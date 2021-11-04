Former YPO Global President and COO Sean Magennis Joins CEO Coaching International as President

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Magennis to President. Magennis is widely known for leading YPO as Global President and COO for more than seven years.

Sean Magennis, President, CEO Coaching International

While at YPO, Magennis led a globally distributed, diverse team serving 30,000 CEOs in 138 countries with combined annual revenues of $9 trillion. He was responsible for membership, learning and insights, networks, chapters and regions, events, and YPO's exclusive member forum. During his tenure, he redesigned and implemented a new sales/membership system that increased conversions by 110% for six years running, with a 96% customer retention rate.

In his new role as President of CEO Coaching International, Magennis will build the company's global footprint, enhance the community platform among clients, coaches, and strategic partners, and help lead the firm's growth.

"I've known Sean for over two decades through YPO and EO and I'm thrilled to bring him on board as our new President," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "Sean is a passionate, hands-on leader who knows the professional services space and knows what it's like to work with and lead CEOs. He will be transformational to our organization and to our clients who are looking for BIG growth."

Magennis added, "I am beyond excited to join the extraordinary team at CEO Coaching International to help more CEOs unleash the magic of strong leadership. During my time leading the world's foremost peer organization for CEOs, I discovered that one of the greatest myths out there is that people are born leaders. Through coaching and exposure to peer role models, anyone can learn the attributes needed to become a successful leader – from strategic thinking to operations – and I'm excited to help CEO Coaching International clients realize their full potential."

Magennis is a seasoned international business executive specializing in scaling professional services firms and has over 30 years of extensive growth, acquisition, turnaround, and international experience.

Among other roles, Magennis served as President at Thomas International Management Systems, a professional services firm that focused on organizational development consulting, people assessment, and executive search. Magennis is the past International Chairman of the EO. Most recently, Magennis was the CEO of Capital 54, a family office with portfolio companies in the member peer2peer learning space.

Magennis has a bachelor's degree from Rhodes University in South Africa and holds postgraduate diplomas, Dip.BusM FinM, in business management and financial management. He is also a graduate of the Stagen Leadership Institute in Dallas and has served as a non-commissioned Infantry Officer in the South African Defense Force.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 875 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 45 countries and industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com .

