Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2021

Third quarter 2021

Net sales increased by 15 per cent to 1,077.2 MEUR (939.9). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 10 per cent

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 19 per cent to 296.8 MEUR (250.1

Earnings before taxes, excluding adjustments, amounted to 290.5 MEUR (242.2)

Net earnings, excluding adjustments, amounted to 238.3 MEUR (198.6)

Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 0.09 EUR (0.08)

Operating cash flow decreased to 179.6 MEUR (191.2)

Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 28 October 2021.

