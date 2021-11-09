American College of Education and Learners Edge Partner to Make Quality Higher Education More Affordable and Accessible to Educators

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education, a leading provider of online graduate degrees in education, and Learners Edge, a leading provider of graduate-level continuing education for teachers, today announced their partnership to enhance high quality, low-cost learning and career advancement opportunities for educators across the nation. This partnership opens new, low-cost pathways for educators to advance their careers through flexible, 100% online courses and degree programs.

Because the two organizations' missions are aligned to provide affordable and quality career advancement opportunities for educators, the partnership provides:

Low-cost learning pathways for educators pursuing advanced degrees, continuing education, or alternative teacher certification;

Accessible, quality education through 100% online learning and common-sense transfer credit policies facilitating shorter completion times; and

Enhanced career advancement by offering relevant curriculum that educators can immediately use to advance their career and maximize the return on their education investment.

"American College of Education provides the high-quality education students expect, at the low cost they deserve with the flexibility they need. This new partnership with Learners Edge expands continuing education opportunities for our students and provides new, lower cost degree pathways for educators," said American College of Education president Shawntel Landry, Ed.D., M.B.A. "We look forward to building our partnership with Learners Edge to lower the cost of career advancement opportunities for educators."

"Combining the resources of our organizations is a natural and logical alignment of our shared educational missions and commitment to learning. Our work together brings unparalleled opportunities and showcases our support for educators and school leaders across the country," said Learners Edge CEO Jim Hall. "Education has faced challenges and deserves our attention. I'm personally involved in this collaboration and proud to work with my new colleagues at American College of Education."

The partnership will enable Learners Edge students to apply as many as nine continuing education general study credits to select American College of Education masters or doctoral degree programs in content areas, such as advanced studies, education technology, integrated curriculum, leadership and more.

For more information, visit www.ace.edu and www.learnersedge.com.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online university specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Learners Edge

Learners Edge is an online continuing education company, focused on offering graduate level courses for K-12 teachers looking for license renewal, professional development, and salary advancement. Learners Edge works closely with its partner brands, Teaching Channel and iteach, to offer a full suite of support and education for teachers - new and existing.

Media Inquiries:

Caroline Bouldin

caroline.bouldin@hkstrategies.com

214-676-0562

