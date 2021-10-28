Pendulum Therapeutics Provides Leadership in Microbiome Education among Healthcare Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendulum Therapeutics, a trailblazer in microbiome science and a pioneer in DNA sequencing, is leading healthcare professional education on the microbiome and its relationship to metabolic disease, including (among others) type 2 diabetes. Pendulum is arming healthcare professionals with new and emerging diabetes management research.

Pendulum Glucose Control, a first-of-its-kind formulation of bothprobiotics and a prebiotic, is changing dietary management of type2 diabetes. www.pendulumlife.com

Diabetes educators can join a free, online educational event on the microbiome on Nov. 2 . bit.ly/PendulumGutMicrobiome

Aimed primarily at diabetes educators, an upcoming online learning event (November 2, 2021) is one of many in a series this year that is advancing the scientific research on the microbiome and metabolic disease. To date, more than 1,200 professionals have registered for the upcoming event, a testament to the widespread interest in this emerging research. "Increasing diabetes educators' knowledge of the microbiome's role in gut health and diabetes management will help expand dietary options for people with type 2 diabetes," said Orville Kolterman, MD, chief medical officer, Pendulum Therapeutics.

"Our research shows that the connection between the microbiome and disease is not well-understood among diabetes educators," Kolterman continued. "With hundreds of registrants for the educational events hosted by Pendulum to date – and more than a thousand registered for our event next week, it is clear that educators and clinicians are hungry for evidence-based, scientific research that will help improve patient care."

Over the years, a growing body of evidence has linked unhealthy changes in the gut to increased risk for disease. More recently, peer-reviewed, published research suggests that restoring the body's natural functionalities that appear compromised may enhance dietary management of metabolic disease, including type 2 diabetes. This novel restorative approach to dietary management of type 2 diabetes is so compelling, it was featured at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA's) 81st Scientific Sessions earlier this year.

The November session is one of a series of educational events sponsored by Pendulum Therapeutics. "At Pendulum, we are firmly committed to replicating the power of naturally occurring bacteria to improve overall health," said Colleen Cutcliffe, chief executive officer at Pendulum Therapeutics. "We do this using a proprietary method of DNA sequencing technology to develop novel formulations of bacterial strains that target specific deficits in the microbiome associated with metabolic dysfunction. Our first focus was type 2 diabetes, but the potential applications for this technology are extraordinary."

Those interested can register for the November 2nd event at bit.ly/PendulumGutMicrobiome . For more information or to purchase Pendulum Glucose Control, please visit pendulumlife.com .

About Pendulum Therapeutics

Pendulum Therapeutics believes therapies developed using evidence-based microbiome science and DNA sequencing can help heal the body from within. Armed with 14 patents and 46 pending, the company introduced its flagship product Pendulum Glucose Control, a medical probiotic, in 2020 and demonstrated its efficacy in lowering blood sugar spikes and reducing A1C in a published clinical trial . Founded in 2013 by a diverse team of scientists with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational, and clinical expertise, Pendulum has raised $111 million to date from Meritech Capital, Sequoia Capital, True Ventures, Khosla Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures and Mayo Clinic among others. Pendulum Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco.

