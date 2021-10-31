Caesars Sportsbook Begins Accepting In-Person Sports Bets in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS and BOSSIER CITY, La., Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two casinos with longstanding legacies in Louisiana are now accepting in-person wagers on sports. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino made history on Sunday, Oct. 31, by accepting their first-ever in-person sports bets through the best-in-class Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook officially opened to take in-person sports bets in Louisiana at Harrah’s New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

"Caesars is proud of our commitment to Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast region," said Dan Real, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment. "Today was historic for us as a company and we're excited to open our new Caesars Sportsbook locations at Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City to honor the legacy these properties hold in the region. We can't wait to introduce all that sports betting has to offer to sports fans while sharing our emphasis on responsible gaming."

To commemorate the milestone, Caesars held simultaneous first bet events at temporary retail sportsbooks inside Harrah's and Horseshoe. In New Orleans, former New Orleans Saints quarterback and current media personality Bobby Hebert placed the ceremonial first bet to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. At the same time, Mayor Tommy Chandler cut the ribbon to get wagering underway in Bossier City. Lines of sports fans eager to get in on the action built at both sportsbooks, led in Bossier City by a guest betting $55,000 on the Detroit Lions to cover +3.5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With mobile sports wagering still pending regulatory approval, sports fans in the region are encouraged to visit these properties to learn about in-person sports betting and responsible gaming while taking advantage of this new entertainment offering.

"We are excited to bring sports betting to our valued customers in Louisiana," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "The launch of our sportsbooks at Harrah's and Horseshoe is just the beginning. Once mobile sports betting is live, we look forward to serving sports fans on every platform and offering all of our customers unforgettable experiences with Caesars Rewards."

In addition to the in-person bets being accepted at these properties, the easy-to-navigate Caesars Sportsbook app is currently available for download on iOS or Android by eligible sports fans in Louisiana, offering an early chance to download, register and deposit funds. Early registrants can explore a wide range of live markets and odds – including for every local team – while also combining emperor-worthy offers to prepare for mobile wagering's eventual launch:

Register early to get a $100 Free Bet bonus:

Plus, deposit and have funds in an account at launch, and for every point scored by select local teams during launch week, receive an additional $1 in Free Bet bonuses:

Both online and in-person, Caesars Sportsbook integrates the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, to deliver on the Caesars promise of treating every sports bettor like royalty. Win or lose, every bet placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

Harrah's and Horseshoe will each open a brand-new state-of-the-art retail sportsbook in 2022. Caesars is also investing hundreds of millions of dollars to transform Harrah's New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans and Isle of Capri Lake Charles into Horseshoe Lake Charles. When the renovation is finished in the fall of 2022, Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles will reopen with a Caesars Sportsbook location.

Caesars Sportsbook is the official sportsbook partner of LSU Athletics, the official casino sponsor and an official sports betting partner of the NFL, and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams. Caesars' commitment to Louisiana also includes the recent 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership with the New Orleans Saints to rebrand New Orleans' iconic downtown stadium as the Caesars Superdome.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (1-877-770-7867).

