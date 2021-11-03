Everi Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights and Updated Full Year Outlook
- Revenues rose 25% to $168.3 million, compared to $134.6 million in the 2019 third quarter.
- Operating income more than doubled to a record $55.1 million compared to $27.3 million in the 2019 third quarter. Net income, inclusive of $34.4 million in pre-tax costs for the extinguishment of debt associated with the Company's refinancing of its outstanding debt in the quarter, decreased to $6.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $9.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the 2019 third quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 40% to $90.6 million, compared to $64.7 million in the 2019 third quarter.
- Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, increasedmore than fivefold to a quarterly record of $56.3 million, compared to $11.1 million in the 2019 third quarter.
- Company now expects full year revenue of $645 million to $653 million, net income of $98 million to $100 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $342 million to $346 million and Free Cash Flow of $155 million to $160 million.
Consolidated Full Quarter Comparative Results (unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2019
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Consolidated revenue
$
168.3
$
112.1
$
134.6
Operating income
$
55.1
$
19.7
$
27.3
Net income (loss)
$
6.7
$
(0.9)
$
9.3
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
$
0.07
$
(0.01)
$
0.12
Diluted shares outstanding (1)
101.4
85.6
79.1
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
90.6
$
59.8
$
64.7
Free Cash Flow (2)
$
56.3
$
22.8
$
11.1
Principal amount of outstanding debt (3)
$
1,000.0
$
1,145.6
$
1,157.0
Cash and cash equivalents
$
215.6
$
235.4
$
275.7
Net Cash Position (4)
$
88.6
$
128.3
$
33.3
(1)
In December 2019, the Company completed a public offering of 11.5 million shares of common stock. Weighted average basic shares outstanding were 90.3 million, 85.6 million, and 72.3 million shares for the three months ended September 30, 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively.
(2)
For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, see the Unaudited Reconciliation of Selected Financial GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures provided at the end of this release.
(3)
In the third quarter of 2021, the Company reduced its total outstanding debt to $1.0 billion through the successful issuance of $400 million of 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2029 and $600 million of senior secured term loan, along with a $125 million revolving credit facility that is currently undrawn. In completing the transactions on August 3, 2021, the Company used cash on hand to pay the transaction fees and expenses and reduce the total debt outstanding by $144.6 million.
(4)
For a reconciliation of Net Cash Position to Cash and Cash Equivalents, see the Unaudited Reconciliation of Cash and Cash Equivalents to Net Cash Position and Net Cash Available at the end of this release.
Third Quarter 2021 Results Overview
Results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 continued to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit to a lesser extent than recent quarterly periods. Third quarter 2020 results reflect a significant impact of COVID-19, while 2019 results were unimpacted by the pandemic.
Games Segment Full Quarter Comparative Results (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2019
(in millions, except unit amounts and prices)
Games revenues
Gaming operations
$
71.6
$
47.0
$
48.5
Gaming equipment and systems
24.2
10.2
19.6
Gaming other
—
—
1.2
Games total revenues
$
95.8
$
57.2
$
69.3
Operating income (loss)
$
30.2
$
(0.4)
$
3.1
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
57.7
$
32.9
$
34.6
Capital expenditures
$
19.3
$
17.3
$
30.3
Gaming operations information:
Units installed at period end:
Class II
9,525
9,115
9,188
Class III
6,896
6,141
5,084
Total installed base at period end (2)
16,421
15,256
14,272
Premium units (2)
7,351
6,141
4,395
Average units installed during period (2)
16,232
15,081
13,979
Daily win per unit ("DWPU") (3)
$
42.74
$
32.81
$
33.95
Unit sales information:
Units sold
1,176
492
1,040
Average sales price ("ASP")
$
18,014
$
18,209
$
17,983
(1)
For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, see the Unaudited Reconciliation of Selected Financial GAAP to Non-GAAP measures provided at the end of this release.
(2)
The ending and average installed base for all three periods includes all units, whether or not casinos were open and whether or not the games were active.
(3)
Daily win per unit reflects the total of all units installed at casinos, inclusive of closed casinos and inactive units, where such units would have recorded no revenue and excludes the impact of the direct costs associated with the Company's wide-area progressive jackpot expense.
2021 Third Quarter Games Segment Highlights
- Driven by the strength of higher-performing premium games, DWPU increased to $42.74 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $32.81 and $33.95 in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
- The installed base as of September 30, 2021 was a record 16,421 units, an increase of 8%, or 1,165 units, compared to September 30, 2020. The installed base increased by 170 units on a quarterly sequential basis despite the previously announced convert-to-sale of 238 standard units in the 2021 third quarter.
- The premium portion of the installed base increased by 20%, or 1,210 units, year over year and by 390 units on a quarterly sequential basis to a record 7,351 units. This was the 13th consecutive quarterly sequential increase in premium units. Growth was in part driven by initial placements of Cashnado™ units along with incremental placements of the strong-performing The Vault™ game theme, as well as the Company's industry-leading premium mechanical reel games. The installed base of Wide-area Progressive ("WAP") gaming machines, a subcategory of premium units, grew by 182 units year over year and 101 units on a quarterly sequential basis to 1,183 machines as of September 30, 2021, due in part to the launch of the Monsterverse™ game on the Empire DCX® cabinet and the installation of WAP units into commercial casinos in Nevada and New Jersey.
- Digital revenue rose 90% to $3.8 million compared to $2.0 million a year ago and more than triple the amount two years ago. Digital revenue growth reflects increased B2B revenue from the expanded base of iGaming operator sites featuring Everi's games – including new customer sites in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan that went live during the quarter – along with a growing library of available slot content. Subsequent to quarter-end, Everi Digital went live in Ontario and Connecticut. The B2B revenue increase more than offset a decline in B2C revenue as the Company has de-emphasized its B2C social gaming operations, which it now expects will be fully closed by the end of 2021.
- Revenues from the New York Lottery systems business increased to $6.4 million compared to $1.1 million and $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
- The Company sold 1,176 new units at an average selling price ("ASP") of $18,014in the 2021 third quarter. This is an increase compared with 492 units at an ASP of $18,209 in the 2020 third quarter and 1,040 units at an ASP of $17,983 in the 2019 third quarter. Units sold and ASP do not include the 238 pre-owned convert-to-sale gaming machines at a customer location noted above.
Financial Technology Solutions Segment Full Quarter Comparative Results (unaudited)*
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2019
(in millions, unless otherwise noted)
FinTech revenues
Financial access services
$
46.4
$
34.0
$
43.1
Software and other
17.0
14.6
12.0
Hardware
9.0
6.2
10.2
FinTech total revenues
$
72.4
$
54.9
$
65.3
Operating income
$
24.9
$
20.2
$
24.2
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
32.9
$
26.8
$
30.1
Capital expenditures
$
4.8
$
5.0
$
5.7
Value of financial access transactions:
Funds advanced
$
2,352.7
$
1,767.6
$
1,909.0
Funds dispensed
7,164.0
4,906.4
5,402.2
Check warranty
393.2
262.6
361.6
Total value processed
$
9,909.9
$
6,936.6
$
7,672.8
Number of financial access transactions:
Funds advanced
3.3
2.6
3.0
Funds dispensed
28.6
21.1
25.0
Check warranty
0.9
0.7
0.9
Total transactions completed
32.8
24.4
28.9
*
Rounding may cause variances.
(1)
For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, see the Unaudited Reconciliation of Selected Financial GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures provided at the end of this release.
2021 Third Quarter Financial Technology Solutions Segment Highlights
- Financial access services revenues, which include cashless and cash-dispensing debit and credit card transactions and check services, increased on a quarterly sequential basis to $46.4 million from $44.8 million in the second quarter 2021, reflecting continued strength in casino activity; and were up 8% from the third quarter of 2019. Transactional activity on a same-store basis increased in the third quarter 2021 by a mid-teens percentage rate over the pre-COVID third quarter of 2019.
- Software and other revenues, which include loyalty and RegTech software, product subscriptions, kiosk maintenance services, and other revenue, rose to a record $17.0 million, of which approximately 77% were of a recurring nature. This compares to total revenue of $14.6 million in the third quarter 2020, of which 76% were of a recurring nature, and $12.0 million in the third quarter 2019, of which 73% were of a recurring nature.
- Hardware sales revenues were $9.0 million, inclusive of significant shipments of self-service kiosks and other loyalty and financial access equipment for new casino openings and major expansions, in the third quarter 2021, compared to $6.2 million and $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
- During the 2021 third quarter, the Company completed a refinancing that reduced total debt by $144.6 million to $1.0 billion, decreased annual cash interest costs and extended maturities.
- As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $215.6 million and a Net Cash Position of $88.6 million.
- Early in the 2021 fourth quarter, the Company paid $28.9 million in a single lump sum to extend the term of its placement fee agreement with a significant customer.
Outlook
- Continued year-over-year growth in gaming operations revenues. Reflecting the recent increase in installed base and the additional growth anticipated in the later part of the fourth quarter, the Company expects the 2021 year-end installed base will approach or slightly exceed 17,000 units, inclusive of ongoing growth in premium unit placements. While reflecting usual fourth quarter influences, recent record-high DWPU is anticipated to remain above $40.00.
- Capital expenditures and placement fees collectively are expected to be $132 million to $134 million.
- Although not factored into its guidance, the Company is currently evaluating a potential significant change to income taxes related to the possible reversal of some portion of the Company's deferred tax asset valuation allowances during the 2021 fourth quarter. To the extent this materializes, a significant non-cash income tax benefit may be realized, which would likely result in a substantial full year income tax benefit and increased net income for the Company while not affecting cash taxes paid or Free Cash Flow.
- The Company's 2021 outlook does not contemplate any additional meaningful impact from a macroeconomic or pandemic-related setback; it does reflect, however, the likelihood of receding government stimulus benefits and an increase in pressure on consumer discretionary spending.
Investor Conference Call and Webcast
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
About Everi
Investor Relations Contacts:
Everi Holdings Inc.
JCIR
William Pfund
Richard Land, James Leahy
SVP, Investor Relations
212-835-8500 or evri@jcir.com
702-676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com
Join Everi on Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except earnings (loss) per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Games revenues
Gaming operations
$
71,580
$
46,968
202,941
106,513
Gaming equipment and systems
24,220
10,229
68,298
28,795
Gaming other
33
44
82
76
Games total revenues
95,833
57,241
271,321
135,384
FinTech revenues
Financial access services
46,421
33,979
129,973
80,986
Software and other
17,024
14,630
49,874
31,748
Hardware
9,024
6,248
28,829
16,004
FinTech total revenues
72,469
54,857
208,676
128,738
Total revenues
168,302
112,098
479,997
264,122
Costs and expenses
Games cost of revenues(1)
Gaming operations
5,675
4,245
15,776
10,471
Gaming equipment and systems
13,503
5,730
39,058
16,625
Gaming other
—
—
—
456
Games total cost of revenues
19,178
9,975
54,834
27,552
FinTech cost of revenues(1)
Financial access services
1,830
1,161
4,863
5,227
Software and other
1,063
859
3,196
2,057
Hardware
5,380
3,548
17,078
9,452
FinTech total cost of revenues
8,273
5,568
25,137
16,736
Operating expenses
47,121
34,927
133,320
115,428
Research and development
9,598
7,034
26,799
20,958
Depreciation
14,463
16,163
46,571
48,700
Amortization
14,596
18,693
43,680
57,312
Total costs and expenses
113,229
92,360
330,341
286,686
Operating income (loss)
55,073
19,738
149,656
(22,564)
Other expenses
Interest expense, net of interest income
14,257
18,905
50,488
56,226
Loss on extinguishment of debt
34,389
—
34,389
7,457
Total other expenses
48,646
18,905
84,877
63,683
Income (loss) before income tax
6,427
833
64,779
(86,247)
Income tax (benefit) provision
(319)
1,711
1,285
(3,434)
Net income (loss)
6,746
(878)
63,494
(82,813)
Foreign currency translation
(442)
359
(335)
(1,295)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
6,304
$
(519)
$
63,159
$
(84,108)
(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.07
$
(0.01)
$
0.72
$
(0.97)
Diluted
$
0.07
$
(0.01)
$
0.64
$
(0.97)
Weighted average common shares
Basic
90,322
85,556
88,688
85,102
Diluted
101,359
85,556
99,581
85,102
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par value amounts)
At September 30,
At December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
215,551
$
251,706
Settlement receivables
50,596
60,652
Trade and other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $4,788 and $3,689 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
95,200
74,191
Inventory
31,690
27,742
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
25,218
17,348
Total current assets
418,255
431,639
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
114,943
112,323
Goodwill
681,975
681,974
Other intangible assets, net
216,621
214,627
Other receivables
14,068
14,620
Other assets
20,181
21,996
Total non-current assets
1,047,788
1,045,540
Total assets
$
1,466,043
$
1,477,179
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities
Settlement liabilities
$
177,582
$
173,211
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
199,254
145,029
Current portion of long-term debt
6,000
1,250
Total current liabilities
382,836
319,490
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt, less current portion
976,407
1,128,003
Deferred tax liability, net
19,782
19,956
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
14,250
17,628
Total non-current liabilities
1,010,439
1,165,587
Total liabilities
1,393,275
1,485,077
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized and 116,357 and 90,692 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021, respectively, and 111,872 and 86,683 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, respectively
116
112
Additional paid-in capital
493,022
466,614
Accumulated deficit
(231,126)
(294,620)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,526)
(1,191)
Treasury stock, at cost, 25,664 and 25,190 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
(187,718)
(178,813)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
72,768
(7,898)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
1,466,043
$
1,477,179
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
63,494
$
(82,813)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
46,571
48,700
Amortization
43,680
57,312
Non-cash lease expense
3,400
3,615
Amortization of financing costs and discounts
3,234
3,111
Loss on sale or disposal of assets
1,616
111
Accretion of contract rights
6,966
5,345
Provision for credit losses
5,499
6,925
Deferred income taxes
(174)
(3,788)
Reserve for inventory obsolescence
1,610
1,810
Write-down of assets
—
11,281
Loss on extinguishment of debt
34,389
7,457
Stock-based compensation
12,404
10,108
Other non-cash items
—
456
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Settlement receivables
10,056
36,922
Trade and other receivables
(25,522)
6,682
Inventory
(5,569)
(10,614)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(8,068)
(4,952)
Settlement liabilities
4,371
(93,622)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
45,543
(5,814)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
243,500
(1,768)
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(73,288)
(52,428)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(15,000)
(15,000)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
215
141
Placement fee agreements
—
(3,021)
Net cash used in investing activities
(88,073)
(70,308)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from new term loan
600,000
—
Repayments of prior term loan
(735,500)
(13,500)
Proceeds from prior incremental term loan
—
125,000
Repayment of prior incremental term loan
(124,375)
(313)
Proceeds from prior revolver
—
35,000
Repayments of prior revolver
—
(35,000)
Proceeds from 2021 unsecured notes
400,000
—
Repayments of 2017 unsecured notes
(285,381)
(89,619)
Fees associated with debt transactions - new debt
(19,797)
—
Fees associated with debt transactions - prior debt
(20,828)
(11,128)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
14,012
3,509
Treasury stock
(8,909)
(1,097)
Payment of acquisition contingent consideration
(9,875)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(190,653)
12,852
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(237)
(1,370)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Net decrease for the period
(35,463)
(60,594)
Balance, beginning of the period
252,349
296,610
Balance, end of the period
$
216,886
$
236,016
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
TO NET CASH POSITION AND NET CASH AVAILABLE
(In thousands)
At September 30,
At December 31,
At September 30,
A September 30,
2021
2020
2020
2019
Cash available
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
$
215,551
$
251,706
$
235,407
$
275,706
Settlement receivables
50,596
60,652
33,126
56,035
Settlement liabilities
(177,582)
(173,211)
(140,229)
(298,490)
Net Cash Position
88,565
139,147
128,304
33,251
Undrawn revolving credit facility
125,000
35,000
35,000
35,000
Net Cash Available
$
213,565
$
174,147
$
163,304
$
68,251
(1)
Cash and cash equivalents does not include $1.3 million, $0.6 million, $0.6 million, and $8.4 million of restricted cash at September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Games
FinTech
Total
Net income
$
6,746
Income tax benefit
(319)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
34,389
Interest expense, net of interest income
14,257
Operating income
$
30,199
$
24,874
$
55,073
Plus: depreciation and amortization
23,300
5,759
29,059
EBITDA
$
53,499
$
30,633
$
84,132
Non-cash stock compensation expense
1,904
2,048
3,952
Accretion of contract rights
2,330
—
2,330
Non-recurring professional fees and other
—
184
$
184
Adjusted EBITDA
$
57,733
$
32,865
$
90,598
Cash paid for interest
(9,858)
Cash paid for capital expenditures
(24,054)
Cash paid for income taxes, net
(409)
Free Cash Flow
$
56,277
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Games
FinTech
Total
Net loss
$
(878)
Income tax provision
1,711
Interest expense, net of interest income
18,905
Operating (loss) income
$
(430)
$
20,167
$
19,738
Plus: depreciation and amortization
29,615
5,242
34,857
EBITDA
$
29,185
$
25,409
$
54,595
Non-cash stock compensation expense
1,549
1,436
2,985
Accretion of contract rights
2,175
—
2,175
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,909
$
26,845
$
59,755
Cash paid for interest
(12,375)
Cash paid for capital expenditures
(22,294)
Cash paid for placement fees
(2,146)
Cash paid for income taxes, net
(133)
Free Cash Flow
$
22,807
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Games
FinTech
Total
Net income
$
9,315
Income tax benefit
(1,319)
Interest expense, net of interest income
19,297
Operating income
$
3,073
$
24,220
$
27,293
Plus: depreciation and amortization
28,678
4,493
33,171
EBITDA
$
31,751
$
28,713
$
60,464
Non-cash stock compensation expense
602
1,379
1,981
Accretion of contract rights
2,221
—
2,221
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,574
$
30,092
$
64,666
Cash paid for interest
(12,528)
Cash paid for capital expenditures
(35,959)
Cash paid for placement fees
(5,454)
Cash refunded for income taxes, net
362
Free Cash Flow
$
11,087
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Games
FinTech
Total
Net income
$
63,494
Income tax provision
1,285
Loss on extinguishment of debt
34,389
Interest expense, net of interest income
50,488
Operating income
$
76,064
$
73,592
$
149,656
Plus: depreciation and amortization
73,586
16,665
90,251
EBITDA
$
149,650
$
90,257
$
239,907
Non-cash stock compensation expense
6,075
6,329
12,404
Accretion of contract rights
6,966
—
6,966
Litigation settlement, net
—
(1,107)
(1,107)
Asset acquisition expense, non-recurring professional fees and other
—
268
268
Adjusted EBITDA
$
162,691
$
95,747
$
258,438
Cash paid for interest
(45,167)
Cash paid for capital expenditures
(73,288)
Cash paid for income taxes, net
(975)
Free Cash Flow
$
139,008
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Games
FinTech
Total
Net loss
$
(82,813)
Income tax benefit
(3,434)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
7,457
Interest expense, net of interest income
56,226
Operating (loss) income
$
(47,671)
$
25,107
$
(22,564)
Plus: depreciation and amortization
90,087
15,926
106,013
EBITDA
$
42,416
$
41,033
$
83,449
Non-cash stock compensation expense
5,237
4,871
10,108
Accretion of contract rights
5,345
—
5,345
Write-down of inventory, property and equipment and intangible assets
9,232
1,801
11,033
Employee severance costs and other expenses
1,578
1,122
2,700
Foreign exchange loss
83
1,199
1,282
Non-recurring professional fees
30
932
962
Other one-time charges
456
—
456
Adjusted EBITDA
$
64,377
$
50,958
$
115,335
Cash paid for interest
(45,331)
Cash paid for capital expenditures
(52,428)
Cash paid for placement fees
(3,021)
Cash paid for income taxes, net
(81)
Free Cash Flow
$
14,474
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Games
FinTech
Total
Net income
$
20,661
Income tax benefit
(2,747)
Interest expense, net of interest income
60,130
Operating income
$
8,729
$
69,315
$
78,044
Plus: depreciation and amortization
83,927
13,278
97,205
EBITDA
$
92,656
$
82,593
$
175,249
Non-cash stock compensation expense
1,895
4,246
6,141
Accretion of contract rights
6,539
—
6,539
Write-down of inventory, property and equipment and intangible assets
843
—
843
Non-recurring professional fees
484
790
1,274
Adjusted EBITDA
$
102,417
$
87,629
$
190,046
Cash paid for interest
(52,077)
Cash paid for capital expenditures
(81,642)
Cash paid for placement fees
(17,102)
Cash refunded for income taxes, net
69
Free Cash Flow
$
39,294
EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED NET INCOME TO PROJECTED EBITDA AND PROJECTED ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021
(In thousands)
2021 Guidance Range (1)
Low
High
Revenues
$
645,000
$
653,000
Projected net income
98,000
100,000
Projected income tax provision
3,000
4,000
Projected loss on extinguishment of debt
34,400
34,400
Projected interest expense, net of interest income
64,600
62,600
Projected operating income
$
200,000
$
201,000
Plus: projected depreciation and amortization
119,000
120,000
Projected EBITDA
$
319,000
$
321,000
Projected non-cash stock compensation expense
14,800
15,800
Projected accretion of contract rights
9,000
10,000
Projected asset acquisition expense and non-recurring professional fees
300
300
Projected litigation settlement, net
(1,100)
(1,100)
Projected Adjusted EBITDA
$
342,000
$
346,000
Projected cash paid for interest
(52,000)
(51,000)
Projected cash paid for capital expenditures
(100,000)
(102,000)
Projected cash paid for placement fees
(32,000)
(32,000)
Projected cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
(3,000)
(1,000)
Projected Free Cash Flow
$
155,000
$
160,000
(1)
All figures presented are projected estimates for the year ending December 31, 2021.
(2)
This guidance assumes no change in deferred tax valuation allowances.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.