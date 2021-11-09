- Post-hoc analyses of the Phase 3 SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 trials show people with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) demonstrated greater clinical responses related to axial involvement when treated with upadacitinib (RINVOQ®) compared to placebo at week 24[1]

AbbVie Presents New Efficacy Data on Upadacitinib (RINVOQ®) in People with Active Psoriatic Arthritis and Axial Involvement at ACR Convergence 2021

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced results from new post-hoc analyses from the Phase 3 SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 trials assessing the efficacy of upadacitinib (RINVOQ®) on axial symptoms in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial involvement. The analysis showed that patients with active PsA demonstrated numerically greater clinical responses related to their axial involvement with upadacitinib (15 mg, once daily) compared to placebo at week 24 across both studies and consistently numerically higher responses compared to HUMIRA® (adalimumab) at week 24 in SELECT-PsA 1.1

Axial involvement was defined by investigator assessment and patient-reported-outcome-based criteria (Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Index (BASDAI) ≥4 and BASDAI Question 2 ≥4 at baseline).1 These results will be featured at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021, in an oral presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 3:30-3:45 p.m. CT (Abstract #1945).

"These data further add to the body of evidence that support the potential of upadacitinib to be an important treatment option that helps reduce the impact of the many disease manifestations of psoriatic arthritis," said Thomas Hudson, M.D., senior vice president, research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "We remain committed to advancing research across our portfolio of therapies to help improve care for more people living with rheumatic diseases, including psoriatic arthritis."

At week 24, upadacitinib showed numerically greater responses than adalimumab across all BASDAI and Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score (ASDAS) endpoints in SELECT-PsA 1.1 The proportion of patients achieving ASDAS clinically important improvement (CII) at week 24 was greater with upadacitinib (69.8%) versus adalimumab (54.1%, nominal P<0.05).1

Clinical Responses in Patients with Axial Involvement Defined by Investigator Assessment

and PRO-Based Criteria at Week 24 from SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 21 Endpoint SELECT-PsA 1 SELECT-PsA 2

PBO UPA ADA PBO UPA Overall BASDAI§ (mean

change from baseline) -2.05 (n = 90) -3.47*** (n = 98) -2.98 (n = 78) -0.52 (n = 51) -2.48*** (n = 46) Modified BASDAI (excl.

Q3)§ (mean change

from baseline) -2.02 (n = 90) -3.38*** (n = 98) -2.90 (n = 78) -0.46 (n = 51) -2.40*** (n = 46) BASDAI50† (%) 29.3 (n = 99) 60.4*** (n = 106) 47.1 (n = 85) 3.1 (n = 64) 29.8*** (n = 57) ASDAS§ (mean change

from baseline) -0.81 (n = 89) -1.87*** (n = 98) -1.57 (n = 77) -0.11 (n =50) -1.37*** (n = 46) ASDAS ID†,‡ (%) 10.1 (n = 99) 36.8*** (n = 106) 29.4 (n = 85) 0.0 (n = 64) 24.6*** (n = 57) ASDAS LDA†,‡ (%) 25.3 (n = 99) 61.3*** (n = 106) 50.6 (n = 85) 4.7 (n = 64) 43.9*** (n = 57) ASDAS MI†,‡ (%) 12.1 (n = 99) 47.2*** (n = 106) 36.5 (n = 85) 0.0 (n = 64) 26.3*** (n = 57) ASDAS CII†,‡ (%) 31.3 (n = 99) 69.8#*** (n = 106) 54.1 (n = 85) 6.3 (n = 64) 45.6*** (n = 57)



ADA, adalimumab; ASDAS, Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score; BASDAI, Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Index; CII, clinically important improvement; EOW, every other week; ID, inactive disease; LDA, low disease activity; MI, major improvement; MMRM, mixed-effect model repeated measures; NRI, non-responder imputation; PBO, placebo; UPA, upadacitinib

***P<0.001, UPA 15 mg vs PBO; #P<0.05, UPA 15 mg vs ADA; nominal P-values are presented and were not adjusted for multiple comparisons †NRI analysis constructed using Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel test adjusting for the main stratification factor of current DMARD use (yes/no) was used for binary endpoints ‡ ASDAS thresholds: ID <1.3; LDA <2.1; MI change from baseline ≥2; CII change from baseline ≥1.1 § MMRM analysis with unstructured variance-covariance matrix, including treatment, visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, the stratification factor current DMARD use (yes/no) as fixed factors and the continuous fixed covariate of baseline measurement was used for continuous endpoints

"People with psoriatic arthritis and axial involvement often face significant functional challenges," said Iain McInnes, professor of medicine and Versus Arthritis professor of rheumatology at University of Glasgow, U.K. "These data underscore the potential for upadacitinib to help more patients take control of their disease, including those impacted by axial symptoms."

Findings from the post-hoc analysis are consistent with previous data based on investigator assessment alone.1

Across SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 studies, the published safety profile of RINVOQ was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies, with no new safety risks detected.2,3,4

As previously reported, in SELECT-PsA 1, through week 24, serious infections occurred in 1.2% of patients in the 15 mg RINVOQ group compared to 0.9% in the placebo group and 0.7% in the HUMIRA group.2 There were no cases of adjudicated venous thromboembolic events (VTE) in the RINVOQ 15 mg group, two cases in the adalimumab group (0.5%) and one case in the placebo group (0.2%).2 No major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) were reported in the RINVOQ 15 mg group.2 There was one MACE reported in the placebo group and two MACE reported in the HUMIRA group.2 Herpes zoster was reported in four cases in the 15 mg RINVOQ group (0.9%), three cases in the placebo group (0.7%) and no cases in the HUMIRA group.5 There were no deaths in the RINVOQ 15 mg group, one death in the placebo group (0.2%) and no deaths in the adalimumab group.2

As previously reported, for the SELECT-PsA 2 study, through week 24, serious infections occurred in 0.5% of patients in the RINVOQ 15 mg group compared to 0.5% in the placebo group.4 There was one pulmonary embolism reported in the 15 mg RINVOQ group and none in the placebo group.4 There was one non-fatal adjudicated major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) in the 15 mg RINVOQ group (acute myocardial infarction) and no MACE in the placebo group.4 Herpes zoster was reported in three cases in the 15 mg RINVOQ group (1.4%) and in two cases in the placebo group (0.9%).6 One death was reported in a patient receiving placebo (motor vehicle accident).4

Use of upadacitinib in psoriatic arthritis is not approved in the U.S. and its safety and efficacy are currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The ACR Convergence 2021 abstracts can be found here.

About Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a heterogeneous, systemic inflammatory disease with hallmark manifestations across multiple domains including joints and skin.7 In PsA, the immune system causes inflammation that can lead to skin lesions associated with psoriasis, pain, fatigue and stiffness in the joints.7,8 PsA affects about 30 percent of people with psoriasis.9,10

About SELECT-PsA 111,12

SELECT-PsA 1 is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active comparator- and placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RINVOQ compared to placebo and adalimumab in adult patients with moderately to severely active psoriatic arthritis who have a history of intolerance or inadequate response to at least one non-biologic DMARD. Patients were randomized to RINVOQ 15 mg, RINVOQ 30 mg, adalimumab 40 mg every other week or placebo followed by either RINVOQ 15 mg or RINVOQ 30 mg at week 24.

The primary endpoint was the percentage of subjects receiving RINVOQ 15 mg or 30 mg who achieved an ACR20 response after 12 weeks of treatment versus placebo. The long-term extension of the trial is ongoing. More information on this trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03104400).

About SELECT-PsA 211,13

SELECT-PsA 2 is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RINVOQ in adult patients with moderately to severely active psoriatic arthritis who have a history of intolerance or inadequate response to at least one biologic DMARD. Patients were randomized to RINVOQ 15 mg, RINVOQ 30 mg or placebo followed by either RINVOQ 15 mg or RINVOQ 30 mg at week 24.

The primary endpoint was the percentage of subjects achieving an ACR20 response after 12 weeks of treatment versus placebo. The long-term extension of the trial is ongoing. More information on this trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03104374).

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Based on enzymatic and cellular assays, RINVOQ demonstrated greater inhibitory potency for JAK-1 vs JAK-2, JAK-3, and TYK-2.11 The relevance of inhibition of specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic effectiveness is not currently known. RINVOQ 15 mg is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. RINVOQ 15 mg is also approved by the European Commission for adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, adults with active psoriatic arthritis and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis. RINVOQ is approved by the European Commission for adults (15 mg and 30 mg) and adolescents (15 mg) with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing.14-21

About AbbVie in Rheumatology

For more than 20 years, AbbVie has been dedicated to improving care for people living with rheumatic diseases. Our longstanding commitment to discovering and delivering transformative therapies is underscored by our pursuit of cutting-edge science that improves our understanding of promising new pathways and targets in order to help more people living with rheumatic diseases reach their treatment goals. For more information on AbbVie in rheumatology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/rheumatology.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

