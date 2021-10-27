Cincinnati Financial Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

CINCINNATI, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) today reported:
- Third-quarter 2021 net income of $153 million, or 94 cents per share, compared with $484 million, or $2.99 per share, in the third quarter of 2020, after recognizing an $82 million third-quarter 2021 after-tax reduction in the fair value of equity securities still held.
- $146 million or 232% increase in non-GAAP operating income* to $209 million, or $1.28 per share, compared with $63 million, or 39 cents per share, in the third quarter of last year.
- $331 million decrease in third-quarter 2021 net income, primarily due to the after-tax net effect of a $477 million decrease in net investment gains partially offset by a $136 million increase in after-tax property casualty underwriting income.
- $73.49 book value per share at September 30, 2021, up $6.45 since year-end.
- 12.4% value creation ratio for the first nine months of 2021, compared with 3.0% for the same period of 2020.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Revenue Data
Earned premiums
$
1,669
$
1,522
10
$
4,806
$
4,460
8
Investment income, net of expenses
179
167
7
528
498
6
Total revenues
1,785
2,227
(20)
6,307
4,842
30
Income Statement Data
Net income
$
153
$
484
(68)
$
1,476
$
167
nm
Investment gains and losses, after-tax
(56)
421
nm
753
(104)
nm
Non-GAAP operating income*
$
209
$
63
232
$
723
$
271
167
Per Share Data (diluted)
Net income
$
0.94
$
2.99
(69)
$
9.07
$
1.03
nm
Investment gains and losses, after-tax
(0.34)
2.60
nm
4.63
(0.64)
nm
Non-GAAP operating income*
$
1.28
$
0.39
228
$
4.44
$
1.67
166
Book value
$
73.49
$
60.57
21
Cash dividend declared
$
0.63
$
0.60
5
$
1.89
$
1.80
5
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
162.9
162.0
1
162.8
162.5
0
*
The Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures section defines and reconciles measures presented in this release that are not based on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
Forward-looking statements and related assumptions are subject to the risks outlined in the company's safe harbor statement.
Insurance Operations Highlights
- 92.6% third-quarter 2021 property casualty combined ratio, improved from 103.6% for the third quarter of 2020.
- 10% growth in third-quarter net written premiums, reflecting price increases and premium growth initiatives.
- $230 million third-quarter 2021 property casualty new business written premiums, up 22%. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2020 contributed $21 million or 9% of total new business written premiums.
- $11 million third-quarter 2021 life insurance subsidiary net income, down $7 million from the third quarter of 2020, and 8% growth in third-quarter 2021 term life insurance earned premiums.
Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights
- 7% or $12 million increase in third-quarter 2021 pretax investment income, including an 11% increase for stock portfolio dividends and a 7% increase for bond interest income.
- Three-month increase of 1% in fair value of total investments at September 30, 2021, including a 1% increase for the bond portfolio and a decrease of less than 1% for the stock portfolio.
- $4.297 billion parent company cash and marketable securities at September 30, 2021, up 14% from year-end 2020.
Rebuilding Communities After Catastrophes
Steven J. Johnston, chairman, president and CEO, commented: "After a fairly quiet start to the year from a weather-related catastrophe standpoint, August and September brought hail, wind and flooding to many parts of the country. We were ready to respond, quickly sending teams of our own field claims associates to the most impacted areas. Through their consistent and coordinated approach, we were able to quickly review claims to determine the appropriate payment based on the policy contract.
"This quarter is a nice example of the impact our growth, profitability and diversification initiatives are having on our insurance business. While catastrophe losses for the quarter outpaced our 5-year average of 9.8% for the third quarter by 4.4 points, our combined ratio came in at a satisfactory 92.6%.
"That improvement reflects our continued efforts in pricing segmentation across our organization and the strong collaboration we enjoy between our associates in sales, underwriting and analytics.
"On a nine-month basis we achieved strong non-GAAP operating income results, increasing that measure to $723 million. Our insurance operations continued to lead the way. With three-quarters of the year behind us, our combined ratio is 89.8%.
"We again built on our record of 32 years of overall favorable reserve development. While maintaining our consistent approach to setting reserves, we were able to recognize a 7.2 percentage-point benefit to our nine-month combined ratio, compared with 2.1 points for the 2020 period."
Growing as Planned
"New business premiums written by agencies rose 12% to a record $685 million in the first nine months of 2021. Our field marketing associates, who underwrite our new business, are armed with analytics that complement their experience, earned through an average of 21 years in the industry, giving them confidence when competing for our agencies' best accounts.
"A strengthening economy contributed to net written premium growth for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, compared with the same periods a year ago. Total property casualty net written premium growth maintained its return to pre-pandemic levels, increasing 11% for the first nine months."
Value for Shareholders
"At September 30, our book value per share was $73.49 up 10% from the year-end. We held a total of $5.791 billion of unrealized gains in our equity portfolio, even after recognizing a small decline in the portfolio's fair value during the third quarter.
"A strong balance sheet gives us the flexibility to pursue business growth and pay shareholder dividends as a consistent, long-term strategy. Our value creation ratio at 12.4% for the first nine months of 2021 reflects the success of that strategy."
Insurance Operations Highlights
Consolidated Property Casualty Insurance Results
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Earned premiums
$
1,596
$
1,450
10
$
4,585
$
4,242
8
Fee revenues
3
2
50
8
7
14
Total revenues
1,599
1,452
10
4,593
4,249
8
Loss and loss expenses
988
1,071
(8)
2,741
3,008
(9)
Underwriting expenses
490
432
13
1,377
1,309
5
Underwriting profit (loss)
$
121
$
(51)
nm
$
475
$
(68)
nm
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
Pt. Change
Loss and loss expenses
61.9
%
73.8
%
(11.9)
59.8
%
70.9
%
(11.1)
Underwriting expenses
30.7
29.8
0.9
30.0
30.9
(0.9)
Combined ratio
92.6
%
103.6
%
(11.0)
89.8
%
101.8
%
(12.0)
% Change
% Change
Agency renewal written premiums
$
1,244
$
1,153
8
$
3,853
$
3,595
7
Agency new business written premiums
230
189
22
685
614
12
Other written premiums
64
51
25
407
261
56
Net written premiums
$
1,538
$
1,393
10
$
4,945
$
4,470
11
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
Pt. Change
Current accident year before catastrophe losses
54.7
%
55.7
%
(1.0)
56.3
%
57.9
%
(1.6)
Current accident year catastrophe losses
13.6
18.9
(5.3)
10.7
15.1
(4.4)
Prior accident years before catastrophe losses
(7.0)
(0.2)
(6.8)
(6.1)
(1.7)
(4.4)
Prior accident years catastrophe losses
0.6
(0.6)
1.2
(1.1)
(0.4)
(0.7)
Loss and loss expense ratio
61.9
%
73.8
%
(11.9)
59.8
%
70.9
%
(11.1)
Current accident year combined ratio before
catastrophe losses
85.4
%
85.5
%
(0.1)
86.3
%
88.8
%
(2.5)
- $145 million or 10% growth of third-quarter 2021 property casualty net written premiums, and nine-month growth of 11%, largely reflecting premium growth initiatives and price increases. Cincinnati Re® contributed 3 percentage points to property casualty growth for the first nine months of 2021.
- $41 million or 22% increase in third-quarter 2021 new business premiums written by agencies and nine-month increase of 12%. The third-quarter growth included a $15 million increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2020.
- 171 new agency appointments in the first nine months of 2021, including 49 that market only our personal lines products.
- 11.0 percentage-point third-quarter 2021 combined ratio improvement and a 12.0 percentage-point improvement for the nine-month period. The lower combined ratios included decreases for losses from catastrophes of 4.1 points for the third quarter and 5.1 points for the first nine months of 2021.
- 6.4 percentage-point third-quarter 2021 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $102 million, compared with 0.8 points or $11 million for third-quarter 2020.
- 7.2 percentage-point nine-month 2021 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 2.1 points for the first nine months of 2020.
- 1.6 percentage-point improvement, to 56.3%, for the nine-month 2021 ratio of current accident year losses and loss expenses before catastrophes, including an increase of 0.2 points in the ratio for current accident year losses of $1 million or more per claim.
- 0.9 percentage-point increase in the third-quarter 2021 underwriting expense ratio, compared with the same period of 2020, primarily due to higher levels of profit-sharing commissions for agencies.
Commercial Lines Insurance Results
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Earned premiums
$
930
$
865
8
$
2,727
$
2,598
5
Fee revenues
1
1
0
3
3
0
Total revenues
931
866
8
2,730
2,601
5
Loss and loss expenses
451
620
(27)
1,434
1,824
(21)
Underwriting expenses
298
266
12
839
809
4
Underwriting profit (loss)
$
182
$
(20)
nm
$
457
$
(32)
nm
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
Pt. Change
Loss and loss expenses
48.5
%
71.6
%
(23.1)
52.6
%
70.2
%
(17.6)
Underwriting expenses
32.1
30.8
1.3
30.8
31.1
(0.3)
Combined ratio
80.6
%
102.4
%
(21.8)
83.4
%
101.3
%
(17.9)
% Change
% Change
Agency renewal written premiums
$
775
$
727
7
$
2,525
$
2,363
7
Agency new business written premiums
145
114
27
436
402
8
Other written premiums
(25)
(27)
7
(70)
(71)
1
Net written premiums
$
895
$
814
10
$
2,891
$
2,694
7
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
Pt. Change
Current accident year before catastrophe losses
56.1
%
57.8
%
(1.7)
57.9
%
59.2
%
(1.3)
Current accident year catastrophe losses
3.9
14.7
(10.8)
4.8
13.2
(8.4)
Prior accident years before catastrophe losses
(10.9)
(1.0)
(9.9)
(8.9)
(1.9)
(7.0)
Prior accident years catastrophe losses
(0.6)
0.1
(0.7)
(1.2)
(0.3)
(0.9)
Loss and loss expense ratio
48.5
%
71.6
%
(23.1)
52.6
%
70.2
%
(17.6)
Current accident year combined ratio before
catastrophe losses
88.2
%
88.6
%
(0.4)
88.7
%
90.3
%
(1.6)
- $81 million or 10% growth in third-quarter 2021 commercial lines net written premiums, largely due to higher agency renewal written premiums. Seven percent growth in nine-month net written premiums.
- $48 million or 7% increase in third-quarter renewal written premiums, with commercial lines average renewal pricing increases near the low end of the mid-single-digit percent range.
- $31 million or 27% increase in third-quarter 2021 new business written by agencies, and a nine-month increase of 8%, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.
- 21.8 percentage-point third-quarter 2021 combined ratio improvement and a 17.9 percentage-point improvement for the nine-month period. The lower combined ratios included decreases for losses from catastrophes of 11.5 points for the third quarter and 9.3 points for the first nine months of 2021.
- 11.5 percentage-point third-quarter 2021 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $107 million, compared with 0.9 points or $8 million for third-quarter 2020.
- 10.1 percentage-point nine-month 2021 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 2.2 points for the first nine months of 2020.
Personal Lines Insurance Results
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Earned premiums
$
388
$
367
6
$
1,146
$
1,090
5
Fee revenues
1
1
0
3
3
0
Total revenues
389
368
6
1,149
1,093
5
Loss and loss expenses
281
265
6
795
782
2
Underwriting expenses
118
105
12
338
335
1
Underwriting profit (loss)
$
(10)
$
(2)
(400)
$
16
$
(24)
nm
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
Pt. Change
Loss and loss expenses
72.4
%
71.9
%
0.5
69.3
%
71.7
%
(2.4)
Underwriting expenses
30.3
28.8
1.5
29.5
30.8
(1.3)
Combined ratio
102.7
%
100.7
%
2.0
98.8
%
102.5
%
(3.7)
% Change
% Change
Agency renewal written premiums
$
393
$
366
7
$
1,092
$
1,047
4
Agency new business written premiums
53
51
4
152
129
18
Other written premiums
(11)
(10)
(10)
(32)
(27)
(19)
Net written premiums
$
435
$
407
7
$
1,212
$
1,149
5
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
Pt. Change
Current accident year before catastrophe losses
53.1
%
48.5
%
4.6
55.2
%
54.0
%
1.2
Current accident year catastrophe losses
20.1
23.3
(3.2)
17.2
20.2
(3.0)
Prior accident years before catastrophe losses
(0.7)
0.9
(1.6)
(2.7)
(1.8)
(0.9)
Prior accident years catastrophe losses
(0.1)
(0.8)
0.7
(0.4)
(0.7)
0.3
Loss and loss expense ratio
72.4
%
71.9
%
0.5
69.3
%
71.7
%
(2.4)
Current accident year combined ratio before
catastrophe losses
83.4
%
77.3
%
6.1
84.7
%
84.8
%
(0.1)
- $28 million or 7% growth in third-quarter 2021 personal lines net written premiums, including higher renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases. Third-quarter 2021 net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 28%, to $180 million. Five percent growth in nine-month personal lines net written premiums.
- $2 million or 4% increase in third-quarter 2021 new business premiums written by agencies and nine-month increase of 18%, largely reflecting expanded use of enhanced pricing precision tools.
- 2.0 percentage-point third-quarter 2021 combined ratio increase and a 3.7 percentage-point improvement for the nine-month period. The combined ratios included decreases for losses from catastrophes of 2.5 points for the third quarter and 2.7 points for the first nine months of 2021.
- 0.8 percentage-point third-quarter 2021 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $3 million, compared with 0.1 points or less than $1 million of unfavorable development for third-quarter 2020.
- 3.1 percentage-point nine-month 2021 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 2.5 points for the first nine months of 2020.
Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Results
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Earned premiums
$
105
$
82
28
$
289
$
238
21
Fee revenues
1
—
nm
2
1
100
Total revenues
106
82
29
291
239
22
Loss and loss expenses
70
48
46
187
150
25
Underwriting expenses
29
23
26
79
70
13
Underwriting profit
$
7
$
11
(36)
$
25
$
19
32
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
Pt. Change
Loss and loss expenses
66.2
%
58.2
%
8.0
64.6
%
63.0
%
1.6
Underwriting expenses
27.9
28.5
(0.6)
27.3
29.5
(2.2)
Combined ratio
94.1
%
86.7
%
7.4
91.9
%
92.5
%
(0.6)
% Change
% Change
Agency renewal written premiums
$
76
$
60
27
$
236
$
185
28
Agency new business written premiums
32
24
33
97
83
17
Other written premiums
(4)
(4)
0
(15)
(12)
(25)
Net written premiums
$
104
$
80
30
$
318
$
256
24
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
Pt. Change
Current accident year before catastrophe losses
62.6
%
58.5
%
4.1
61.9
%
57.8
%
4.1
Current accident year catastrophe losses
0.4
1.0
(0.6)
0.7
1.7
(1.0)
Prior accident years before catastrophe losses
3.3
(1.5)
4.8
2.1
3.4
(1.3)
Prior accident years catastrophe losses
(0.1)
0.2
(0.3)
(0.1)
0.1
(0.2)
Loss and loss expense ratio
66.2
%
58.2
%
8.0
64.6
%
63.0
%
1.6
Current accident year combined ratio before
catastrophe losses
90.5
%
87.0
%
3.5
89.2
%
87.3
%
1.9
- $24 million or 30% growth in third-quarter 2021 excess and surplus lines net written premiums, including higher renewal written premiums that benefited from price increases averaging in the high-single-digit percent range. Twenty-four percent growth in nine-month net written premiums.
- $8 million or 33% increase in third-quarter new business written by agencies and nine-month increase of 17%, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.
- 7.4 percentage-point third-quarter 2021 combined ratio increase and a 0.6 percentage-point improvement for the nine-month period, including more prudent reserving as claims on average are remaining open longer than previously expected.
- $3 million of third-quarter 2021 unfavorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with $1 million of favorable development for third-quarter 2020, as claims on average are remaining open longer than previously expected.
- $6 million of unfavorable prior accident year reserve development for the first nine months of 2021, compared with $8 million for the first nine months of 2020.
Life Insurance Subsidiary Results
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Term life insurance
$
53
$
49
8
$
156
$
147
6
Universal life insurance
7
10
(30)
28
34
(18)
Other life insurance, annuity, and disability income
products
13
13
0
37
37
0
Earned premiums
73
72
1
221
218
1
Investment income, net of expenses
42
40
5
125
118
6
Investment gains and losses, net
4
2
100
8
(29)
nm
Fee revenues
1
—
nm
3
1
200
Total revenues
120
114
5
357
308
16
Contract holders' benefits incurred
84
72
17
249
224
11
Underwriting expenses incurred
21
20
5
63
63
0
Total benefits and expenses
105
92
14
312
287
9
Net income before income tax
15
22
(32)
45
21
114
Income tax provision
4
4
0
10
4
150
Net income of the life insurance subsidiary
$
11
$
18
(39)
$
35
$
17
106
- $1 million increase in third-quarter 2021 earned premiums, including an 8% increase for term life insurance, our largest life insurance product line.
- $18 million increase in nine-month 2021 life insurance subsidiary net income, largely reflecting investment losses resulting from impairments of fixed-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by less favorable mortality experience in the first nine months of 2021 due in part to higher pandemic-related death claims.
- $2 million or less than 1% nine-month 2021 decrease, to $1.415 billion, in GAAP shareholders' equity for the life insurance subsidiary, primarily from a decrease in unrealized investment gains that was largely offset by net income.
Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights
Investments Results
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Investment income, net of expenses
$
179
$
167
7
$
528
$
498
6
Investment interest credited to contract holders
(26)
(26)
0
(79)
(77)
(3)
Investment gains and losses, net
(70)
533
nm
954
(132)
nm
Investments profit
$
83
$
674
(88)
$
1,403
$
289
385
Investment income:
Interest
$
121
$
113
7
$
356
$
339
5
Dividends
61
55
11
179
161
11
Other
1
2
(50)
4
7
(43)
Less investment expenses
4
3
33
11
9
22
Investment income, pretax
179
167
7
528
498
6
Less income taxes
28
26
8
82
77
6
Total investment income, after-tax
$
151
$
141
7
$
446
$
421
6
Investment returns:
Average invested assets plus cash and cash
$
23,263
$
19,875
$
22,420
$
20,126
Average yield pretax
3.08
%
3.36
%
3.14
%
3.30
%
Average yield after-tax
2.60
2.84
2.65
2.79
Effective tax rate
15.6
15.5
15.5
15.5
Fixed-maturity returns:
Average amortized cost
$
11,931
$
11,206
$
11,673
$
11,191
Average yield pretax
4.06
%
4.03
%
4.07
%
4.04
%
Average yield after-tax
3.37
3.36
3.38
3.37
Effective tax rate
16.9
16.6
16.8
16.6
- $12 million or 7% rise in third-quarter 2021 pretax investment income, including an 11% increase in equity portfolio dividends and a 7% increase in interest income from fixed-maturity securities.
- $158 million third-quarter 2021 pretax total investment losses, summarized in the table below. Changes in unrealized gains or losses reported in other comprehensive income, in addition to investment gains and losses reported in net income, are useful for evaluating total investment performance over time and are major components of changes in book value and the value creation ratio.
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Investment gains and losses on equity securities sold, net
$
(1)
$
55
$
6
$
75
Unrealized gains and losses on equity securities still held, net
(104)
475
869
(130)
Investment gains and losses on fixed-maturity securities, net
8
3
20
(72)
Other
27
—
59
(5)
Subtotal - investment gains and losses reported in net income
(70)
533
954
(132)
Change in unrealized investment gains and losses - fixed maturities
(88)
112
(152)
294
Total
$
(158)
$
645
$
802
$
162
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
At September 30,
At December 31,
2021
2020
Total investments
$
23,213
$
21,542
Total assets
29,907
27,542
Short-term debt
59
54
Long-term debt
789
788
Shareholders' equity
11,841
10,789
Book value per share
73.49
67.04
Debt-to-total-capital ratio
6.7
%
7.2
%
- $24.298 billion in consolidated cash and total investments at September 30, 2021, an increase of 8% from $22.442 billion at year-end 2020.
- $12.908 billion bond portfolio at September 30, 2021, with an average rating of A3/A. Fair value increased $119 million during the third quarter of 2021, including $229 million in net purchases of fixed-maturity securities.
- $9.887 billion equity portfolio was 42.6% of total investments, including $5.791 billion in appreciated value before taxes at September 30, 2021. Third-quarter 2021 decrease in fair value of $10 million.
- $0.08 third-quarter 2021 decrease in book value per share, including additions of $1.30 from net income before investment gains and $0.15 for other items that were offset by $0.90 from investment portfolio net investment losses or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities and $0.63 from dividends declared to shareholders.
- Value creation ratio of 12.4% for the first nine months of 2021, including 6.7% from net income before investment gains, which includes underwriting and investment income, and 5.4% from investment portfolio net investment gains and changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities.
For additional information or to register for our conference call webcast, please visit cinfin.com/investors.
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Investments
$
23,213
$
21,542
Cash and cash equivalents
1,085
900
Premiums receivable
2,106
1,879
Reinsurance recoverable
548
517
Deferred policy acquisition costs
915
805
Other assets
2,040
1,899
Total assets
$
29,907
$
27,542
Liabilities
Insurance reserves
$
10,291
$
9,661
Unearned premiums
3,342
2,960
Deferred income tax
1,453
1,299
Long-term debt and lease obligations
845
845
Other liabilities
2,135
1,988
Total liabilities
18,066
16,753
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock and paid-in capital
1,741
1,725
Retained earnings
11,257
10,085
Accumulated other comprehensive income
663
769
Treasury stock
(1,820)
(1,790)
Total shareholders' equity
11,841
10,789
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
29,907
$
27,542
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Earned premiums
$
1,669
$
1,522
$
4,806
$
4,460
Investment income, net of expenses
179
167
528
498
Investment gains and losses, net
(70)
533
954
(132)
Other revenues
7
5
19
16
Total revenues
1,785
2,227
6,307
4,842
Benefits and Expenses
Insurance losses and contract holders' benefits
1,072
1,143
2,990
3,232
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses
511
452
1,440
1,372
Interest expense
13
13
39
40
Other operating expenses
5
5
14
15
Total benefits and expenses
1,601
1,613
4,483
4,659
Income Before Income Taxes
184
614
1,824
183
Provision for Income Taxes
31
130
348
16
Net Income
$
153
$
484
$
1,476
$
167
Per Common Share:
Net income—basic
$
0.95
$
3.01
$
9.16
$
1.03
Net income—diluted
0.94
2.99
9.07
1.03
Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures
(See attached tables for reconciliations; additional prior-period reconciliations available at cinfin.com/investors.)
Cincinnati Financial Corporation prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules for insurance company regulation in the United States of America as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.
Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its primary business areas – property casualty insurance, life insurance and investments. Management uses these measures when analyzing both GAAP and non-GAAP results to improve its understanding of trends in the underlying business and to help avoid incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions about the success or failure of company strategies. Management adjustments to GAAP measures generally: apply to non-recurring events that are unrelated to business performance and distort short-term results; involve values that fluctuate based on events outside of management's control; supplement reporting segment disclosures with disclosures for a subsidiary company or for a combination of subsidiaries or reporting segments; or relate to accounting refinements that affect comparability between periods, creating a need to analyze data on the same basis.
- Non-GAAP operating income: Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by excluding investment gains and losses (defined as investment gains and losses after applicable federal and state income taxes) and other significant non-recurring items from net income. Management evaluates non-GAAP operating income to measure the success of pricing, rate and underwriting strategies. While investment gains (or losses) are integral to the company's insurance operations over the long term, the determination to realize investment gains or losses on fixed-maturity securities sold in any period may be subject to management's discretion and is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Also, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, gains and losses are recognized from certain changes in market values of securities without actual realization. Management believes that the level of investment gains or losses for any particular period, while it may be material, may not fully indicate the performance of ongoing underlying business operations in that period.
For these reasons, many investors and shareholders consider non-GAAP operating income to be one of the more meaningful measures for evaluating insurance company performance. Equity analysts who report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses. The company presents non-GAAP operating income so that all investors have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information.
- Consolidated property casualty insurance results: To supplement reporting segment disclosures related to our property casualty insurance operations, we also evaluate results for those operations on a basis that includes results for our property casualty insurance and brokerage services subsidiaries. That is the total of our commercial lines, personal lines and our excess and surplus lines segments plus our reinsurance assumed operations known as Cincinnati Re and our London-based global specialty underwriter known as Cincinnati Global.
- Life insurance subsidiary results: To supplement life insurance reporting segment disclosures related to our life insurance operation, we also evaluate results for that operation on a basis that includes life insurance subsidiary investment income, or investment income plus investment gains and losses, that are also included in our investments reporting segment. We recognize that assets under management, capital appreciation and investment income are integral to evaluating the success of the life insurance segment because of the long duration of life products.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
Net Income Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
153
$
484
$
1,476
$
167
Less:
Investment gains and losses, net
(70)
533
954
(132)
Income tax on investment gains and losses
14
(112)
(201)
28
Investment gains and losses, after-tax
(56)
421
753
(104)
Non-GAAP operating income
$
209
$
63
$
723
$
271
Diluted per share data:
Net income
$
0.94
$
2.99
$
9.07
$
1.03
Less:
Investment gains and losses, net
(0.43)
3.29
5.86
(0.81)
Income tax on investment gains and losses
0.09
(0.69)
(1.23)
0.17
Investment gains and losses, after-tax
(0.34)
2.60
4.63
(0.64)
Non-GAAP operating income
$
1.28
$
0.39
$
4.44
$
1.67
Life Insurance Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income of the life insurance subsidiary
$
11
$
18
$
35
$
17
Investment gains and losses, net
4
2
8
(29)
Income tax on investment gains and losses
1
1
2
(6)
Non-GAAP operating income
8
17
29
40
Investment income, net of expenses
(42)
(40)
(125)
(118)
Investment income credited to contract holders
26
26
79
77
Income tax excluding tax on investment gains and
3
3
8
10
Life insurance segment profit (loss)
$
(5)
$
6
$
(9)
$
9
Property Casualty Insurance Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Consolidated
Commercial
Personal
E&S
Other*
Premiums:
Written premiums
$
1,538
$
895
$
435
$
104
$
104
Unearned premiums change
58
35
(47)
1
69
Earned premiums
$
1,596
$
930
$
388
$
105
$
173
Underwriting profit (loss)
$
121
$
182
$
(10)
$
7
$
(58)
(Dollars in millions)
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Consolidated
Commercial
Personal
E&S
Other*
Premiums:
Written premiums
$
4,945
$
2,891
$
1,212
$
318
$
524
Unearned premiums change
(360)
(164)
(66)
(29)
(101)
Earned premiums
$
4,585
$
2,727
$
1,146
$
289
$
423
Underwriting profit (loss)
$
475
$
457
$
16
$
25
$
(23)
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Consolidated
Commercial
Personal
E&S
Other*
Premiums:
Written premiums
$
1,393
$
814
$
407
$
80
$
92
Unearned premiums change
57
51
(40)
2
44
Earned premiums
$
1,450
$
865
$
367
$
82
$
136
Underwriting profit (loss)
$
(51)
$
(20)
$
(2)
$
11
$
(40)
(Dollars in millions)
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Consolidated
Commercial
Personal
E&S
Other*
Premiums:
Written premiums
$
4,470
$
2,694
$
1,149
$
256
$
371
Unearned premiums change
(228)
(96)
(59)
(18)
(55)
Earned premiums
$
4,242
$
2,598
$
1,090
$
238
$
316
Underwriting profit (loss)
$
(68)
$
(32)
$
(24)
$
19
$
(31)
Dollar amounts shown are rounded to millions; certain amounts may not add due to rounding.
*Included in Other are the results of Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
Other Measures
- Value creation ratio: This is a measure of shareholder value creation that management believes captures the contribution of the company's insurance operations, the success of its investment strategy and the importance placed on paying cash dividends to shareholders. The value creation ratio measure is made up of two primary components: (1) rate of growth in book value per share plus (2) the ratio of dividends declared per share to beginning book value per share. Management believes this measure is useful, providing a meaningful measure of long-term progress in creating shareholder value. It is intended to be all-inclusive regarding changes in book value per share, and uses originally reported book value per share in cases where book value per share has been adjusted, such as adoption of Accounting Standards Updates with a cumulative effect of a change in accounting.
- Written premium: Under statutory accounting rules in the U.S., property casualty written premium is the amount recorded for policies issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. Management analyzes trends in written premium to assess business efforts. The difference between written and earned premium is unearned premium.
Value Creation Ratio Calculations
(Dollars are per share)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Value creation ratio:
End of period book value*
$
73.49
$
60.57
$
73.49
$
60.57
Less beginning of period book value
73.57
57.56
67.04
60.55
Change in book value
(0.08)
3.01
6.45
0.02
Dividend declared to shareholders
0.63
0.60
1.89
1.80
Total value creation
$
0.55
$
3.61
$
8.34
$
1.82
Value creation ratio from change in book value**
(0.1)
%
5.2
%
9.6
%
0.0
%
Value creation ratio from dividends declared to
0.8
1.1
2.8
3.0
Value creation ratio
0.7
%
6.3
%
12.4
%
3.0
%
* Book value per share is calculated by dividing end of period total shareholders' equity by end of period shares outstanding
** Change in book value divided by the beginning of period book value
*** Dividend declared to shareholders divided by beginning of period book value
