Oldcastle APG Acquires Pool Finish Manufacturer PebbleTec

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has acquired Pebble Technology International®, an industry leader in branded outdoor living products and the category-defining brand in aggregate swimming pool finishes. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PebbleTec operates from five locations across the United States and boasts an established history spanning four decades. Known for providing The World's Most Trusted Pool Finishes®, PebbleTec has a reputation for excellent product quality and high-touch customer service. It is the top choice for customers seeking a unique, personalized pool experience designed to enhance outdoor living spaces.

Oldcastle APG’s acquisition of PebbleTec significantly enhances its proposition in the thriving pool category, complementing existing products which include Belgard® pavers and pool coping, Techniseal® polymeric sand and sealers, and MoistureShield™ decking. This supports CRH’s integrated and solutions-focused strategy by providing Oldcastle APG customers including architects, developers, builders, contractors and more with complete end-to-end solutions for outdoor living environments.

Oldcastle APG's acquisition of PebbleTec significantly enhances its proposition in the thriving pool category, complementing existing products which include Belgard® pavers and pool coping, Techniseal® polymeric sand and sealers, and MoistureShield™ decking. This supports CRH's integrated and solutions-focused strategy by providing Oldcastle APG customers including architects, developers, builders, contractors and more with complete end-to-end solutions for outdoor living environments.

"I am excited to welcome PebbleTec, along with its loyal customer base of applicators and builders, to the Oldcastle APG family," said Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. "At Oldcastle APG, we are proud to offer our customers a comprehensive set of outdoor living product offerings to serve the needs of our customers. That now includes the leading product in aggregate swimming pool finishes and we look forward to the future growth and development of PebbleTec within our portfolio of outdoor living brands."

PebbleTec President Darrell Eckstein continued, "We are thrilled at the combination of Oldcastle APG and PebbleTec. Oldcastle APG represents a committed, long-term owner who will support our growth and invest in our people to enable heightened levels of success."

This acquisition follows several recent purchases by Oldcastle APG, including hardscapes company EP Henry earlier this year.

About PebbleTec

Pebble Technology International, formerly a Graycliff Partners portfolio company, is the category defining leader in aggregate swimming pool finishes. The company offers a variety of unique and proprietary finishes, characterized by high quality, performance, innovation, and aesthetics. With a history dating back to the 1980s, PebbleTec is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates out of five locations across the U.S. For more information, visit www.pebbletec.com

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is a leading provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's brand portfolio includes Belgard hardscapes, Echelon masonry, Sakrete and Amerimix packaged products, as well as MoistureShield composite decking. For more information, visit www.oldcastleapg.com

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, operating in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oldcastle APG