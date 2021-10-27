HackerRank Announces Record-Breaking Quarter For Bookings As Remote Tech Hiring Continues to Surge The company now serves a community of more than 16 million developers across the world

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank , the developer skills company, today announced a record-breaking quarter fueled by increasing demand to recruit and hire tech talent virtually. The company reported its highest-ever level of new and expansion bookings — seeing a 100% increase in expansion revenue alone over the past year — as companies accelerate their remote hiring efforts due to broader shifts in the labor market.

Since January, HackerRank has assessed the technical skills of software developers around the world with more than 50 million code submissions, hitting a record of 10 million submissions in August alone. That increase in activity comes as companies across industries embrace a future of remote work and compete for talent in a sector that saw unemployment rates hit a two-year low during the last quarter.

The company also reported a 133% increase over the past year in bookings for its virtual interview product, which has now helped conduct more than 1 million real-time pair programming interviews. More than 16 million developers, representing 40% of the global developer population, trust HackerRank to sharpen their skills and connect with companies for career opportunities.

In support of these larger labor trends, HackerRank has:

Hosted its second annual Virtual Career Fair, helping to connect well-recognized employers like Facebook, DTCC, Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters and CrowdStrike with tech talent. This year, the event helped place more than 34,000 applications over a two-day span.

Announced a strategic partnership with Eightfold AI to provide recruiters with an extra layer of fidelity in identifying and validating real-world technical skills. HackerRank is excited to partner with the company, whose Talent Intelligence Platform draws from more than 1 billion profiles, 1 million skills and billions of global data points to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of all talent processes.

Announced Webex as HackerRank's first partner in video interviewing to enable continuous workflows and support the flexibility needed for hybrid work. The embedded app partnership is designed to help developers conduct fully collaborative coding interviews within Webex Meetings, making it easier and more enjoyable to assess skills in this new remote world.

The HackerRank Skills Directory to more than 2700 technical questions across 24 roles and 95 skills. New roles include Cybersecurity Engineer and Cloud Security Engineering, with new skill coverage in Application Security, Network Security, AWS Security, Cryptography, Kubernetes Security and more. Grown theto more than 2700 technical questions across 24 roles and 95 skills. New roles include Cybersecurity Engineer and Cloud Security Engineering, with new skill coverage in Application Security, Network Security, AWS Security, Cryptography, Kubernetes Security and more.

As part of that growth, HackerRank proudly announced that Cole Goeppinger has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Cole brings a breadth of executive leadership experience in the talent space, including leading Engineering at Entelo, a recruiting automation platform, and Facebook, where he created and led the team that brought machine learning to the company's internal recruiting products.

"HackerRank leads the pack when it comes to helping companies hire the tech talent they need to stay competitive," said Goeppinger. "Moreover, the company's reputation among developers is second to none, and I believe the work we are doing to reduce bias and increase diversity and fairness is critical to driving global innovation. I'm thrilled to join HackerRank during a period of such significant growth. If you're as passionate about technology as you are about making a larger impact, I invite you to come join us!"

HackerRank is poised for strong momentum in the months ahead as the competition for technical talent grows increasingly fierce . In addition to continued adoption of remote work and accelerated hiring plans in the second half of 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced a record-high number of resignations in August, with 4.3 million Americans — 2.9% of the entire workforce — leaving their jobs as part of the so-called "Great Resignation." To win the war for talent, companies worldwide, across all industries, are increasingly investing in tools like HackerRank for skills assessments and virtual interviewing tools to identify, vet, and hire hard-to-reach technical talent.

"The labor market is in the midst of a watershed moment. Companies of all stripes are accelerating their digital roadmaps and reorienting their organizational cultures around a work-from-anywhere approach," said Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder and CEO of HackerRank. "Hiring the right tech talent has never been more crucial. We're proud that our developer skills platform has become a central force in helping companies focus on hiring for the real-world technical skills they need to accelerate the world's innovation."

HackerRank, the developer skills company, helps businesses attract, evaluate and hire the best technical talent from around the world. More than 2,600 customers across all industries, including 25% of the Fortune 100, rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bar. More than 16 million developers (approximately 40% of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and showcase their coding skills. Every second, two developers complete a HackerRank code submission, or 183,000 per day. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com .

