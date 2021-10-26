Rollins, Inc. Reports Third Quarter And Nine Month 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
The Company recorded third quarter revenues of $650.2 million, an increase of 11.4% over the prior year's third quarter revenue of $583.7 million. Rollins' reported net income was $93.9 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $79.6 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.
Rollins' revenues rose 12.2% for the first nine months of 2021 to $1.824 billion compared to $1.625 billion for the prior year. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $285.4 million or $0.58 per diluted share compared to $198.2 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $262.1 million or $0.53, respectively, compared to $204.9 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the same period last year.
The Company, as planned and previously disclosed, disposed of the majority of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. The gain related to the disposition of these properties in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $31.5 million pre-tax. The third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a one-time non-cash expense of $6.7 million for the accelerated restricted stock vesting for our late Chairman, R. Randall Rollins.
Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are proud of the performance and dedication of our employees and are very pleased with our strong financial results for both the quarter and first nine months of 2021. We remain confident of our continued success for 2021."
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, Crane Pest Control and MissQuito, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.missquito.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.
*Adjusted amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's confidence in its continued success. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events and can be identified by the fact that they relate to future actions, performance or results rather than strictly to historical or current facts.
Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong, and, accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Among the general factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements and estimated results and financial condition are those factors listed in periodic reports filed by Rollins with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those factors discussed under Item 1.A., "Risk Factors" of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020, which factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's belief that its accounting estimates and assumptions, financial condition and results of operations may change materially in future periods in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the outcomes of any pending claim, proceeding, litigation, regulatory action or investigation filed against us, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including, but not limited to, the Company's ongoing SEC investigation; the Company's belief that the ongoing SEC investigation is primarily focused on how it established accruals and reserves at period-ends and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings, and the Company's inability to predict the outcome of the SEC investigation; risks related to the Company's belief that its current cash and cash equivalent balances, future cash flows expected to be generated from operating activities and available borrowings under its credit facilities will be sufficient to finance its current operations and obligations, and fund expansion of the business for the foreseeable future; the Company's belief that it maintains adequate liquidity and capital resources that are directed to finance domestic operations and obligations and to fund expansion of its domestic business for the foreseeable future without regard to its foreign deposits; exposure of certain market risks in the ordinary course of our business, including fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange fluctuations; risks related to changes in industry practices or technologies; and competitive factors and pricing practices.
No assurances can be given that the results and financial condition contemplated in any forward-looking statements will be achieved or will be achieved in any particular timetable. Rollins assumes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statements as a result of events or developments subsequent to the date of this press release, including any such statements related to COVID-19. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures Rollins makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC.
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands)
At September 30, (unaudited)
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
117,655
$
95,440
Trade accounts receivables, net
152,866
138,392
Financed receivables, net
27,294
24,091
Materials and supplies
26,976
30,386
Other current assets
48,663
43,527
Total Current Assets
373,454
331,836
Equipment and property, net
131,549
186,825
Goodwill
665,645
619,656
Customer contracts, net
284,393
275,366
Trademarks and tradenames, net
108,231
104,610
Other intangible assets, net
9,914
9,966
Operating lease, right-of-use assets
251,374
211,345
Financed receivables, long-term, net
45,410
37,430
Benefit plan assets
1,118
1,198
Deferred income tax assets
2,568
2,165
Other assets
31,157
25,669
Total Assets
$
1,904,813
$
1,806,066
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
38,509
56,393
Accrued insurance, current
34,790
31,756
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
96,285
88,566
Unearned revenue
151,645
139,734
Operating lease liabilities, current
76,684
72,197
Current portion of long-term debt
18,750
15,625
Other current liabilities
60,833
64,868
Total Current Liabilities
477,496
469,139
Accrued insurance, less current portion
32,582
36,164
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
177,381
140,795
Long-term debt
49,250
154,375
Deferred income tax liabilities
13,288
15,244
Long-term accrued liabilities
53,187
57,633
Total Liabilities
803,184
873,350
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
492,049
491,624
Retained earnings and other equity
609,580
441,092
Total stockholders' equity
1,101,629
932,716
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,904,813
$
1,806,066
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
Customer services
$
650,199
$
583,698
$
1,823,957
$
1,624,928
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of services provided
305,474
275,474
864,888
782,248
Depreciation and amortization
23,617
22,404
70,519
65,926
Sales, general and administrative
194,261
168,006
539,951
497,121
Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense
—
6,691
—
6,691
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
(447)
1,355
(33,598)
629
Interest expense, net
222
866
1,334
4,491
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
127,072
108,902
380,863
267,822
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
33,219
29,323
95,513
69,617
NET INCOME
$
93,853
$
79,579
$
285,350
$
198,205
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED1
$
0.19
$
0.16
$
0.58
$
0.40
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
492,069
491,631
492,058
491,236
1 All prior year share and per share data have been adjusted to account for the three-for-two stock split effective December 10, 2020.
APPENDIX
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release, and the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues on a constant exchange rate, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in today's conference call. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance because they allow it to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains or the accelerated stock vesting expense. The Company uses organic revenues and organic revenues on a constant exchange rate to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and the change in foreign currency rates. The Company uses free cash flow to demonstrate its ability to generate cash.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in today's earnings release and conference call with their most comparable GAAP measures.
(unaudited in thousands except EPS)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Better/
Better/
2021
2020
(Worse)
%
2021
2020
(Worse)
%
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and EPS
Net income
$
93,853
$
79,579
$
14,274
17.9
%
$
285,350
$
198,205
$
87,145
44.0
%
Property disposition gains
—
—
—
—
(31,517)
—
(31,517)
—
Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense
—
6,691
(6,691)
—
—
6,691
(6,691)
—
Adjusted income taxes on excluded items
—
—
—
—
8,287
—
8,287
—
Adjusted net income
$
93,853
$
86,270
$
7,583
8.8
%
$
262,120
$
204,896
$
57,224
27.9
%
Adjusted net income per share - basic and diluted1
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.01
5.6
%
$
0.53
$
0.42
$
0.11
26.2
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted1
492,069
491,631
438
0.1
%
492,058
491,236
822
0.2
%
Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues and Organic Revenues on a Constant Exchange Rate
Revenues
$
650,199
$
583,698
$
66,501
11.4
%
$
1,823,957
$
1,624,928
$
199,029
12.2
%
Revenues from acquisitions
(12,671)
—
(12,671)
—
(43,931)
—
(43,931)
—
Organic revenues
637,528
583,698
53,830
9.2
%
1,780,026
1,624,928
155,098
9.5
%
Adjustment to organic revenues on a constant exchange rate
(431)
—
(431)
—
(10,314)
—
(10,314)
—
Organic revenues on a constant exchange rate
$
637,097
$
583,698
$
53,399
9.2
%
$
1,769,712
$
1,624,928
$
144,784
8.9
%
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
93,853
$
79,579
$
14,274
17.9
%
$
285,350
$
198,205
$
87,145
44.0
%
Depreciation and amortization
23,617
22,404
1,213
5.4
70,519
65,926
4,593
7.0
Interest expense, net
222
866
(644)
(74.4)
1,334
4,491
(3,157)
(70.3)
Provision for income taxes
33,219
29,323
3,896
13.3
95,513
69,617
25,896
37.2
EBITDA
150,911
132,172
18,739
14.2
%
452,716
338,239
114,477
33.8
%
Property disposition gains
—
—
—
—
(31,517)
—
(31,517)
—
Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense
—
6,691
(6,691)
—
—
6,691
(6,691)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
150,911
$
138,863
$
12,048
8.7
%
$
421,199
$
344,930
$
76,269
22.1
%
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
79,706
$
105,835
$
(26,129)
(24.7)
%
$
298,911
$
340,607
$
(41,696)
(12.2)
%
Purchases of equipment and property
(6,802)
(5,249)
(1,553)
(29.6)
(20,031)
(17,690)
(2,341)
(13.2)
Free Cash Flow
$
72,904
$
100,586
$
(27,682)
(27.5)
%
$
278,880
$
322,917
$
(44,037)
(13.6)
%
1 All prior year share and per share data have been adjusted to account for the three-for-two stock split effective December 10, 2020.
