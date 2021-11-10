Bestway® is Inflating Holiday Fun with a Wide Assortment of Products and Deals!

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the top manufacturers of inflatable recreation products in the world, Bestway® has something for everyone no matter the time of year - and the holidays are no exception. The wide variety of products make great gifts for kids, adults and everyone in between. Debuting on shelves in the fall and winter of 2021, the following products are sure to be hit just in time for the holidays.

Snow Tubes: Kids can glide down the slopes in style in tubes that are made with freeze-resistant Polar-Shield™ material, and that also feature oversized, glove-ready handles.

H2OGO!® Arctic Rush Swirl Snow Tube: Constructed with Polar-Shield™ soft and flexible material, this bleft and vibrant snow tube performs better on the snow without freezing or cracking in cold temperatures. Available at Target.

Portable Spas: From the manufacturers of the Original Premium Portable Spa, Bestway leads the market with timeless prints and effective massage systems.

SaluSpa® Laguna AirJet™ Inflatable Hot Tub: This spa provides a soothing massage experience for up to 4 people, while being quick and easy to set up. It also features an EnergySense™ insulated cover to hold in heat when not in use, making it 40% more energy-efficient than comparable sized spas. Available at Costco.

SaluSpa® Hollywood AirJet™ Inflatable Hot Tub: Up to 6 people can enjoy the soothing massage system and the additional features that this spa has to offer. A color-changing LED light creates a relaxing glow for added ambiance inside the spa, while the semi-transparent outer liner creates an exciting illuminated pattern on the outside. Available at Walmart.

Bouncers: Allowing kids to explore the world around them in a fun way, inflatable bouncers offer an interactive approach to playtime that will keep kids entertained and occupied for hours.

Fisher-Price™ Bouncesational Bouncer: This inflatable bouncer features a built-in pump to save both time and energy and get the kids bouncing in no time! Simply plug the bouncer in and watch it inflate in four minutes. Once inflated, kids will have a blast developing hand-eye coordination, dexterity and gross motor skills. Available at Walmart.

H2OGO!® Wonder Hoops Bounce Park: Featuring a bouncer, slide, climbing wall, basketball hoop and quick, easy 2-minute inflation, what's not to love about the Wonder Hoops Bounce Park? Available at Sam's Club.

Air Mattresses: Air mattresses are great for spare rooms, game rooms or when guests are in town, providing high-quality material, construction and features for consistent sleep quality.

Bestway® Tritech™ 12" Queen Air Mattress: With a built-in pump that inflates the bed in 2-3 minutes and an Ultra-Fresh™ antimicrobial coating, this air mattress is just as convenient as it is comfortable. It also features sturdy Tritech™ construction, providing ultimate durability and strength that minimizes air loss throughout the night. Available at Walmart.

Bestway® Tritech™ 20" Queen Air Mattress: This convenient sleep solution is ready for sleep when you or your guests are, featuring a built-in pump that inflates it within 4 minutes. And it will stay inflated too - constructed with Tritech™ material, this sturdy and durable bed minimizes air loss throughout the night. This mattress also features an Ultra-Fresh™ antimicrobial coating to prevent the growth of mold and mildew on the bed surface. Available at Walmart.

Stand-Up Paddleboards: The engineering team at Bestway has crafted and fine-tuned the stand-up paddleboard, giving both beginners and experienced riders a summer full of exploration.

Hydro-Force™ Sunspotter™ Convertible Stand-Up Paddleboard: The best feature of this board is its multi-functional ability. Not in the mood to stand and paddle? Simply use the included footrest and backrest to turn the board into a kayak. Want to try windsurfing? Our removable daggerboard allows you to do so. This board set features everything you need to get out on the water - a paddle, hand pump, coiled leash and travel backpack. Available at Walmart.

