Whirlpool Brand Brings Home Two TWICE VIP Awards

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Whirlpool brand's innovations earned recognition in the eighth edition of the TWICE VIP Awards , the lead voice of the consumer electronics industry. The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator , a first-of-its-kind washing machine that launched earlier this year, received kudos as the best top-load washer in the Major Appliances, Laundry category - marking the second year in a row that Whirlpool brand was honored in this category. Whirlpool® App 2.0 , which the brand reintroduced this year as a destination for families looking for ways to better manage daily chores, also received top recognition in the Smart Home Hub category.

"All our innovations are designed with the needs of our consumers in mind, so we can help them better care for their families when accomplishing the tasks of cooking, cleaning and washing," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand manager at Whirlpool brand. "Receiving this award from such inspiring industry leaders reinforces why we work so hard at Whirlpool brand to bring to life kitchen and laundry solutions that make caring for your loved ones, day in and day out, easier. We are honored to be selected as a top brand by TWICE."

The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is an industry-first innovation that gives consumers the flexibility to customize their washing machine to meet their needs. The center agitator post can easily be swapped in or out of the machine to create more space for bigger or bulkier loads of laundry as needed. The washing machine also features the Whirlpool® Load & GoTM Dispenser, enabling consumers to skip the step of detergent for up to 20 loads.* The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is a smart washing machine that can be connected to the Whirlpool® App to streamline laundry routines.**

"The Whirlpool® App offers several methods to streamline laundry day, so families can spend their time focusing on what matters most - being together. Whether it's assigning family members the next step in the laundry process or being able to remotely see how much time is left on a cycle, the app is intended to make care easier and more efficient," added Martinez.

TWICE is the only publication to host an awards program that is voted on by consumer tech retailers and distributors. The VIP awards are held annually and recognize the best features, design and value that new products and services bring to consumers.

*Based on an 8-lb. load.

**Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect.

