Connected2Fiber Launches Global Assured Near Net Offering

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that it has launched the industry's first Assured Near Net service to its global customer base. Near net services are a core part of the connectivity industry that empower network providers to understand locations in close proximity to their existing routes and those networks that are under construction. Trusted knowledge of these sites enables service providers to make granular decisions around building and selling. Connected2Fiber's Assured Near Net service will deliver the most trusted insight, mapping and assurance capabilities to maximize confidence in sellers when setting price and buyers when making purchasing decisions.

As a platform, The Connected World has now processed more than 500 million sites in proximity to over 6.5 million miles of fiber, ultimately delivering clients increased revenue, a stronger return on investment of their routes, and an improved customer experience. Connected2Fiber has inserted trust in the process of near net opportunity identification with their best-of-breed location intelligence and transformed a space that has traditionally been associated with significant risk from the standpoint of unexpected cost, timing and final implementation plans. Those risks often lead to margins being impacted and customer expectations poorly met when a service provider cannot deliver.

Connected2Fiber's Assured Near Net service elevates beyond the simplest form of near net analysis, namely straight line or buffer, which calculates the distance from a path or access point to a location based on a straight line and includes every site that falls within a specific distance, such as 1,000 feet. This very imprecise method tends to overstate what a provider can reach and doesn't take into consideration the impediments along a path. Assured Near Net is also superior to right of way near net calculations, which calculate the distance between the path or access point to the location following the right of way the fiber would be built on and including the private party path from the right of way into the building where the fiber would connect.

Connected2Fiber's Assured Near Net takes the quality and reliability of data used in a right of way calculation to a new level, including guaranteeing accuracy of up to five nines with SLAs placed on the real world execution associated with each lateral. This model gives assurance to the seller in how they price their offering to meet expected returns, and gives buyers who see an Assured Near Net symbol the confidence to know that they can rely on the quoted price and execute their business without fear of fall out, an industry challenge impacting on average over 20% of all connectivity orders globally today.

The second part of Connected2Fiber's Assured Near Net offer is the ability to license the Assured Near Net Verified Status for use in any of the provider's communications, including its use within API responses and on quotes, building lists, websites and portals. This symbol of trust will improve the confidence in the specific serviceability and pricing dynamics of the location by both wholesale sellers and buyers.

"We see the tremendous value in being the trusted source of truth for near net building identification in the industry and our goal is to help service providers deeply understand location dynamics and communicate them in a trusted manner to clients in order to transform the customer experience and, ultimately, drive revenue growth," states Ben Edmond, CEO & Founder at Connected2Fiber. "Over the past five years, Connected2Fiber has made the investment in building best in class data, algorithms and a team passionate about digital transformation. The reality is that the world is not fully built with fiber today and won't be for many years to come. This means that to effectively work, people have to deal with the construction process that extends fiber networks deeper, and by providing precision and assurance, Connected2Fiber will help the world better transact."

