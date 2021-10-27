Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Winter Springs, Florida

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming spring 2022 opening of Crunch Winter Springs, a multi-million dollar, 25,000-square-foot fitness facility with state-of-the-art fitness equipment in Seminole County. Located at 170 Tuskawilla Road, Crunch Winter Springs will be the seventh club to open in the Orlando metro area.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness)

Prospective members can visit www.crunchwintersprings.com now to reserve their Founder rate, beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Winter Springs will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a group fitness studio, the HIITZONE, a hot yoga studio, a cycling studio, dry saunas, HydroMassage® beds, spacious locker rooms, and more.

Crunch Winter Springs is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who currently own and operate 34 locations in Florida and Atlanta. The team of fitness veterans have 16 more Crunch locations in development in Georgia and Florida.

"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Winter Springs," says co-owner Vince Julien. "We can't wait to show the community how we combine state-of-the-art equipment, amazing classes and personal training at an unbeatable value."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

