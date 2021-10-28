Opus IVS™ Announces Direct Support of Honda OEM Scanning

DETROIT, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest development in Opus IVS' technology platform provides unprecedented flexibility to shops and their technicians. Shops will have the freedom to choose the type of OEM service that best meets their needs all through a single device. Technicians will now have the option for Honda and Acura vehicles to choose between performing the OEM scans themselves using the Honda Diagnostics Cloud or use Opus' OEM remote tech assist service through the DriveSafe device.

(PRNewsfoto/Opus IVS)

Opus IVS to Introduce Honda OEM scanning thru DriveSafe and CCC's Diagnostics app at SEMA Booth #35069

According to Opus IVS President Brian Herron, "Opus recognizes the importance of OEM scans especially for OEM certified collision repair facilities. We are committed to providing shops with solutions that streamline processes and eliminate barriers. We are excited that American Honda's certified shops can now leverage their access to the Honda Diagnostics Cloud all the while using our DriveSafe device. This first of its kind technology facilitates OEM scans, using OEM software through one device."

Opus IVS is a tested and proven diagnostic scanning, calibration, programming and support resource for collision shops. Its industry-leading DriveSafe™ and ScanSafe™ diagnostic scan tools help collision shops improve cycle time while performing aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, OE scanning, flash programming and ADAS calibrations.

For more information about Opus IVS DriveSafe™ and ScanSafe™, now featuring IVSWizard™, and the company's industry-leading aftermarket QuickScan™ and OE scanning solutions, visit https://www.opusivs.com/products/collision-solutions/drivesafe

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the

merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and

AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

www.opusivs.com

collision@opusivs.com

844-727-7226 (ext. 3)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opus IVS