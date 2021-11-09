Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business Rises to Top-3 Poets&Quants Ranking; Ranks No. 1 in Career Outcomes

<span class="legendSpanClass">Santa Clara University's online MBA rose to No. 3 in the latest rankings from Poets&Quants, with impressive recognition for its career outcomes</span>

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online MBA at Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business has earned a No. 3 ranking in the Poets&Quants Best Online MBA Programs of 2022. The program rises to No. 3 from a No. 10 spot last year. Santa Clara also placed at the top of the academic experience and career outcomes categories, with a No. 1 ranking. The program is supported by Chicago-based education technology and services solutions provider, Everspring.

Poets&Quants focuses its annual ranking, now in its fifth year, on three core measures: quality of incoming students, academic experiences offered by the MBA program and career outcomes of graduates. Everspring has worked with Santa Clara University to build an online MBA program that is outstanding in each of these areas.

Ed Grier, dean of the Leavey School of Business, said, "This is a truly exciting achievement for the Leavey School of Business. As we work to grow our program, these rankings reflect our commitment to providing an education that capitalizes on our premier location, faculty expertise, and strong network of Silicon Valley-based executives and alumni to students across the nation in an accessible online space."

"These rankings are a reflection of Santa Clara University's commitment to creating accessible online education. Our faculty experts and program staff build highly relevant coursework and experiences that open doors for our students," said Nydia MacGregor, senior assistant dean of graduate programs. "We continually strive to offer the right mix of courses and ensure we are deeply connected to what is going on in Silicon Valley."

Everspring's methodology ensures its partners' online programs reflect each university's traditions and standards of academic excellence. At Santa Clara, Everspring partnered with the university's faculty to create an innovative online experience, the Silicon Valley Professional (SVP) dashboard. This dashboard targets the key skills Silicon Valley-based employers are seeking in new employees and allows students to track their progress towards skills mastery, both to see their own accomplishments in real time, and to share with employers concurrent to pursuing their MBA. The SVP dashboard is incorporated into every class, providing an engaging online experience that leads to successful outcomes as demonstrated in these rankings.

"Building high-quality learning experiences with innovative assets, like the SVP dashboard, that deliver the skills and value students expect from their program is the core of our work." said Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring. "Career outcomes are the ultimate promise of a degree, and we are thrilled to see the recognition of Santa Clara University's outstanding results. The Poets&Quants rankings are a testament to our strong partnership and our unwavering focus on exceptional student outcomes."

Launched in 2018 in partnership with Everspring, Santa Clara University's online MBA offers students a unique experience by leveraging the innovation and technology of its Silicon Valley location while focusing on the university's strong tradition of ethics and social responsibility. The success of the Leavey School of Business online MBA is reflected in its student satisfaction rate of 97%.

About Santa Clara University and the Leavey School of Business

Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley—the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial region. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, and graduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness grounded in the 450-year tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. For more information, visit www.scu.edu/business .

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

