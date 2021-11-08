RentPath announces integration with Rentgrata's innovative renter referral platform

Listings on RentPath's network of sites (rent.com, Apartment Guide and Rentals.com) now facilitate direct connections between existing residents and prospective renters via an innovative partnership with Rentgrata.

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RentPath (www.rentpath.com), a Redfin company, and leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry announced an exclusive partnership with apartment industry innovator, Rentgrata.

As RentPath continues on its mission to provide the most immersive, informative and information-rich experience for apartment hunters, the integration with Rentgrata will allow its users to connect with current residents of apartment communities, directly from the property listing. This innovative feature is particularly relevant in the post-Covid era as it enables prospective renters to gain familiarity with locations, sight unseen.

"Rentgrata and RentPath share a commitment to giving prospective residents rich and meaningful insight on their journey to finding a new place to live," shared Ben Margolit, Rentgrata's CEO and co-founder, "Moving to a new place is a huge decision and we are so pleased to be able help inform that decision for RentPath's millions of users by connecting them to potential new neighbors. With direct access to residents, they can ask the questions that are truly important to them."

This integration is the latest in a number of exciting moves for RentPath, which was acquired by Redfin, a pioneer in the real estate industry, in early April 2021.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rentgrata," said Jon Ziglar, RentPath's CEO, "The social proof that comes from direct resident referrals in our listings represents the latest in a number of innovations we are introducing to provide the richest, most informative and immersive experience for our users. Getting insight into the experience of existing residents brings a powerful trust signal for potential renters. We believe this will help renters lease with confidence, and drive even better conversions for our customers. Everyone benefits."

This addition to RentPath's rental search experience is one of several exciting innovations in recent weeks. Jon Ziglar and the RentPath team are attending National Multifamily Housing Council's OPTECH Conference in Washington DC this week and will be sharing updates with attendees. The RentPath team is located at booth #235 at the event and will be providing more information about this new partnership throughout the conference.

About RentPath

RentPath is the only marketing and automation platform that engages prospective residents through the entire renter journey, maximizing leads and occupancies with unparalleled ROI. Through its broad network of rental listing sites including rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com, RentPath connects property owners and managers with over 10 million high-intent, in-market renters per month. In addition, the RentPath platform powers a full suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions across search advertising, social media, email marketing, web chat, resident communication, reputation management and more. RentPath's holistic solutions simplify the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and efficiencies for property managers and owners. RentPath is a Redfin Company.

About Rentgrata

Rentgrata is the first renter insights platform that creates connections and builds community for multifamily communities. As the only messaging platform for prospective and current residents to connect and share feedback, Rentgrata facilitates real conversations, while delivering data that helps multifamily professionals better understand renter needs. By helping apartment buildings feel more like communities, Rentgrata reduces resident turnover and increases NOI, while offering residents the chance to capitalize on referral incentives and connect in new ways. For more information, visit https://www.rentgrata.com/.

Contact:

