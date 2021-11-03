VOICE Talks Guests from Strava, Kintsugi, and Capstone Discuss Transforming the Fitness and Wellness Industries through Voice AI November 11 episode will focus on business and user benefits of voice-enabled AI apps

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- " VOICE Talks ," a live-streamed talk show discussing the latest developments in voice technology, announced that its November 11 episode will focus on "Transforming Fitness & Wellness with Voice Tech." The episode will feature guests from running and fitness app Strava; mental health AI startup Kintsugi, Capstone Publishing, and The English Schoolhouse.

November 11 2021 VOICE Talks - Transforming Fitness & Wellness with Voice Tech

This month's VOICE Talks will center around how leading companies are transforming their industries through voice-enabled AI technologies. Our guests will discuss how they have harnessed the power of voice technology and AI to advance their industries and enhance and inspire the well-being of users.

"We're thrilled to have such distinguished industry leaders on VOICE Talks to share the benefits of conversational technology," said Pete Erickson, executive producer of VOICE Talks and CEO of Modev. "As we wrap up 2021, it's inspiring to hear how customer experience is driving industry growth. I look forward to learning how Strava, Kintsugi and Capstone are helping individuals prioritize their bodies, minds, and souls."

(view video preview)

Watch VOICE Talks November 11 episode and hear from:

Mark Gainey , executive chairman and co-founder of Strava will be in conversation with Dina Berrada , director of product at Google Assistant to discuss how voice technology has impacted his business and the fitness industry. Strava, the running and fitness app, is committed to helping athletes achieve their goals and manage the successes and obstacles they face along the way. When it comes to engaging users and remaining on the cutting edge, Strava leads the way and has leveraged voice-enabled technologies to foster community across the platform. In 2021 alone, the company released more than 80 innovative new features and updates to extend its reach while keeping the user experience simple and fun.





Grace Chang , founder, and CEO, principal software engineer, Kintsugi, will explore the importance of mental health awareness. She is joining VOICE Talks to discuss the steps her company is taking to help provide proper care through technological advancements. Discover how this AI startup is paving the way for easier and "smarter" access to mental health. Its voice biomarker technology works to score clinical depression and anxiety from 20 seconds of free-form speech in any language -- making it possible for healthcare systems to more easily identify, triage, and care for a patient's mental health in real-time.

The episode will also discuss how stories shared via voice-enabled AI can help encourage our future leaders. Hear from:

Beth Brezenoff , vice president, publisher, Capstone Publishing, and Dr. Tamara Pizzoli , owner and author at The English Schoolhouse. They will discuss how they came together to create more than 25 "girl hero" stories through a Google Action developed by vice president, publisher,and, owner and author atThey will discuss how they came together to create more than 25 "girl hero" stories through a Google Action developed by Earplay . The action was launched on International Day of the Girl and hosts a series of fiction and nonfiction stories of girl heros. The action is a chance to recognize the 1.1 billion girls who are changing the world and inspiring tomorrow's leaders.

Subscribe to watch the next episode of VOICE Talks live on November 11 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Previous episodes can be viewed on the VOICE Talks Youtube channel .

About VOICE Talks

Produced by Modev and presented by Google Assistant, the award-winning VOICE Talks is the fastest-growing internet technology show featuring industry leaders discussing the latest developments relating to AI-powered voice technologies. Developers, marketers, gamers, and voice tech enthusiasts can tune in live or share their video stories in advance with the show's host. Subscribe at www.voicetalks. ai or follow @VOICETalksAI on Twitter, @VOICETalks on Instagram, Facebook , or LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modev