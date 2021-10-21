JA Solar Recognized Again as 100% Bankable in BloombergNEF 2021 PV Module Bankability Survey

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the BloombergNEF(BNEF) 2021 PV module bankability survey were recently released showing once again that JA Solar is in the top tier of PV module manufacturers in terms of financial stability and reputation, with its bankability recognized by BNEF's 100% recommendation index.

BNEF's evaluation of the bankability of module manufacturers is based on an analysis of track records, financial stability, and module technologies after its survey of banks, funds, solar engineering contractors, independent power producers and technical advisers, with global coverage.

According to BNEF's data on global term-loan financed projects, since August 2019, JA Solar's module supply has accounted for the highest proportion, which shows that JA Solar's immense bankability has been recognized by the whole PV market.

The survey results also integrate module test data sourced from PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), an independent third-party test lab and Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), an authoritative testing agency from the United States.

According to PVEL's 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, JA Solar has been recognized for the sixth time as a "Top Performer." The 2021 Scorecard is a detailed summary of test results lasting over an 18-month period. The PV module Product Qualification Program (PQP) includes tests and analyses on thermal cycling (TC600), damp heat (DH2000), potential-induced degradation (PID192), light-induced degradation (LID), light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID), and more. In comparison with most standardized tests, PQP is more rigorous in terms of both conditions and sequences, and consequently the results obtained are more detailed and significant for practical module application scenarios. Being named as "Top Performer" by PVEL is precious recognition of the quality and excellent performance of JA Solar's PV products.

In RETC's 2021 PV Module Index Report (PVMI), JA Solar is recognized as "Overall High Achiever" with its modules' excellent performance in quality, reliability, and performance. The 2021 PVMI Report summarizes the results of more than 12 months of testing on damp heat (DH2000), dynamic mechanical load (DML), solar module efficiency, PTC-to-STC ratio, PAN file test, light-induced degradation (LID), light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID), thresher test, among others. Each test holds strong reference significance for the reliability of modules in practical application scenarios. Consecutively winning the "Overall High Achiever" honor further confirms the performance advantages of JA Solar modules in efficiency, reliability and power generation capacity, and perfectly reflects the "customer-oriented, to achieve optimal LCOE" module design mindset.

JA Solar has always been committed to promoting the development and application of high-efficiency PV technology and providing high-quality products and services to customers worldwide, and has gained high recognition in the global market. With its global shipment volume ranked among the top three for several consecutive years, JA Solar has been awarded with the Top Brand PV seal in European, Middle East & North Africa, Australian and Vietnamese markets.

