family."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Will, Dan and the rest of this talented team," said Jim Waskovich, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Princeton. "D1 has built an incredible brand and has an unparalleled track record of success training athletes of all ages. We look forward to supporting D1's next stage of growth."

All D1 Training locations offer three core training programs: Scholastic (Rookie, Developmental, Prep, and Overtime), Adult, and Pro (College and Professional). Each fitness program is based on five athletic tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength, core and conditioning, and cool down. D1 Training also offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches.

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, D1 Training began franchising in 2017. The brand was recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, named a top 30 gym in America by Men's Health Magazine, and appeared on The Inc. 5000. D1 Training has been endorsed as an approved training facility by the NFL Players Association and is a preferred partner of the National Academy of Sports Medicine. D1 Training is actively seeking qualified, community-minded, single and multi-unit franchisees with a passion for the fitness industry. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.d1franchise.com/.

About Princeton Equity Group

Princeton Equity Group is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-unit investors in the United States and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-unit companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com.

