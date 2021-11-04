A New Record: Spoofed Calls Surge 15% In October, According To RoboKiller

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of spoofed spam calls skyrocketed in October according to data insights from RoboKiller , the app that eliminates 99% of spam calls and text messages. An astounding 47% of spam calls in October originated from spoofed caller IDs, marking a 15% spike from September and the third consecutive month-over-month increase.

Spoofed Call Rates Underscore STIR/SHAKEN's Slow Start

Now four months since its implementation, the FCC's anti-spoofing framework has yet to make a universal impact. October marked the third consecutive monthly increase in spoofed spam calls (+3% in August, +4% in September, and +15% in October).

Despite Influx of Spoofed Spam Calls, Overall Spam is Down

RoboKiller observed a 10% decrease in spam calls in October (the first monthly decrease since July) along with an 8% dip in spam texts. Even so, consumers still received an estimated 5.9 billion unwanted calls and 7.5 billion unwanted texts.

Of Note: Job Offer-Related Spam Calls Soar

Job offer-related spam calls increased by 58% in October. This is likely a result of increased job openings amid " The Great Resignation ." Although a new job offer is exciting, consumers should be wary of text messages from unknown numbers containing links, offering incentives, or asking for personal information.

October 2021 Key Phone Scam Trends

Top Text Scams Nationwide:

Spam Text Category Estimated Spam Texts % of Total Spam Texts Amazon, UPS & Other Delivery 1,592,080,424 20.97% Political 1,140,176,934 15.02% COVID-19 425,593,538 5.61%

Top Phone Scams Nationwide:

About RoboKiller

With more than 12 million downloads and $375 million in losses prevented, RoboKiller is the leading independent spam call and text blocker. RoboKiller has been named a leader in technical and mobile achievement by the Webby Awards, Media Excellence, Best in Biz, and more. RoboKiller was named the most effective solution to robocalls by the FTC .

RoboKiller's robocall and spam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of phone scams and audio fingerprints. RoboKiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, NBC Nightly News, and many others.

For custom data inquiries, contact RoboKiller's insights team here or at pr@robokiller.com . For information about RoboKiller's enterprise spam blocking solutions, visit enterprise.robokiller.com .

RoboKiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play . To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com .

RoboKiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC ).

