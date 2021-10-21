Brookdale Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter weighted average occupancy grew 200 basis points sequentially.

Liquidity increased $258 million to $646 million at September 30, 2021 , which reflects the impact of the successful completion of the sale of 80% of the Company's equity in its Health Care Services segment.

On October 1, 2021 , the Company issued $230 million principal amount of 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2026.

"We are winning the recovery, with eight consecutive months of occupancy growth through October," said Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO. "Throughout the pandemic, we've made great progress from a business and liquidity perspective. Our scale allows us to help protect and prioritize our residents and associates, like with our recent and rapid hosting of vaccine booster clinics in the vast majority of our communities. Additionally, this quarter we successfully closed a convertible notes offering that demonstrates the interest in Brookdale's current and long-term growth opportunities."

SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated

The table below presents a summary of consolidated operating results.





Year-Over-Year Increase / (Decrease)



Sequential Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions) 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Amount Percent

2Q 2021 Amount Percent Senior housing resident fee revenue $ 600.1

$ 610.9 $ (10.8) (1.8)%

$ 586.7 $ 13.4 2.3% Health Care Services resident fee revenue (1) —

89.9 (89.9) n/a

87.3 (87.3) n/a Total resident fee revenue 600.1

700.8 (100.7) (14.4)%

674.0 (73.9) (11.0)% Management fee revenue 3.6

5.7 (2.1) (36.8)%

5.0 (1.4) (28.0)% Senior housing facility operating expense 480.4

476.2 4.2 0.9%

466.4 14.0 3.0% Health Care Services facility operating expense (1) —

94.3 (94.3) n/a

84.4 (84.4) n/a Total facility operating expense 480.4

570.5 (90.1) (15.8)%

550.8 (70.4) (12.8)% General and administrative expense 43.8

54.1 (10.3) (19.0)%

52.4 (8.6) (16.4)% Net income (loss) (1) 174.3

(125.0) 299.3 NM

(83.6) 257.9 NM Adjusted EBITDA (2) 34.6

(64.0) 98.6 NM

33.1 1.5 4.5% One-time cash lease payment —

119.2 (119.2) NM

— — — Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-time cash lease payment 34.6

55.2 (20.6) (37.3)%

33.1 1.5 4.5%































(1) On July 1, 2021, the Company sold 80% of its equity in its Health Care Services segment (the "HCS Sale") and recognized a $288.2 million gain on the sale. For periods beginning July 1, 2021, the results and financial position of the Health Care Services segment are deconsolidated from the Company's consolidated financial statements. Refer to the Transaction and Financing Update below for further information. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures. Unless otherwise indicated, Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 includes the $119.2 million one-time cash lease payment made to Ventas, Inc. ("Ventas") in connection with the Company's lease restructuring transaction effective July 26, 2020 ("one-time cash lease payment").

Senior housing resident fee revenue. Consolidated RevPAR decreased $22 , or 0.6%, to $3,784 as a result of a decrease in consolidated weighted average occupancy of 280 basis points to 72.5%, offset by an increase in consolidated RevPOR of $163 , or 3.2%, to $5,219 . The increase in RevPOR was primarily the result of in-place rent increases and an occupancy mix shift to more memory care and skilled nursing services. The disposition of 12 communities through sales and conveyances of owned communities and lease terminations since the beginning of the third quarter of 2020 resulted in $7.4 million less in resident fees during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Management fee revenue.

Senior housing facility operating expense. Senior housing facility operating expense increased $4.2 million , or 0.9%, primarily due to an increase in labor expense arising from increased contract labor and overtime costs due to the intensely competitive labor market, partially offset by a decrease in incremental costs to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The disposition of communities resulted in $7.7 million less in facility operating expenses during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

3Q 2021 vs 2Q 2021: Senior housing facility operating expense increased $14.0 million , or 3.0%, primarily due to an increase in labor expense arising from increased contract labor and overtime costs due to the intensely competitive labor market and an additional day of expense during the third quarter. Additionally, there was a seasonal increase in utility costs.

The Company incurred $7.2 million , $8.9 million , and $22.1 million of incremental direct costs in the consolidated senior housing portfolio during the third quarter of 2021, second quarter of 2021, and third quarter of 2020, respectively, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including costs for: acquisition of personal protective equipment ("PPE"), medical equipment, and cleaning and disposable food service supplies; enhanced cleaning and environmental sanitation; increased employee-related costs, including labor, workers compensation, and health plan expense; increased expense for general liability claims; and COVID-19 testing of residents and associates where not otherwise covered by government payor or third-party insurance sources.





General and administrative expense.

Net income (loss).

Adjusted EBITDA.

COVID-19 Impact.



Jan

2021 Feb 2021 Mar 2021 Apr 2021 May

2021 Jun

2021 Jul

2021 Aug

2021 Sep 2021 Oct 2021 Weighted average 70.0 % 69.4 % 69.4 % 69.9 % 70.5 % 71.2 % 72.0 % 72.5 % 73.0 % 73.3 % Month end 70.4 % 70.1 % 70.6 % 71.1 % 71.6 % 72.6 % 73.3 % 73.7 % 74.2 % 74.5 %

Same Community Senior Housing (Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living and Memory Care (AL/MC), and CCRCs)

The table below presents a summary of same community operating results and metrics of the Company's consolidated senior housing portfolio.(3)







Year-Over-Year Increase / (Decrease)

Sequential Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Amount Percent 2Q 2021 Amount Percent RevPAR $ 3,786

$ 3,822

$ (36)

(0.9)% $ 3,693

$ 93

2.5% Weighted average occupancy 72.5 % 75.5 % (300) bps n/a 70.4 % 210 bps n/a RevPOR $ 5,222

$ 5,064

$ 158

3.1% $ 5,247

$ (25)

(0.5)% Facility operating expense $ 453.6

$ 441.0

$ 12.6

2.9% $ 439.5

$ 14.1

3.2%





(3) The same community portfolio includes operating results and data for 634 communities consolidated and operational for the full period in both comparison years. Consolidated communities excluded from the same community portfolio include communities acquired or disposed of since the beginning of the prior year, communities classified as assets held for sale, certain communities planned for disposition, certain communities that have undergone or are undergoing expansion, redevelopment, and repositioning projects, and certain communities that have experienced a casualty event that significantly impacts their operations. To aid in comparability, same community operating results exclude natural disaster expense.

Resident fees.

Facility operating expense.

LIQUIDITY

The table below presents a summary of the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.





Year-Over-Year Increase / (Decrease)

Sequential Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions) 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Amount Percent 2Q 2021 Amount Percent Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7.2

$ (77.2)

$ 84.4

NM $ 3.4

$ 3.8

111.8% Adjusted Free Cash Flow (4) (42.6)

(114.3)

71.7

62.7% (54.7)

12.1

22.1%





(4) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the third quarter of 2020 includes the $119.2 million one-time cash lease payment.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Total Liquidity. Total liquidity of $645.8 million as of September 30, 2021 included $478.5 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $157.9 million of marketable securities, and $9.4 million of availability on the Company's secured credit facility. Total liquidity as of September 30, 2021 increased $258.0 million from June 30, 2021 , primarily attributable to the HCS Sale on July 1, 2021 , for net cash proceeds of $305.8 million at closing, partially offset by the negative $42.6 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow during the third quarter of 2021.

TRANSACTION AND FINANCING UPDATE

Sale of Health Care Services : On July 1, 2021 , the Company completed the sale of 80% of its equity in its Health Care Services segment to affiliates of HCA Healthcare, Inc. ("HCA Healthcare") for a purchase price of $400.0 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments set forth in the Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated February 24, 2021 , including a reduction for the remaining outstanding balance as of the closing of Medicare advance payments and deferred payroll tax payments related to the Health Care Services segment (the "HCS Sale"). The Company received net cash proceeds of $305.8 million at closing on July 1, 2021 and $6.8 million upon completion of the post-closing net working capital adjustment in October 2021 . Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, at closing of the transaction, the Company retained a 20% equity interest in the Health Care Services venture.





The results and financial position of the Company's Health Care Services segment were deconsolidated from its consolidated financial statements as of July 1, 2021 and its 20% equity interest in the Health Care Services venture is accounted for under the equity method of accounting subsequent to that date. As of July 1, 2021 , the Company recognized a $100.0 million asset within investment in unconsolidated ventures on its condensed consolidated balance sheet for the estimated fair value of its retained 20% noncontrolling interest in the Health Care Services venture. The Company recognized a $288.2 million gain on sale, net of transaction costs, for the HCS Sale for the three months ended September 30, 2021 .





In September 2021 , the Health Care Services venture entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with LHC Group Inc., providing for the sale of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy agencies in areas not served by HCA Healthcare. Upon the completion of the sale on November 1, 2021 , the Company received $35.0 million of cash distributions from the HCS Venture from the net sale proceeds, which further enhanced its liquidity. The Company continues to retain a 20% equity interest in the remaining Health Care Services venture, which continues to operate home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy agencies in areas served by HCA Healthcare.





Convertible Debt Issuance: On October 1, 2021 , the Company issued $230.0 million principal amount of 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2026. The Company received net proceeds of $224.3 million after the deduction of the initial purchasers' discount. The Company used $15.9 million of the net proceeds to pay the Company's cost of capped call transactions entered into in connection with the issuance, which are expected generally to reduce or offset potential dilution to holders of the Company's common stock. Additionally, the Company used a portion of the net proceeds to repay a $45.0 million note payable and $29.2 million of mortgage debt and intends to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing or repaying maturing debt.

OUTLOOK

The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $35 million to $40 million.

This guidance excludes the potential impact of any government financial relief including distributions from the Provider Relief Fund or future acquisition or disposition activity other than the planned disposition of three communities classified as held for sale. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure included in the foregoing guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's net income (loss). Variability in the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile the measure may have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company will post on its website at www.brookdaleinvestors.com supplemental information relating to the Company's third quarter 2021 results, an updated investor presentation, and a copy of this earnings release. The supplemental information and a copy of this earnings release will also be furnished in a Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

ABOUT BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, and Alzheimer's and dementia care communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 682 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2021, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

DEFINITIONS OF RevPAR AND RevPOR

RevPAR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per available unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding Health Care Services segment revenue, revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities, and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of available units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

RevPOR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per occupied unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding Health Care Services segment revenue, revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities, and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of occupied units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue













Resident fees $ 600,095



$ 700,771



$ 1,938,423



$ 2,215,107

Management fees 3,621



5,669



17,185



120,460

Reimbursed costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 37,849



90,775



146,651



315,003

Other operating income 89



10,765



12,132



37,458

Total revenue and other operating income 641,654



807,980



2,114,391



2,688,028

















Expense













Facility operating expense (excluding facility depreciation and amortization of $78,756, $81,854, $233,951, and $253,126, respectively) 480,423



570,530



1,587,581



1,765,046

General and administrative expense (including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $3,568, $6,136, $12,878, and $18,212, respectively) 43,812



54,138



146,155



161,251

Facility operating lease expense 43,226



51,620



131,508



178,480

Depreciation and amortization 84,560



87,821



252,042



271,713

Asset impairment 639



8,213



13,394



96,729

Costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 37,849



90,775



146,651



315,003

Total operating expense 690,509



863,097



2,277,331



2,788,222

Income (loss) from operations (48,855)



(55,117)



(162,940)



(100,194)

















Interest income 286



607



1,048



4,305

Interest expense:













Debt (35,708)



(36,908)



(106,484)



(117,645)

Financing lease obligations (11,674)



(11,908)



(34,549)



(37,082)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (1,979)



(1,730)



(5,992)



(4,601)

Gain (loss) on debt modification and extinguishment, net —



(7,917)



—



11,107

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated ventures (1,474)



(293)



11,941



(863)

Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 288,375



2,209



289,408



374,019

Other non-operating income (loss) 571



948



5,163



4,598

Income (loss) before income taxes 189,542



(110,109)



(2,405)



133,644

Benefit (provision) for income taxes (15,279)



(14,884)



(15,239)



(7,560)

Net income (loss) 174,263



(124,993)



(17,644)



126,084

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 19



18



56



55

Net income (loss) attributable to Brookdale Senior Living Inc. common stockholders $ 174,282



$ (124,975)



$ (17,588)



$ 126,139

















Net income (loss) per share attributable to Brookdale Senior Living Inc. common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.94



$ (0.68)



$ (0.10)



$ 0.69

Diluted $ 0.89



$ (0.68)



$ (0.10)



$ 0.69

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 185,317



183,244



184,841



183,535

Diluted 196,230



183,244



184,841



183,668



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 478,509



$ 380,420

Marketable securities 157,936



172,905

Restricted cash 37,722



28,059

Accounts receivable, net 52,223



109,221

Assets held for sale 11,739



16,061

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 94,984



66,937

Total current assets 833,113



773,603

Property, plant and equipment and leasehold intangibles, net 4,940,553



5,068,060

Operating lease right-of-use assets 669,158



788,138

Other assets, net 211,509



271,957

Total assets $ 6,654,333



$ 6,901,758









Current portion of long-term debt $ 219,323



$ 68,885

Current portion of financing lease obligations 21,634



19,543

Current portion of operating lease obligations 146,451



146,226

Other current liabilities 434,508



456,079

Total current liabilities 821,916



690,733

Long-term debt, less current portion 3,638,136



3,847,103

Financing lease obligations, less current portion 534,853



543,764

Operating lease obligations, less current portion 726,086



819,429

Other liabilities 139,562



198,000

Total liabilities 5,860,553



6,099,029

Total Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stockholders' equity 791,541



800,434

Noncontrolling interest 2,239



2,295

Total equity 793,780



802,729

Total liabilities and equity $ 6,654,333



$ 6,901,758



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (17,644)



$ 126,084

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Loss (gain) on debt modification and extinguishment, net —



(11,107)

Depreciation and amortization, net 258,034



276,314

Asset impairment 13,394



96,729

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated ventures (11,941)



863

Distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings 6,191



766

Amortization of entrance fees (1,320)



(1,606)

Proceeds from deferred entrance fee revenue 2,981



118

Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 8,512



(2,727)

Operating lease expense adjustment (16,263)



(132,276)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (289,408)



(374,019)

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 12,878



18,212

Other (4,399)



(1,965)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (584)



19,678

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net (7,487)



27,504

Prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable (4,634)



(5,823)

Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 21,878



17,002

Refundable fees and deferred revenue (10,492)



64,763

Operating lease assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements 27,057



13,640

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (13,247)



132,150

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Change in lease security deposits and lease acquisition deposits, net 19



3,399

Purchase of marketable securities (247,847)



(255,373)

Sale and maturities of marketable securities 262,995



188,750

Capital expenditures, net of related payables (125,817)



(140,690)

Acquisition of assets, net of related payables and cash received —



(472,193)

Investment in unconsolidated ventures (5,359)



(1,809)

Distributions received from unconsolidated ventures 2,155



—

Proceeds from sale of assets, net 315,583



331,103

Proceeds from notes receivable —



2,849

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 201,729



(343,964)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from debt 25,158



961,833

Repayment of debt and financing lease obligations (96,065)



(518,700)

Proceeds from line of credit —



166,381

Repayment of line of credit —



(166,381)

Purchase of treasury stock, net of related payables —



(18,123)

Payment of financing costs, net of related payables (196)



(18,141)

Payments of employee taxes for withheld shares (4,772)



(4,012)

Other 144



335

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (75,731)



403,192

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 112,751



191,378

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 465,148



301,697

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 577,899



$ 493,075



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to aid investors in better understanding the factors and trends affecting the Company's performance and liquidity. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Investors are cautioned that amounts presented in accordance with the Company's definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner. Investors are urged to review the following reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures from the most comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure that the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding: benefit/provision for income taxes, non-operating income/expense items, and depreciation and amortization; and further adjusted to exclude income/expense associated with non-cash, non-operational, transactional, cost reduction, or organizational restructuring items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods. For the periods presented herein, such other items include non-cash impairment charges, gain/loss on facility lease termination and modification, operating lease expense adjustment, amortization of deferred gain, change in future service obligation, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and transaction and organizational restructuring costs. Transaction costs include those directly related to acquisition, disposition, financing, and leasing activity, and stockholder relations advisory matters, and are primarily comprised of legal, finance, consulting, professional fees, and other third-party costs. Organizational restructuring costs include those related to the Company's efforts to reduce general and administrative expense and its senior leadership changes, including severance.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective core operating performance, and to make day-to-day operating decisions; (ii) it provides an assessment of operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely revenues and the controllable cost structure of the organization, by eliminating items related to the Company's financing and capital structure and other items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods; and (iii) the Company believes that this measure is used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and to value companies in its industry.

Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as a performance measure, including: (i) excluded interest and income tax are necessary to operate the Company's business under its current financing and capital structure; (ii) excluded depreciation, amortization and impairment charges may represent the wear and tear and/or reduction in value of the Company's communities, goodwill, and other assets and may be indicative of future needs for capital expenditures; and (iii) the Company may incur income/expense similar to those for which adjustments are made, such as gain/loss on sale of assets, facility lease termination and modification, or debt modification and extinguishment, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and transaction and other costs, and such income/expense may significantly affect the Company's operating results.

The table below reconciles the Company's Adjusted EBITDA from its net income (loss).



Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 174,263



$ (83,604)



$ (124,993)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 15,279



(792)



14,884

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated ventures 1,474



(13,946)



293

Loss (gain) on debt modification and extinguishment, net —



—



7,917

Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (288,375)



79



(2,209)

Other non-operating (income) loss (571)



(2,948)



(948)

Interest expense 49,361



49,057



50,546

Interest income (286)



(341)



(607)

Income (loss) from operations (48,855)



(52,495)



(55,117)

Depreciation and amortization 84,560



83,591



87,821

Asset impairment 639



2,078



8,213

Operating lease expense adjustment (6,273)



(5,326)



(117,322)

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3,568



4,527



6,136

Transaction and organizational restructuring costs 943



689



6,250

Adjusted EBITDA(5) $ 34,582



$ 33,064



$ (64,019)

One-time cash lease payment —



—



119,180

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-time cash

lease payment $ 34,582



$ 33,064



$ 55,161







(5) Adjusted EBITDA includes $0.1 million, $1.3 million, and $10.8 million benefit for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively, of Provider Relief Funds and other government grants and credits recognized in other operating income. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes the $119.2 million one-time cash lease payment.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before: distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings, changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable, changes in operating lease liability for lease termination, cash paid/received for gain/loss on facility lease termination and modification, and lessor capital expenditure reimbursements under operating leases; plus: property insurance proceeds and proceeds from refundable entrance fees, net of refunds; less: non-development capital expenditures and payment of financing lease obligations. Non-development capital expenditures are comprised of corporate and community-level capital expenditures, including those related to maintenance, renovations, upgrades, and other major building infrastructure projects for the Company's communities and is presented net of lessor reimbursements. Non-development capital expenditures do not include capital expenditures for: community expansions, major community redevelopment and repositioning projects, and the development of new communities.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a liquidity measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective sources of operating liquidity, and to review the Company's ability to service its outstanding indebtedness, pay dividends to stockholders, engage in share repurchases, and make capital expenditures, including development capital expenditures; and (ii) it provides an indicator to management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow has material limitations as a liquidity measure, including: (i) it does not represent cash available for dividends, share repurchases, or discretionary expenditures since certain non-discretionary expenditures, including mandatory debt principal payments, are not reflected in this measure; (ii) the cash portion of non-recurring charges related to gain/loss on facility lease termination generally represent charges/gains that may significantly affect the Company's liquidity; and (iii) the impact of timing of cash expenditures, including the timing of non-development capital expenditures, limits the usefulness of the measure for short-term comparisons.

The table below reconciles the Company's Adjusted Free Cash Flow from its net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.



Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7,200



$ 3,410



$ (77,169)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 203,974



1,561



(48,554)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19,177)



(20,992)



96,668

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents,

and restricted cash $ 191,997



$ (16,021)



$ (29,055)













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7,200



$ 3,410



$ (77,169)

Distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings (836)



(5,355)



(766)

Changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable (4,151)



(4,200)



(5,841)

Changes in assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements under operating leases (11,551)



(7,943)



(3,131)

Non-development capital expenditures, net (28,193)



(35,795)



(22,872)

Payment of financing lease obligations (5,039)



(4,864)



(4,548)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (6) $ (42,570)



$ (54,747)



$ (114,327)





(6) Adjusted Free Cash Flow includes transaction and organizational restructuring costs of $0.9 million, $0.7 million, and $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Additionally, Adjusted Free Cash Flow includes:

$1.1 million, $0.4 million, and $4.4 million benefit for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively, from Provider Relief Funds and other government grants and credits accepted or received

$3.5 million and $14.3 million recoupment of accelerated/advanced Medicare payments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively

$2.5 million benefit from accelerated/advanced Medicare payments received for the three months ended September 30, 2020

$23.6 million benefit from payroll taxes deferred for the three months ended September 30, 2020

$119.2 million one-time cash lease payment for the three months ended September 30, 2020

