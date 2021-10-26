Dialight Launches New Ultra-Efficient Vigilant® High Bay. At up to 200 LPW it is the Most Efficient Heavy Industrial LED High Bay on the Market

FARMINGDALE, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight, (LSE: DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, in celebration of Energy Awareness Month, announced today the availability of the world's most efficient commercially available heavy industrial rated lighting fixture, the Ultra-Efficient Vigilant® LED High Bay.

The newest addition to Dialight's best-selling High Bay portfolio, this fixture is the ultimate solution for sustainable lighting for industrial environments, offering a faster return on investment—up to a full year sooner than previous Dialight High Bay models. This best-in-class fixture will help companies achieve carbon-neutral operation goals faster while saving money on lighting related energy costs.

With many in the industrial sector putting a focus on net-zero and more sustainable operations, LED lighting represents a critical part of the solution. Upgrading to high-efficiency industrial LED lighting has proven to reduce lighting energy consumption by up to 90% compared to legacy lighting like high-pressure sodium and others. With more than 144 million industrial light fixtures in place in the U.S. alone, switching those as well as less-efficient early LED technology to high-efficiency LED fixtures like the Ultra Efficient Vigilant will make a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions in the industrial sector.

The new Vigilant High Bay is available with DLC Standard and Premium certifications to offer even greater savings through energy rebate programs. What's more, it has a verified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD). That means it has been externally verified and registered to transparently communicate information on the environmental impact of the production of the product. This allows companies to buy with confidence, knowing their investment will help achieve environmental mandates and corporate sustainability goals in a measurable way.

"Enabling more sustainable operations for our industrial customers is a major priority at Dialight, and I'm extremely proud to say this new fixture achieved this significant efficiency milestone without compromising Dialight's rigorous engineering standards which we believe are essential for safe, long-life operation in industrial settings," said Fariyal Khanbabi, Dialight Group Chief Executive. "Features like our sealed components, advanced optics, rugged housings and a wide operating temperature range are all must-haves in industrial settings. That, combined with our hallmark durability and zero-maintenance operation can generate a rapid payback in as little as 12 months for some customers."

This upgrade expands the total light output range with new 30,000, 35,000 and 40,000 lumen offerings to suit a wide variety of industrial applications. The fixture is IP66 rated – protecting against dust and water ingress, impact rated to IK10, offers a wide operating temperature range -40°C to +65°C and includes our signature optics to deliver light where it is needed. It is also available with Hazardous Location certifications.

The Ultra-Efficient Vigilant High Bay is available with an adjustable-range microwave occupancy sensor option to activate the lights only when necessary—such as when people enter the area. Microwave sensors are uniquely suited for industrial applications, due to the fact that they can detect movement over and around obstructions such as boxes, shelving and other barriers that commonly hamper other sensors. That means these smart lights can sense people through fixed objects for improved visibility and safety while still reducing burn time to lower energy consumption.

This fixture is also available with fully integrated wireless controls, with the antenna and other components housed inside the fixture. These design improvements have helped reduce fixture weight of the wireless model by up to 57%.

At just under 5 inches tall and 18 lbs, this low-profile fixture is quick and easy to install and also uses less material in production vs. legacy models. It is available with a wide variety of mounting options, optical patterns and accessories. Best of all, this new fixture offers best-in-class energy efficiency without sacrificing Dialight's design hallmarks that allow for long-life performance in harsh industrial environments and it is backed by Dialight's industry-leading 10-year warranty—making it an essential, cost-effective solution for a wide range of industrial customers.

To learn more about how Dialight's high-efficiency industrial LED lighting solutions can improve sustainability and safety at your facility, visit https://www.dialight.com/product/products-solutions/high-bay-lights/vigilant-led-high-bay/.

