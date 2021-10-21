Kayne Anderson Real Estate Announces Hiring of Debby Jenkins and Launch of Multifamily Impact Strategy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayne Anderson Real Estate ("KA Real Estate"), the real estate private equity arm of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., today announced that it has hired Debby Jenkins as Head of Housing and head of its newly created Multifamily Impact strategy, effective December 1, 2021.

Ms. Jenkins brings more than two decades of experience in the multifamily sector to KA Real Estate. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily at Freddie Mac, where she oversaw the country's largest provider of financing to the multifamily sector as well as the largest issuer of commercial structured debt in the industry. While at Freddie Mac, Ms. Jenkins spent her time providing liquidity and stability to the rental housing market with a focus on affordable housing.

KA Real Estate's Multifamily Impact strategy is an extension of the firm's existing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives and strategic multifamily investments, which comprise more than 7,500 units. The Multifamily Impact strategy will focus on acquisition and development opportunities in multifamily housing that are affordable to middle and lower income renters. The KA Real Estate team will leverage its operating and development expertise to stretch beyond today's market standards in ESG. The firm will make capital intensive investments focused on clean energy solutions and invest in social services focused on providing residents housing stability, economic autonomy and advancement.

In addition to measurable efforts focusing on the tenant and property levels, the KA Real Estate team will continue its goal to accelerate diversity across the multifamily ecosystem. This work will include strategic partnerships with diverse developers, suppliers, vendors, minority owned investment banks and other industry participants, and will be a cornerstone of the Multifamily Impact strategy.

"I am thrilled to welcome such a uniquely talented and widely respected industry veteran of Debby's caliber to KA Real Estate," said Al Rabil, Chief Executive Officer, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors and Co-Founder & CEO, Kayne Anderson Real Estate. "By developing and enhancing high-quality assets with an overarching focus on social impact and sustainability, we are committed to driving positive change through each investment. Debby not only shares our values and vision, but has spent the vast majority of her career supporting and expanding access to affordable multifamily housing. We look forward to joining forces and embarking on this next chapter together."

"The launch of our multifamily impact strategy is a direct result of our firm's belief that ESG is not a policy but an imperative," said David Selznick, Chief Investment Officer, Kayne Anderson Real Estate. "At KA Real Estate, we have never been about just checking the boxes. Our objective is to have significant and measurable impact in the communities where we live, work and own properties, and to establish best practices to work toward a carbon neutral real estate industry. Debby certainly shares our view with conviction and brings her unmatched experience in the multifamily sector. We could not be more excited to work with her."

"I have deep respect for the Kayne Anderson team's long-term vision, commitment to innovation and providing the highest quality living experience, as well as the passion they bring to everything they do each and every day," said Ms. Jenkins. "I could not be more excited about the opportunity to join the team at such a dynamic time, and I look forward to working closely with Al, David and the entire team to spearhead our Impact strategy and bring superior, sustainable and affordable multifamily living options to households and communities across the country."

Kayne Anderson Real Estate ("KA Real Estate") is a leading real estate private equity investor in medical office, seniors housing, off-campus student housing, multifamily housing and self-storage. KA Real Estate manages over $13.2 billion of real estate AUM (as of 9/30/21) across opportunistic equity, core equity and real estate debt. KA Real Estate is part of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., a $30.3 billion alternative investment management firm (AUM as of 9/30/21) with more than 37 years of successful experience in the real estate, infrastructure, credit, and growth capital sectors. For more information, visit https://kaynecapital.com/real-estate/.

