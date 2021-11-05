Sri Kadasinghanahalli joins MGIC as Vice President, Data & Analytics

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MGIC Investment Corporation's (NYSE: MTG) principal subsidiary Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) announced that Sri Kadasinghanahalli joined the company on October 18, 2021 as Vice President, Systems Development.

Mr. Kadasinghanahalli's previous leadership experience includes PNC Financial, Truist Financial, and SunTrust Bank. Mr. Kadasinghanahalli has implemented Big Data solutions, modernized client data platforms, and reduced risk through data loss prevention, and most recently as SVP, Security & Technology Director at PNC Financial, he delivered enterprise focused security solutions.

"We look forward to working with Sri as we advance toward our goal to become a best-in-class digital, data-driven company. Sri's combined talent and experiences across multiple technology disciplines will be a valuable addition to the MGIC team," said Bob Candelmo, SVP Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Kadasinghanahalli holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from the PES Institute of Technology, Bangalore, India, and an MS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Memphis, Herff College of Engineering.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

