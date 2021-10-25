"Now, It's Time to Celebrate!": New BASIS Baton Rouge Campus (Re-) Schedules Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nationally-acclaimed network of BASIS Charter Schools opened its new, second campus in Baton Rouge in August, at the start of the current 2021-22 school year. However, due to the COVID upsurge from the Delta variant at that time, the ceremony to recognize and memorialize the new school community and beautiful school building in East Baton Rouge Parish had to be postponed.

"The time has come to reschedule the ceremony. Now, it's time to celebrate!" said Rosalind Thompson, the Head of School of BASIS Baton Rouge Primary – Mid City Campus. "We waited. We're abiding by public health protocols and mandates, all of them. But it's now time to bask in the glow of this incredible new campus, and commend the students and educators who've already made it an amazing school!"

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, on campus, at 7921 Florida Boulevard – "and students are invited, too," Ms. Thompson adds. "These kids have been amazing, their enthusiasm is ample and apparent, and this event is well-deserved for them, and for everyone in our school community!"

Please click here for a link to the invitation.

The event is indoors, and BASIS Baton Rouge Primary – Mid City Campus school leaders ask that attendees comply with the ongoing statewide mask mandate.

Head of School Thompson, a veteran educator who has previously led openings – and thus 'cut ribbons' -- at two BASIS campuses in Texas, one in Arizona, and one in Brooklyn, New York, says the academic year is off to an incredible start. "Our teachers are already doing for 330 K-4 students what BASIS teachers always do: teach kids to love learning using one of the best curriculums in the nation. Next year, we'll have 5th graders, too!"

Ms. Thompson will speak at the event, along with Dr. Sito Narcisse, the Superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish School System, as well as the Executive Director of BASIS Charter Schools, DeAnna Rowe.

The network is also excited to invite one of its supportive and active parents and BASIS Baton Rouge board members to speak as well, representing our entire family community – Mrs. Liz Smith.

"We are so proud of our growing community of students, families, and supporters in Baton Rouge," Ms. Thompson said. "Our other campus here, BASIS Baton Rouge – Materra, got us off to an amazing start in this community when it opened in 2018. Materra now serves more than 700 K-7 students."

Like all BASIS Charter Schools, BASIS Baton Rouge Primary – Mid City Campus is an open-enrollment, tuition free public school. Admission is not selective – meaning, any student who lives in the EBR Parish School System can apply and be admitted as long as seats are available. If there are more applicants than available seats, then there is a blind lottery, followed by a waiting list for interested applicants.

Interested families can apply here. Open Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is from Wednesday, November 10, 2021 through Friday, December 10, 2021.

About BASIS Charter Schools

The network of BASIS Charter Schools is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate and knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program—founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be leaders in the 21st century global workforce. In the 2022-23 academic year, BASIS Charter Schools will have 34 operating public schools serving more than 20,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit enrollBASIS.com or BASISed.com.

