Sarasota Welcomes Newest Luxury Waterfront Development: SIX88 Residences By Vandyk Properties

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vandyk Properties , a leading city builder in real estate development and investments, welcomes the community to the newly opened SIX88 sales gallery, located at 625 S Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Florida. SIX88 Residences , the newest ultra-luxury residence in Sarasota's Golden Gate Point community, is Vandyk's encore to the incredible success of their first Sarasota property, ONE88 Residences . Completed in 2017, ONE88 also located on Golden Gate Point, is a boutique luxury condominium that is currently the highest resale value project in Sarasota.



SIX88 will be a boutique 9-story, 10-unit luxury condominium, located at the corner of Gulf Stream and Golden Gate Point, on the waterfront. Inspired by coastal modern architecture, SIX88 features full floorplate units, offering 360-degree panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and downtown Sarasota. Each residence is meticulously designed, complete with state-of-the-art technology and includes amenities such as an outdoor, heated pool featuring a private resident's deck, fitness center, social club room, dog grooming area, roof deck lounge and a private roof terrace for the penthouse suite. New renderings of the project unveil design plans showcasing exterior details, suite interiors and amenities including the fitness studio, rooftop lounge, and social club.



"After previewing SIX88 last month to our network of brokers in Sarasota and beyond, the reception has been incredibly positive," says John Vandyk, President & CEO, Vandyk Properties. "We've seen an increased interest in Sarasota from all corners of the world, especially from those seeking second homes in a warmer climate. Sarasota is a bit of an untapped gem — it's not an overcrowded city, it is home to some of the best beaches in America and has become a sanctuary for many during the pandemic where wide-open spaces, beautiful climate and local amenities are valued more and more."

Golden Gate Point, a historic 22-acre peninsula, is perfectly situated amongst prime shopping and dining, also offering those culturally inclined the ability to experience architecture, galleries, and theatres, only minutes from the residences. SIX88 will also be just steps away from Sarasota's iconic, award-winning Marina Jack, a split-marina where many enjoy the luxury of conveniently docking steps away from their residences, and in minutes sailing South in Sarasota's crystal clear blue waters with quick, easy access to the Gulf of Mexico.

SIX88 bridges traditional residential construction with hard engineering, to revolutionize the development experience and final end product. Through the Vandyk Concierge service, residents can bring in their own interior designers and/or work together with the in-house consultants to build and customize their very own dream home, catering the space to their unique taste and lifestyle. As with ONE88, Vandyk has appointed Sarasota's very own, award-winning DSDG Architects as the architects of record for SIX88. The vision for SIX88 from a design perspective is to create a striking "bow-like" feature at the tip, paying homage to the nautical culture and ambiance of Golden Gate Point.



"This is a very exciting project that challenged our entire team to think very strategically on how to maximize the triangular land plot while maintaining scenic views for future SIX88 residents," says Mark Sultana, Principal, DSDG Architects. "We're incredibly excited about how these plans for SIX88 have transpired. Working with a unique plot of land, we've been able to design a stunning, iconic building that will shape Golden Gate's waterfront for years to come. Every single detail and finish have been chosen very intentionally as our goal was to create a modern, yet warm aesthetic throughout bringing elements of the natural landscape inside, elevating that coastal lifestyle that Sarasota is known for."

SIX88 Details, Features & Finishes



SIX88 residents will benefit from the following details, services and features throughout the luxury residences.

Residents can create the home of their dreams through private design consultation service, Vandyk Concierge™

Constructed with Hurricane Glass Technology, the specialty material protects against harsh hurricane-force winds and debris while allowing the transmission of natural sunlight into all units.

Soaring full building height glass walls illuminating main staircase and lobby

2 elevators for 10 units, including a private in-suite elevator for full floor plate units

2 and 4-car private parking garages with optional multi-parking lift system

Grand balconies overlooking Sarasota Bay with frameless glass panel railing

Spacious, built-in owner's walk-in closet creating an in-home luxury boutique experience

In-suite coat and storage rooms (as per applicable plan)

Wine room (full floorplates only)

Luxury European style kitchen cabinetry

Light valance, solid surface countertops and under-mount stainless steel designer sink

Luxury stainless steel appliances including 48" refrigerator/freezer, gas cooktop and hood, built-in double oven and microwave combination, dishwasher, garbage disposal and BBQ at the bayside balcony

Spa-like owner's bedroom ensuite

Opportunity to design and customize your own Vandyk Smart Connect in-home technology ecosystem

Pricing for SIX88 Residences begins at $2.48 million. Square footage ranges from 1990 sq. ft. - 4618 sq.ft., not inclusive of any additional living space found on balconies/terraces. Full-floorplate units on floors five to seven begin at $6.88 million. Pricing for the penthouse unit is $11.88M. Vandyk Properties, together with their project partners, are currently working towards the release of permits/groundbreaking for Q1/Q2 of 2022, with an anticipated target of Summer/Fall 2023 for project completion.



Vandyk Properties continues to invest and expand their footprint in Florida's Sarasota community, strategically selecting remarkable locations that continue to see investment interest from affluent Americans from coast to coast. In addition to ONE88, Golden Gate Point's highest resale value project, Vandyk purchased Seafood Shack Marina, Bar & Grill in 2014, a local landmark in the historic fishing village of Cortez, 24-kilometres north of Sarasota. While the six-acre site was acquired as part of a long-term redevelopment strategy, the two-story, 650-seat restaurant, marina, and other amenities continue to provide a boost to Vandyk's portfolio. With over four decades of experience, Vandyk Properties represents over $1 billion in completed value creation and over $3 billion in value of owned assets under development in Canada and the United States.



For additional information, and to register for more information, please visit six88residences.com . For a full library of project renderings, please see here to download.

ABOUT VANDYK PROPERTIES

Vandyk Properties is a privately owned real estate development and investment management company with over 40 years of expertise in the North American real estate property sector. As real estate development experts, Vandyk is committed to creating sustainable neighbourhoods, comprehensively considering each project as a reinvestment within the community. As an investment management company, the company's diversified real estate operations are focused on strategic growth; building long-term relationships with investors while carefully curating a first-class real estate portfolio representing one billion in completed value creation and $3 billion in owned assets under development.

For more information, please visit: vandyk.com

