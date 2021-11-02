Utah Medical Group Tackles Pediatric Mental Health Crisis Via Behavioral Health Integration

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, evolvedMD, a market leader in behavioral health integration, is proud to announce a new program aimed at addressing mental health for younger populations with the launch of its innovative integrated pediatric program in partnership with Granger Medical Clinic. The launch coincides with a recent, urgent plea from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, elevating the children's mental health crisis in the United States and declaring it a national emergency.

"Access to better mental health services, across the board, is valued now more than ever and it's important that youth are not only not left behind, but are a critical focus," said Erik Osland, Managing Partner of evolvedMD. "We've piloted a program with Granger Medical Clinic at their Fairbourne Station location in Utah, successfully, and will continue to expand pediatric behavioral health services at additional practices in Utah, Arizona, and nationwide."

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), more than 20% of U.S. children struggle with a mental health condition, but only half receive appropriate treatment. Granger and evolvedMD are working to change that. At a time when Utah ranks among a group of states as having the highest prevalence of mental health disorders in youth age 6-17 as well as youth with untreated mental health needs, the integrated pediatric behavioral health program will enable families to get much-needed treatment in the same building as their pediatrician.

"Stigma and limited availability are just some of the barriers to receiving quality behavioral health services within the younger population," said Granger pediatrician, Dr. Reed Evers. "Each year, four million children in the U.S. are diagnosed with anxiety and another two million with depression. Imagine the population we're not reaching and that go untreated each year? It all can start with a conversation, within the trusted walls of a primary care physician's office."

This announcement follows the larger collaboration with Granger Medical Clinic, one of Utah's largest independent medical groups, in June 2021.

About Granger Medical Clinic

Granger Medical Clinic is a fast-growing independent physician-owned, multispecialty group that today has 176 providers and 29 specialties at 28 locations in Davis, Salt Lake, Utah and Tooele counties. Granger Medical was founded in 1954 by physicians LaVere Poulsen and Glen Wilson to better serve the community of Granger, which later became part of West Valley City.

About evolvedMD

Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes.

