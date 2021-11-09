ePlus Reports Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results and Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Net sales increased 5.8% to $458.0 million ; technology segment net sales increased 4.0% to $436.3 million ; service revenues increased 23.1% to $60.9 million .

Adjusted gross billings increased 10.5% to $664.1 million .

Consolidated gross profit increased 24.3% to $123.0 million .

Consolidated gross margin was 26.9%, an increase of 400 basis points.

Net earnings increased 58.3% to $31.4 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 49.6% to $50.2 million .

Diluted earnings per share increased 58.1% to $2.34 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 54.2% to $2.59 .

First Half Fiscal Year 2022

Net sales increased 11.0% to $874.7 million ; technology segment net sales increased 10.0% to $836.7 million ; service revenues increased 19.8% to $116.4 million .

Adjusted gross billings increased 13.0% to $1,297.1 million .

Consolidated gross profit increased 15.7% to $228.5 million .

Consolidated gross margin was 26.1%, an increase of 100 basis points.

Net earnings increased 47.6% to $54.9 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.6% to $88.5 million .

Diluted earnings per share increased 47.1% to $4.09 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 42.6% to $4.55 .

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021.

"Building on our strong performance in the first quarter, ePlus generated strong financial results in the second quarter, underscoring the strength of our business model and the continued success of our growth strategy," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer. "Supported by the breadth of our solutions, extensive vendor partnerships and engineering talent, ePlus continues to meet the evolving needs of our customers across the technology solutions stack, driving solid adjusted gross billings and revenue growth that fueled robust gains in both profitability and earnings."

Mr. Marron continued, "Services remained one of the fastest-growing areas in our solutions portfolio, with second quarter revenue for this business increasing more than 23% year-over-year. Our financing segment also contributed favorably to our results, as ePlus benefitted from several large transactions that generated strong growth in revenue and operating income. Overall, earnings per diluted share for the quarter increased 58% year-over-year, reflecting growth and positive operating leverage. I am extremely proud of the entire ePlus team, who have continued to adapt successfully to support our customers with innovative and cost-effective solutions in a dynamic market."

ePlus Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a two-for-one split of its Common Stock. The stock split will be in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend payable on December 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021. The Company expects its Common stock will begin trading at the split-adjusted price on December 14, 2021. All share and per share amounts reflected herein are prior to the stock split.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year ended September 30, 2020:

Consolidated net sales increased 5.8% to $458.0 million, from $433.1 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 4.0% to $436.3 million, from $419.4 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 23.1% to $60.9 million, from $49.4 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 10.5% to $664.1 million from $601.1 million.

Financing segment net sales increased 58.3% to $21.7 million, from $13.7 million due to higher transactional gains from several outsized transactions.

Consolidated gross profit increased 24.3% to $123.0 million, from $99.0 million. Consolidated gross margin was 26.9%, up from 22.9% last year, due to higher product and services margins in our technology segment and a larger proportion of sales recorded on a net basis.

Operating expenses were $78.7 million, up 11.7% from $70.5 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit and higher software license and maintenance and travel expenses, partially offset by lower rent and communication expenses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,554, up 57 from a year ago.

Consolidated operating income increased 55.5% to $44.3 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 28.6%, lower than the prior year quarter of 30.8%, due to an adjustment in the prior year related to the federal benefit from state taxes.

Net earnings increased 58.3% to $31.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 49.6% to $50.2 million, from $33.6 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $2.34, compared with $1.48 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.59, compared with $1.68 last year.

First Half Fiscal Year 2022 Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the six months of the prior fiscal year ended September 30, 2020:

Consolidated net sales increased 11.0% to $874.7 million, from $788.1 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 10.0% to $836.7 million, from $760.6 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 19.8% to $116.4 million, from $97.2 million primarily due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings was $1,297.1 million, an increase of 13.0% from $1,147.5 million.

Financing segment net sales increased 38.1% to $38.0 million, from $27.5 million, primarily due to higher transactional gains from several outsized transactions.

Consolidated gross profit increased 15.7% to $228.5 million, from $197.5 million. Consolidated gross margin was 26.1%, up from 25.1% last year, due to higher product and services margins and a higher proportion of sales recorded on a net basis in our technology segment.

Operating expenses were $151.8 million, up 5.4% from $144.0 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit and higher healthcare costs.

Consolidated operating income increased 43.5% to $76.8 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 28.2%, lower than last year of 30.8% due to an adjustment in the prior year related to the federal benefit from state taxes.

Net earnings increased 47.6% to $54.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.6% to $88.5 million, from $64.3 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $4.09, compared with $2.78 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $4.55, compared with $3.19 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2021, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $57.0 million, compared with $129.6 million as of March 31, 2021, due to additional working capital needs in our technology segment and the repurchase of stock. Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 92.3%. Total stockholders' equity was $613.6 million, compared with $562.4 million as of March 31, 2021. Total shares outstanding were 13.5 million on September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Summary and Outlook

"As we enter the second half of fiscal 2022, ePlus remains well-positioned for continued growth, with the products, services, financing, and expertise that enable our customers to meet the challenges of digital transformation and modernization. Our data center, security and cloud-focused solutions remain especially timely and relevant as businesses further expand their remote and hybrid workforce capabilities, while our investments in emerging areas, including collaboration and AI, provide new opportunities for growth," Mr. Marron noted.

"Our confidence in our fiscal 2022 outlook is supported by the strength of our open orders and backlog, both of which have increased significantly during the year. While we continue to closely monitor constraints within the supply chain that may limit future product availability, our team and our channel partners have performed admirably in navigating these challenges to date. As always, ePlus remains committed to investing in our people and in our capabilities to stay on the forefront of technology trends.

"We are pleased to announce that the Board has declared a two-for-one stock split, reflecting confidence in the Company's outlook and growth strategy," Mr. Marron concluded.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of October:

In the month of September:

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, significant and rapid inflation, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and pressure on prices; supply constraints of certain IT products, including constraints caused by shortages in semiconductors and other components; inflation of both wages and product costs; reduction of vendor incentive programs; and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors' or suppliers' IT systems and data and audio communication networks, supply chains or other systems; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or floor planning facility, or obtain debt for our financing transactions; uncertainty regarding the phase out of LIBOR may negatively affect our operating results; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; the creditworthiness of our customers and our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security or ransomware attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our dependence on continued innovation in hardware, software and services offerings by our vendors, availability of these products from our vendors and our ability to partner with them; our reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel and vendor certifications; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















September 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$56,950

$129,562 Accounts receivable—trade, net

457,308

391,567 Accounts receivable—other, net

57,346

41,053 Inventories

134,514

69,963 Financing receivables—net, current

80,082

106,272 Deferred costs

30,691

28,201 Other current assets

12,675

10,976 Total current assets

829,566

777,594









Financing receivables and operating leases—net

105,855

90,165 Deferred tax asset—net

1,469

1,468 Property, equipment and other assets

43,895

42,289 Goodwill

126,596

126,645 Other intangible assets—net

32,564

38,614 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,139,945

$1,076,775









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$121,263

$165,162 Accounts payable—floor plan

145,880

98,653 Salaries and commissions payable

36,382

36,839 Deferred revenue

82,937

72,802 Recourse notes payable—current

35,548

5,450 Non-recourse notes payable—current

21,083

50,397 Other current liabilities

32,532

30,061 Total current liabilities

475,625

459,364









Recourse notes payable—long term

9,360

12,658 Non-recourse notes payable—long term

4,315

5,664 Other liabilities

37,042

36,679 TOTAL LIABILITIES

526,342

514,365









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized;

none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 25,000 shares

authorized; 13,510 outstanding at September 30, 2021 and

13,503 outstanding at March 31, 2021

146

145 Additional paid-in capital

155,941

152,366 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,070 shares at September 30, 2021 and







993 shares at March 31, 2021

(82,246)

(75,372) Retained earnings

539,547

484,616 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency







translation adjustment

215

655 Total Stockholders' Equity

613,603

562,410 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,139,945

$1,076,775



ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net sales













Product $397,160

$383,656

$758,217

$690,896 Services 60,857

49,425

116,449

97,216 Total 458,017

433,081

874,666

788,112















Cost of sales













Product 297,629

302,963

574,856

529,597 Services 37,386

31,156

71,296

60,996 Total 335,015

334,119

646,152

590,593















Gross profit 123,002

98,962

228,514

197,519















Selling, general, and administrative 74,504

66,889

143,279

136,356 Depreciation and amortization 3,853

3,341

7,779

6,857 Interest and financing costs 342

247

701

824 Operating expenses 78,699

70,477

151,759

144,037















Operating income 44,303

28,485

76,755

53,482















Other income (expense) (325)

184

(202)

282















Earnings before taxes 43,978

28,669

76,553

53,764















Provision for income taxes 12,565

8,823

21,622

16,558















Net earnings $31,413

$19,846

$54,931

$37,206















Net earnings per common share—basic $2.36

$1.48

$4.12

$2.79 Net earnings per common share—diluted $2.34

$1.48

$4.09

$2.78















Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 13,332

13,372

13,333

13,347 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 13,432

13,391

13,431

13,394

Technology Segment

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales





















Product $375,444

$369,934

1.5%

$720,210

$663,367

8.6% Services 60,857

49,425

23.1%

116,449

97,216

19.8% Total 436,301

419,359

4.0%

836,659

760,593

10.0%























Cost of sales





















Product 293,837

301,006

(2.4%)

564,852

525,549

7.5% Services 37,386

31,156

20.0%

71,296

60,996

16.9% Total 331,223

332,162

(0.3%)

636,148

586,545

8.5%























Gross profit 105,078

87,197

20.5%

200,511

174,038

15.2%























Selling, general, and administrative 70,803

62,586

13.1%

136,956

128,142

6.9% Depreciation and amortization 3,825

3,313

15.5%

7,723

6,801

13.6% Interest and financing costs 199

1

19,800.0%

358

266

34.6% Operating expenses 74,827

65,900

13.5%

145,037

135,209

7.3%























Operating income $30,251

$21,297

42.0%

$55,474

$38,829

42.9% Adjusted gross billings $664,124

$601,064

10.5%

$1,297,131

$1,147,458

13.0% Adjusted EBITDA $36,059

$26,275

37.2%

$67,017

$49,436

35.6%

Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market

Twelve Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020

Change











Telecom, Media, & Entertainment 28%

20%

8% SLED 15%

16%

(1%) Healthcare 15%

15%

- Technology 14%

19%

(5%) Financial Services 11%

13%

(2%) All others 17%

17%

- Total 100%

100%





Financing Segment

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,







2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change



(in thousands)





(in thousands)































Net sales $21,716

$13,722

58.3%

$38,007

$27,529

38.1%

Cost of sales 3,792

1,957

93.8%

10,004

4,048

147.1%

Gross profit 17,924

11,765

52.4%

28,003

23,481

19.3%



























Selling, general, and administrative 3,701

4,303

(14.0%)

6,323

8,214

(23.0%)

Depreciation and amortization 28

28

0.0%

56

56

0.0%

Interest and financing costs 143

246

(41.9%)

343

558

(38.5%)

Operating expenses 3,872

4,577

(15.4%)

6,722

8,828

(23.9%)



























Operating income $14,052

$7,188

95.5%

$21,281

$14,653

45.2%

Adjusted EBITDA $14,136

$7,286

94.0%

$21,450

$14,839

44.6%



ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP information: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (v) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross billings, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)















Technology segment net sales $436,301

419,359

$836,659

$760,583 Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription / SaaS licenses, and services 227,823

181,705

460,472

386,875 Adjusted gross billings $664,124

$601,064

$1,297,131

$1,147,458





Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands) Consolidated













Net earnings $31,413

$19,846

$54,931

$37,206 Provision for income taxes 12,565

8,823

21,622

16,558 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,853

3,341

7,779

6,857 Share based compensation 1,840

1,764

3,575

3,671 Acquisition and integration expense -

(30)

-

(1) Interest and financing costs 199

1

358

266 Other (income) expense [2] 325

(184)

202

(282) Adjusted EBITDA $50,195

$33,561

$88,467

$64,275

































Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands) Technology Segment













Operating income $30,251

$21,297

$55,474

$38,829 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,825

3,313

7,723

6,801 Share based compensation 1,784

1,694

3,462

3,541 Acquisition and integration expense -

(30)

-

(1) Interest and financing costs 199

1

358

266 Adjusted EBITDA $36,059

$26,275

$67,017

$49,436































Financing Segment













Operating income $14,052

$7,188

$21,281

$14,653 Depreciation and amortization [1] 28

28

56

56 Share based compensation 56

70

113

130 Adjusted EBITDA $14,136

$7,286

$21,450

$14,839

































Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $43,978

$28,669

$76,553

$53,764 Share based compensation 1,840

1,764

3,575

3,671 Acquisition and integration expense -

(30)

-

(1) Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 2,661

2,172

5,357

4,400 Other (income) expense [2] 325

(184)

202

(282) Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 48,804

32,391

85,687

61,552















GAAP: Provision for income taxes 12,565

8,823

21,622

16,558 Share based compensation 528

541

1,024

1,128 Acquisition and integration expense -

(9)

-

- Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 750

648

1,507

1,315 Other (income) expense [2] 93

(56)

58

(86) Tax benefit on restricted stock 62

(26)

317

(40) Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 13,998

9,921

24,528

18,875















Non-GAAP: Net earnings $34,806

$22,470

$61,159

$42,677

































Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $2.34

$1.48

$4.09

$2.78















Share based compensation 0.09

0.09

0.18

0.19 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.14

0.11

0.29

0.23 Other (income) expense [2] 0.02

-

0.01

(0.01) Tax benefit on restricted stock -

-

(0.02)

- Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax $0.25

$0.20

$0.46

$0.41















Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $2.59

$1.68

$4.55

$3.19

[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

