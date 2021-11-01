Coleman Research Group's acquisition by VQ is completed.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coleman Research Group, a leading expert network, announced that its acquisition by VQ, the #1 expert network in Japan, has been completed. The agreement was originally announced on August 18, 2021.

A pioneer in primary research, Coleman Research Group, closes deal to be acquired by VQ, the #1 expert network in Japan .

With this transaction, Coleman clients now have access to VQ's network of 160,000 experts based mainly in APAC. the world's fastest growing region for expert network services. In particular, clients will have access to more experts in Japan, the world's third largest economy, where VQ was founded. The combined entity will also expand services to clients, with 24 X 7 support from 7 locations in North America, EMEA and APAC.

"We are thrilled to join VQ and provide our clients with even greater access to expert knowledge around the world," said Kevin Coleman, CEO of Coleman Research. "This development will provide new opportunities not only for our clients, but also for our experts, teams and future growth." Together, VQ and Coleman now serve over 1,000 clients with research solutions and rapid insights from more than 400,000 registered experts.

"We are very excited to welcome Coleman to VQ," said Eiko Hashiba, CEO of VQ. "Their database of over 260,000 experts across all sectors and their depth with C-suite executives will significantly expand our global network. In addition, Coleman has built trusted relationships with clients around the world for nearly 20 years, through its commitment to excellence. Together with Coleman, we will accelerate growth and build the world's number 1 knowledge platform."

In the combined entity, Coleman Research will be a subsidiary of VQ. Kevin Coleman continues as CEO of Coleman Research. He is now a member of the VQ Board of directors. Eiko Hashiba, CEO of VQ, and Hidetoshi Uriu, COO of VQ, have joined Coleman's board of directors. Cannacord Genuity advised Coleman on the transaction.

About Coleman Research Group and VQ

Coleman Research Group, Inc.

Coleman is a leading expert network founded in 2003. For nearly 20 years, it has been trusted by the world's largest Asset Management Funds, Management Consultancies and Corporations for rapid insights from hard-to-find experts. Coleman's network includes experts in 190 countries across all sectors, with unique depth in Information Technology. Coleman is known for the highest standards of excellence, with dedicated client teams, 24/7 global support, proprietary technology and rigorous compliance protocols.

URL: https://colemanrg.com/

VisasQ Inc. (VQ)

With its mission of "Connecting Insights and Aspirations Across the Globe", VQ operates knowledge platform that promotes innovation across the globe. By utilizing its knowledge base of over 160,000 experts in Japan and abroad, VQ matches individual expertise through technology and its extensive operations to help solve a range of challenges such as research on industry or needs in new business development, human resource development, and global business expansion. VQ was awarded the "Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500" in 2019 and 2020 consecutively. VQ became a listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 10, 2020.

URL: https://visasq.co.jp/en/

VQ and Coleman Research offices around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coleman Research Group