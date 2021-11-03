Pyxus International, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to review financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. ET. A press release reporting the Company's second quarter 2022 results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (929) 477-0324 or (800) 458-4121 and use conference ID 8802116. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available through the Pyxus International website at www.pyxus.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on November 10, 2021, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for five days by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering the access code 8802116.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.