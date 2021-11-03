VEON Ltd : Dealing in securities

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name : Kaan Terzioglu Position : Group CEO Date of transaction : 2 November 2021 Number of securities purchased : 100,000 Securities type: ADR Market: NASDAQ Market price : USD 2.11 Total value of transaction : USD 211,480

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 800,000.

