Boost Mobile officially begins selling DISH's new Celero 5G optimized for speed and affordability Ensuring all Americans have access to the fastest 5G experience, Boost will offer the exclusive Celero 5G online and across all Boost locations nationwide at 50% off for launch

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile , the wireless carrier focused on empowering customers to maximize their mobile service, announced today that the Celero 5G is now available exclusively at Boost Mobile branded retail locations, on its website and at select national retailers across the U.S. To celebrate the device combining performance and 5G accessibility, Boost revealed a half-off deal just in time for the holiday season, making the Celero 5G an even greater value.

Celero 5G

For a limited time¹, new and existing Boost customers can get the Celero 5G for just $139.99, 50% off its suggested retail price on boostmobile.com. The launch deal also includes a free specially-designed phone case while supplies last².

"We're extremely pleased with the Celero 5G pre-order response, and to get them into the hands of even more people looking to take advantage of its power and speed, we wanted to do something special during this time of year," said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile. "This 50% off launch promotion underscores our belief that everyone should be able to experience all 5G has to offer."

Whether streaming, gaming, or accessing Boost's constantly expanding lineup of value-added services, the Celero 5G offers the power of choice for people who crave quality specs at a reasonable price. Sporting a sleek, premium form factor, the Celero 5G boasts a 6.5-inch screen, four cameras, 36 hours of battery life, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM memory that's customizable with an SD card up to 2TB. Ideal for entertainment and productivity alike, the device's expansive screen offers brilliant views plus one-handed comfort. Triple rear cameras are fit for any scenario, from epic wide views to astonishing details. Customers will be able to remember every event and accomplishment with a high-quality camera—always in their pocket. The Celero 5G's long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging allows customers to stream, browse, share, and navigate all day long.

The Celero 5G supports Boost Mobile's value-added services, including 24/7 access to board certified doctors, the privacy bundle for encrypted WiFi, visual voicemail, and spam call blocking to protect mobile users' data. Celero 5G's exclusive release underlines Boost's commitment to placing power back in the hands of its customers.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit boostmobile.com .

¹The launch promotion of 50% off Celero 5G is valid 11/2/21 - 1/6/22.

²The free phone case (while supplies last) is valid 11/5/21 - 1/6/22.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH). Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

