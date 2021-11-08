Creators of ACE Comic Con and ConBox Launch FanCrate, a New Premium Box Service

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The creators behind ACE Comic Con and ConBox today announced the launch and on-sale of a new limited-edition premium box service, FanCrate, which allows collectors access to exciting sports and superhero memorabilia delivered straight to their door.

Introducing FanCrate - A Brand New Collectibles Experience

Inside of FanCrate's initial drop, collectors can expect an assortment of sports collectibles including one vintage or premium pack of trading cards, one superstar relic or autographed relic and one Beckett certified and encapsulated autographed superstar buyback card. Trading card enthusiasts will find everything from basketball cards to football wax packs within the box, as well as autographs from some of today's biggest athletes including Fernando Tatis Jr., Albert Pujols and soccer sensation, Neymar.

"The FanCrate launch is the culmination of a lifetime of work," says Stephen Shamus, President of ACE Universe. "After the experiences of running both ConBox and Comic Cons over the past 20 years, we have an innate knowledge of what collectors are looking for in a premium box. This is the first of many unique launches that are curated with only the finest items in mind, hand-picked by the same folks you've come to rely on. We hope you enjoy the unboxing as much as we've enjoyed putting it together."

This drop is the first in a series of uniquely curated, top-of-the-line collectibles. FanCrate will be rolling out different collectible boxes throughout the year including comic books, autographed jerseys and baseballs, and more!

Those wanting to add to their collection can get in on FanCrate's first premium box for the introductory price of $165. No financial commitment is required as collectors can buy the boxes of their choosing and pay as they go. For more information and to purchase, visit www.fancrate.com .

ABOUT FANCRATE

