Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf named a New York City Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Product Liability by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th consecutive year, the Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has received a First Tier ranking in New York City in 5 practice areas for the 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms".

U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

Since the creation of the "Best Law Firms" ranking by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, the Boutique Personal Injury Law Firm has consistently been ranked as a Tier 1 Firm in the following practices:

Based in Manhattan and representing plaintiffs In New York State and New York City, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf recently celebrated its 100 Anniversary. The firm attributes its success and longevity to its dedication, sensitivity and commitment to personal services.

Led by Managing Partner Ben Rubinowitz together with a core group of partners, the firm limits its case intake to 80 to 100 catastrophic personal injury cases per year. The firm strongly believes that by doing so better results can be achieved as each client receives extensive personal attention and meticulous trial preparation.

Results speak for themselves as the sum of the verdicts and settlements obtained by the firm exceeds $1 Billion. Among the most recent notable cases, the firm obtained a $59.2 million verdict for a New York City high school student who was burnt alive during a botched chemistry experiment. This verdict was upheld by the New York Supreme Court. The firm also obtained an $85 million verdict for a pedestrian who was hit by a double decker bus in Manhattan and a $41.5 million verdict for a sanitation worker fatally struck by a sweeper truck. The child sexual abuse team at the firm has also been busy filing cases under the NY Child Victims Act. Among those cases that have been settled, the firm obtained a $27.5 million settlement against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn on behalf of four boys who were abused by a catechist teacher and a $11.45 million for two teenagers abused by a youth minister at a Long Island catholic church.

