MindMaze Granted United States Category III Current Procedural Terminology Codes for MindMotion™ GO in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and BALTIMORE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMaze Healthcare, the global leader in digital neuro-therapeutics solutions with a mission to accelerate the brain's ability to recover, learn and adapt, today announced that it has been granted Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®)1 Category III codes published by the American Medical Association (AMA) on November 1, 2021 and effective July 1, 2022.

MindMaze Healthcare will accelerate its efforts with payor partners and integrated providers for coverage and payment. Healthcare providers will be able to submit claims with a code specifically describing services provided via the MindMotion GO tele-neurorehabilitation platform, facilitating additional rehabilitation for patients with stroke and neurological disease in the clinic and at home.

"The grant of these codes is a breakthrough milestone for MindMotion GO and MindMaze's pipeline as a whole," said Tej Tadi, CEO of MindMaze. "We are particularly pleased that these new codes will allow therapists to bill for remote care. Neurological conditions are on the rise with devastating consequences on individuals, families and societies as a whole. These codes are an important step for the ecosystem and broaden access to our technology, enabling more people across America to get the treatment they deserve."

The Category III CPT codes for MindMotion GO were applied for by David Putrino, PhD, PT, (Director of Rehabilitation Innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System and the Associate Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai), and Steve Zeiler, MD, PhD, (Director of the Vascular Neurology Fellowship Program and Associate Professor of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine). "We applaud the American Medical Association for recognizing the need to continue to expand access to remote care for patients seeking neurorehabilitative treatment," said Lauren Craig, US Market Access Lead of MindMaze.

MindMotion GO, FDA-cleared and CE marked, uses interactive therapeutic games designed by therapists and based on neuroscience to help patients suffering from a neurological injury or condition, such as stroke, to rehabilitate and regain function. Combining serious games and AI-driven longitudinal performance data with the ability to be used along the continuum of care (in clinics, at hospitals, and at home), the platform allows clinicians and therapists to optimize the delivery and dose of care while facilitating larger patient volumes. As therapy is gamified, patients are more engaged, demonstrating time-on-task that is multiple times more than traditional rehabilitation. The accompanying cloud platform enables remote assessments, therapy planning and efficient patient monitoring. MindMotion GO is available at leading US institutions such as Johns Hopkins University Hospital and Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, as well as other leading centers globally. MindMaze's internal team of therapists and engineers is available to facilitate the integration of the platform, products and services into a site's clinical practice.

MindMotion GO is part of a broader set of MindMaze products and services designed to monitor and treat acquired and degenerative neurological diseases. MindMaze's current and pipeline digital neuro-therapeutics solutions – holding two FDA clearances, six CE marks, and backed by over 70 patent families – address eight major neurological diseases as the company builds a universal platform for brain health and recovery.

About MindMaze

MindMaze is a global leader in digital neuro-therapeutics (DTx) solutions with a mission to accelerate the brain's ability to recover, learn and adapt. With over a decade of work at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing, engineering, mixed reality and artificial intelligence, its healthcare division is addressing some of the most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, by creating the a universal platform for brain health and recovery and unique digital therapeutic interventions. MindMaze's pioneering FDA cleared and CE marked neuro-digital therapeutics accelerate patients' recovery from many critical neurological conditions. Founded in 2012 by CEO Dr Tej Tadi, MindMaze is the first Swiss Unicorn with offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai.

1 CPT only copyright 2021 American Medical Association. All rights reserved. Applicable FARS/HHSARS apply.

