Milwaukee School of Engineering launches new podcast, "Rethink What's Possible" Who it's for: Anyone with a broad interest in exploring how one university is rethinking what's possible in the worlds of engineering, artificial intelligence, business, health care, STEM and beyond.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) launched its first-ever podcast, "Rethink What's Possible." Host Tom Crawford, 91.7FM WMSE station manager, sits down with MSOE students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners to learn more about their inventions, research, industry trends, projects and experiences.

"While podcasts have existed for decades, for the first time, more than half of all digital audio listeners will tune in to podcasts each month," said Saj Thachenkary, MSOE vice president of marketing and community engagement. "Rethink What's Possible highlights MSOE's thought leadership in a range of areas."

Season One is now available:

Episode #1 "Life After Shark Tank" – MSOE alumnus Matt Mundt shares his experiences as an entrepreneur with his company Hug Sleep on ABC's Shark Tank

Episode #2 "Erasing the Stigma of Mental Health" – MSOE School of Nursing's Dr. Carol Sabel is joined by Rogers Behavioral Health's Sue McKenzie Dicks and MSOE alumnus Jake Egan to erase the stigma of mental health issues

Episode #3 "Humanizing Machine Learning" – Dr. Sheila Ross , Dr. John Bukowy and current student Ethan Hindes , all MSOE Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department, dive into the future of AI and machine learning

Episode #4 "Rooted in STEM" – MSOE's Director of STEM Liz Taylor and VP of Student Affairs and Campus Inclusion Seandra Mitchell discuss the importance of access to STEM programs and how they can help bridge the economic and opportunity gap

Rethink What's Possible is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and at www.msoe.edu/podcast.

Milwaukee School of Engineering is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. The independent, non-profit university has about 2,800 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now as well as prepared for the future. Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors, and challenge them to go beyond what's possible. MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators.

