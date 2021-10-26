Quarterhill to Announce Q3 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), will release its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Paul Hill, President and CEO, and John Rim, CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.
Webcast Information
The live audio webcast will be available at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503336&tp_key=62b180068b
Dial-in Information
- To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6392 (Toll Free)
- To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8659 (International)
Replay Information
Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503336&tp_key=62b180068b
Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on November 10, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 17, 2021 at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677.
Conference ID: 50671670 and Replay Passcode: 671670
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com
