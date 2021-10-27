Nulogy Partners With Southie Autonomy to Optimize Contract Supplier Labor Management

New technology partnership to introduce shop floor innovations for contract manufacturers and co-packers

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced a new partnership with Southie Autonomy , a Boston-based, award-winning developer of intelligent robotics automation, to deliver versatile and easy-to-use robotic solutions for optimizing contract manufacturer and co-packer production labor.

As labor capacity continues to pose challenges for the contract supplier industry, Nulogy and Southie Autonomy will collaborate on new ways to introduce technology-driven solutions to optimize contract manufacturing and co-packing operations.

Southie Autonomy's cutting-edge robot arm solution is an intuitive, easy-to-use, AI+AR-driven platform that can automate highly variable contract packaging activities such as packaging assembly, kitting, and palletization, enabling daily line changeovers. Southie's robotic solutions can be configured within minutes, requiring no coding or engineering experience to operate. Southie Autonomy aims to help solve co-packing labor challenges with a turn-key robot arm cell that enables line staff and robot arms to work side by side along production lines.

Nulogy is the only purpose-built multi-enterprise platform for co-packing and contract manufacturer networks, enabling fast-moving consumer goods brands and their extended suppliers to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. Nulogy's platform also digitizes the shop floor processes of hundreds of contract supplier sites around the world for enhanced line efficiency and profitability.

"At Southie Autonomy, we are always excited by new opportunities for robotics to unlock value and overcome labor challenges for supply chain providers," said Rahul Chipalkatty, CEO, Southie Autonomy. "By combining the power of Southie Autonomy's accessible, AI+AR-enhanced robotics with the comprehensive digitization capabilities of the Nulogy platform, we will demonstrate that practical technology can spur new growth and success for contract suppliers."

"The speed and volatility of today's global market, combined with the labor challenges currently facing the industry, demand new solutions for contract suppliers to optimize their operations," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Through our partnership with Southie Autonomy, we are excited to demonstrate how digitization can help solve the labor crunch and offer new ways to bring tomorrow's technology to the shop floors of today."

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's purpose-built, cloud-based platform optimizes contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

About Southie Autonomy

Southie Autonomy makes an easy-to-use and highly flexible turnkey robot arm solution for automating packaging assembly, kitting, and palletization. Southie's AI+AR software platform allows any operator, regardless of expertise, to changeover the robot in less than 10 minutes. Using this modular, flexible robot arm solution, contract packagers and manufacturers can combat labor shortages by utilizing their robot workers for different tasks throughout a warehouse.

