Help at Home Forbes' "Best Employer" Announces Michigan Expansion

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors and people with disabilities, announced the expansion of its Detroit-based Michigan business into three new locations that include Southfield, Warren and Dearborn.

Help at Home is celebrating its expansion with a Grand Opening hiring event, which will be held in its new Dearborn, Michigan office location. The company is hoping to fill hundreds of local job openings for roles including caregivers, direct support professionals, CNAs and more across all existing and new Michigan-area locations.

The Grand Opening hiring event will be held at 3200 Greenfield Road, Suite 210, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants are eligible for sign-on bonuses up to $400.

Help at Home employs over 30,000 employees nationwide, offering benefits such as health and wellness coverage, competitive pay and career advancement opportunities. Help at Home was listed among Forbes' "America's Best Employers for New Grads 2021", as well was named top of the Forbes' "2021 Best Employer by State" list.

"We're more than excited about our expansion in the state that will bring our 45+ years of caring expertise, as well as offer hundreds of new jobs to additional communities in Michigan," said Help at Home's regional vice president Mike Root. "By expanding our high-quality, home care services throughout the Detroit Metropolitan area, our goal is to help seniors remain in their homes to age in place, versus assisted living or other care facilities."

To learn more about Help at Home's available career opportunities, contact Dearborn office manager Madeline Morton at (313) 479-1900 or visit https://careers.helpathome.com.

For more than 45 years Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred method of care. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, it provides in-home, community-based care in 13 states in 169 locations with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (45,000 monthly). For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.

