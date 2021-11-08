Finalists Unveiled for 2022 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards

114 Toys that Will Top Wish Lists this Holiday Season!

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From creative construction toys and innovative collectibles to lovable plush and toys for grown-ups, the 2022 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards finalists announced today will be topping wish lists this holiday season. Known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, the TOTY Awards program recognizes the top playthings on the market and is a vital fundraiser for The Toy Foundation, which delivers the magic of play to millions of children in vulnerable situations.

The 114 finalists were announced this morning by a group of kid & family influencers. Families can now head to www.ToyAwards.org to vote for their favorite toys & games in each of the 16 categories, browse toys, and download shopping lists for the holidays. Voting will close January 4, 2022, and every vote cast serves as an entry in the TOTY sweepstakes, giving consumers a chance to take home the winning toy in each category!

"Each and every finalist announced today demonstrates the incredible ability of toys and play to bring inspiration, laughter, and learning to children of all ages!" said Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "We congratulate the outstanding finalists and look forward to announcing the winners in each category, as well as the coveted overall 'Toy of the Year' winner and 'People's Choice' honoree, at our gala in February. As the most critical annual fundraiser for The Toy Foundation, that night will be especially meaningful for the toy community, with 100% of the gala's proceeds benefitting programs that deliver toys, funds, and the healing power of play to children in need."

This year's TOTY finalists were selected from 623 nominees submitted in 16 different categories. Twenty-three judges, including toy and play experts, retailers, academics, and journalists reviewed and ranked the products in categories relevant to their areas of expertise before determining the finalists. They considered each product's creativity, design, and play value.

Winners will be announced at The Toy Foundation's TOTY Awards gala on Friday, February 18, 2022. The celebration will include the induction of four industry trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame and shine a spotlight on the inspiring philanthropic work of the toy industry and The Toy Foundation.

And the 2022 TOTY Finalists Are…

More information about the TOTY voting and selection process can be found in the "About the Awards" section of www.ToyAwards.org.

ACTION FIGURE OF THE YEAR

Toys that represent a person or fictional character intended for active, imaginative, and narrative-based play

Akedo – Ultimate Arcade Warriors by Moose Toys

Avengers Hasbro Marvel Mech Strike 8" Super Hero Action Figure – Ultimate Mech Suit Iron Man and Captain America by Hasbro

Bakugan GeoForge Dragonoid by Spin Master

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu by Moose Toys

Jurassic World Ocean Protector Mosasaurus by Mattel

Masters of the Universe: Masterverse by Mattel

Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu by Hasbro

COLLECTIBLE OF THE YEAR

Toys that compose a set and can be collected in multiples; can include novelty playthings, miniature versions of existing lines, licensed collectibles, etc.

5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands by ZURU

Chuckle & Roar Pop It! Family by Buffalo Games

Funko POP! Star Trek: The Original Series Collection by Funko

Got2Glow Fairy Finder by WowWee

Hot Wheels Red Line Club by Mattel

LEGO Minifigures MARVEL Studios by The LEGO Group

Polly Pocket Compacts – Pocket World Assortment by Mattel

CONSTRUCTION TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that include building as the primary play pattern

Arckit 100 by Arckit

Gears! Gears! Gears! Mega Builds by Learning Resources

Gravity Bugs: Free-Climbing MicroBot by Thames & Kosmos

LEGO Friends Heartlake City Grand Hotel by The LEGO Group

LEGO Spider-Man Daily Bugle by The LEGO Group

Snap Circuits MyHome by Elenco

Zig & Go Music by DJECO-US

CREATIVE TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that allow kids to build and/or make items that are unique to them

Connetix 100 Piece Rainbow Creative Pack by Connetix Tiles

Follies by Follies

Hey Clay by Trendformer Ltd.

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys

LEGO VIDIYO The Boombox by The LEGO Group

Paint & Peel Jelly Stickers by Klutz

Pixicade Plus by BitOGenius, Inc.

DOLL OF THE YEAR

Toys that include baby, toddler, and fashion dolls

Ada Twist , Scientist Lab Doll by Just Play

Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Assortment by Hasbro

Baby Bee Doll Collection by Orijin Bees

Barbie Extra by Mattel

Disney Classic Dolls by The Walt Disney Company

Glo-Up Girls by Far Out Toys

Rainbow High Winter Break Dolls by MGA Entertainment

Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky & Spirit by Mattel

GAME OF THE YEAR

For families and children's (ages 0-14) games including board, card, electronic, or other physical game formats and puzzles, exclusive of video or app games

A Game of Cat and Mouth by Exploding Kittens

Crossed Signals by Mattel

Disney It's a Small World Game by Funko Games

GibGab by Fat Brain Toy Co.

Hedbanz Blast Off! by Spin Master

Marvel Villainous by Ravensburger

Monopoly Builder by Hasbro

*NEW* GROWN-UP TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys and games developed primarily for grown-ups/kidults, including party games, board games, collectibles, arts and crafts, and more. These toys are often fueled by fandoms, social media, and adult humor while they are not "adult toys" nor sexual in nature

Disney Castle Collection by The Walt Disney Company

EXIT: The Game Season 5 Bundle by Thames & Kosmos

Hot Wheels R/C 1:10 Tesla Cybertruck by Mattel

Kinetic Sand Kinetic Kalm Zen Box by Spin Master

LEGO Botanical Collection Flower Bouquet by The LEGO Group

Rambler 16 by Razor

The Beatles Collection Magna-Tiles Structures by CreateOn

The Goonies: Never Say Die by Funko Games

INFANT/TODDLER TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are developed for ages 0-3 (0-18 months infant/18 months-3 years toddler)

Classic Push & Play Walker by Radio Flyer

Crayola Light-Up Activity Board by Crayola

Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Ultimate Learning Bot by Mattel

LeapFrog Choppin' Fun Learning Pot by LeapFrog

Musical Whale Fountain by Hape

SpiroKu by Fat Brain Toy Co.

VTech Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck by VTech

LICENSE OF THE YEAR

Character or property that has had success spreading its brand through the development and merchandising of products developed from the intellectual property

Barbie by Mattel

Blue's Clues & You! by ViacomCBS

Bluey by BBC Studios

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends by Marvel

Masters of the Universe by Mattel

PAW Patrol: The Movie by Spin Master and ViacomCBS

Pokémon by The Pokémon Company International

OUTDOOR TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are designed for outdoor play, including ride-ons

Aerobie Sonic Fin Football by Spin Master

Disney Princess Cinderella 24V Carriage by Dynacraft BSC, Inc.

Fisher-Price Power Wheels Hot Wheels Racer by Mattel

KidKraft Nerf Command Base Battle Fort by KidKraft

Mobo Wobo 2-in-1 Rocking Baby Balance Bike by Asa Products

Step2 Safari Truck Climber by Step2 Company LLC

ZURU Crazy Bunch O Balloons by ZURU

PLAYSET OF THE YEAR

Toys that are designed to work together to enact some action or event, including characters and role play

Barbie Dreamhouse by Mattel

Batman Bat-Tech Batcave Transforming Playset by Spin Master

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle by Hasbro

JUNKBOTS Large Factory Habitat – New Port Power Plant by HEXBUG

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship by The LEGO Group

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course by The LEGO Group

Super Mario Deluxe Bowser's Airship Playset by Jakks Pacific

PLUSH TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are made of fabric and stuffed with cotton or similar filling, including toys with interactive or electronic features

Blue's Clues & You! Check-up Time Blue by Just Play

Moji The Loveable Labradoodle by Skyrocket

Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts by Moose Toys

Squishmallows by Jazwares

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush by Mattel

TeeTurtle Reversible Plushies by Tee Turtle, LLC

ZURU Rainbocorns Fairycorns by ZURU

PRESCHOOL TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are developed for ages 3-5

Big Feelings Pineapple by Learning Resources

Fisher-Price B.B. Hoopster by Mattel

Land of Dough by Crazy Aaron's

LeapFrog LeapLand Adventures by LeapFrog

LEGO Disney Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Tiana's Storybook Adventures by The LEGO Group

Tonies by Tonies

VTech KidiZoom PrintCam by VTech

SPECIALTY TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys from manufacturers that primarily do business through independent retailers (neighborhood toy stores, museum shops, vacation destinations and similar venues) or in limited quantities online

American Girl 35 th Anniversary Collection Dolls, Books & Accessories by Mattel

Dimpl Pops Deluxe by Fat Brain Toy Co.

Hide Inside: Mixed Emotions by Crazy Aaron's

LEGO Everyone is Awesome by The Lego Group

Loopdedoo Deluxe by PlayMonster

Shashibo Explorer Series by Fun in Motion Toys

Snap Circuits Discover Coding by Elenco

STEAM TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that encourage kids to develop, strengthen and integrate skills across science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics

Bill Nye's VR Space Lab by Abacus Brands

Candy Claw Machine: Arcade Game Maker Lab by Thames & Kosmos

GraviTrax Speed Set by Ravensburger

Gridopolis by Gridopolis Games

LEGO CREATOR 3-in-1 Ferris Wheel by The Lego Group

Smartivity Pinball Machine by Smartivity Labs/Elenco

VTech Marble Rush Ultimate Set by VTech

VEHICLE OF THE YEAR

Toy cars, trucks, trains and other vehicles in all scales, including R/C vehicles but exclusive of ride-ons

Air Hogs Jump Fury by Spin Master

Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N' Change Bumblebee by Hasbro

Hot Wheels Color Reveal by Mattel

LEGO Creator Expert Porche 911 by The Lego Group

PAW Patrol: The Movie Chase's Transforming City Cruiser by Spin Master

PLAYMOBIL Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus by Playmobil

VTech Switch & Go Velociraptor Helicopter by VTech

All proceeds from the TOTY program are donated to The Toy Foundation, which delivers the magic of play to millions of children in vulnerable situations through industry-wide toy donations and cash contributions.

About The Toy Foundation www.toyfoundation.org

The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501 (c)3 children's charity whose mission is to provide philanthropic support and the vital commodity of play to children and families under stress and in dire situations, across the country and globe. TTF's donations represent the charitable works of TTF and the toy industry. Last year, TTF provided $360K in cash grants to nearly 4 million children severely impacted by the pandemic. Since its inception in 2003, TTF's signature Toy Bank has provided $225 million in toys to more than 26 million underserved children coping with serious illness, enduring temporary home placements in the foster care system, living with domestic violence, and/or dealing with natural disasters. TTF is also broadening its mission to provide grant funding to children's hospitals to encourage healing through play and to foster a diverse and inclusive culture and pipeline of talent for the toy industry.

