Top Echelon Releases Job Candidates Sourcing Tool for Recruiting Top Talent

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Echelon Software, the leading provider of recruiting software for people who build teams, is pleased to announce the release of its Network Candidates sourcing tool. With the job market historically tight for talent, this tool is designed to help professional recruiters and executive search consultants find quality candidates for their clients' job openings.

(PRNewsfoto/Top Echelon Software)

The Network Candidates sourcing tool is an integration module that operates between members of Top Echelon's recruiting network and users of its applicant tracking system and CRM for recruiters. According to Top Echelon Software CEO Mark Demaree, the number of candidates in the sourcing tool has been steadily rising.

"We've essentially doubled the number of candidates in our sourcing tool during the past few years," said Demaree. "At one time, there were three million resumes in the Network Candidates sourcing tool, and now that total stands at just over six million. This resource has been of tremendous value to our network members and users of our recruiting software, allowing them to source higher quality candidates, fill their clients' open positons, and make more placements."

The increase in the number of resumes in the sourcing tool is just one indication of the health of the recruiting profession. Top Echelon Network membership has increased 12% since last year, further illustrating the hiring demand that exists and employers' willingness to engage the services of third-party recruiting agencies to find the talent they need. Since the job market for talent is so tight right now, these agencies are seeking to leverage the resources of other recruiters to help fill their clients' open positions.

"Many of the recruiters in our network have more than enough job orders," said Drea Codispoti, CPC/CERS, who has been the Director of Network Operations at Top Echelon for 15 years. "What they really need and what they're looking for are high-quality candidates, and that's what makes their membership and the network's software so valuable. The Network Candidates sourcing tool is the next evolution in our mission to provide professional recruiters and search consultants with the resources they need to be successful."

ABOUT TOP ECHELON SOFTWARE: Founded in 1988 in Canton, Ohio, Top Echelon's mission statement is "To help the world work by providing innovative recruiting and hiring software that transforms the employment marketplace. Visit www.topechelon.com for more information!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Top Echelon Software