L.A. City Council Proclaims Nov. 2 As L.A. Works Day LA's Largest Volunteer Action Center to Provide 30,000 Meals in 30 Days to Help Raise Awareness for Food Insecurity and Benefit Communities in Need

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Works, Los Angeles' largest volunteer action center, celebrates 30 years of uniting Angelenos in service and activism. On November 2, 2021, the Los Angeles City Council kicks off L.A. Works' month-long celebration of service by recognizing the milestone and proclaiming the day as L.A. Works Day.

Roughly 1 million Los Angeles County residents do not know where their next meal will come from – yet California produces half of the nation's fruits and vegetables. L.A. Works' anniversary campaign, 30,000 meals in 30 days, will provide meals to food insecure Angelenos and raise awareness of this critical need.

"We are leveraging the reach of our volunteer power to address one of the most critical issues affecting Angelenos in the wake of the pandemic - food insecurity," said Bob L. Johnson, co-founder of L.A. Works. "Our 30,000 meals in 30 days campaign highlights L.A. Works' three decades of volunteer service to the Los Angeles community and our commitment to the well-being of the entire Los Angeles community, including neighborhoods of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, social injustice, and ongoing food and housing challenges."

On November 6, volunteers will drop off more than 1,000 fresh sack lunches to the Hollywood Food Coalition and The Midnight Mission. Throughout November, L.A. Works will coordinate in-person and virtual activities for volunteers to serve the community in the way that works best for them.

For a full list of volunteer opportunities, please visit laworks.com/30anniversary.

For remarks from Mayor Eric Garcetti, please visit bit.ly/MayorGarcettiLAWorks.

SPONSORS INCLUDE: Accenture, The Jonathan Club, KCET, Los Angeles magazine, Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, Netflix, and Stellar Agency.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS: In 2021, L.A. Works celebrates 30 years mobilizing Angelenos as volunteers to strengthen the fabric of Los Angeles. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, the nonprofit organization makes volunteering easy and accessible in order to bring Angelenos' time and resources to nonprofits serving a range of needs, from hunger and homelessness to the achievement gap and cultural enrichment. As a unique nonprofit social enterprise, L.A. Works also helps corporations to create community service events. More at www.laworks.com.

