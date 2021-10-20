Pandera Announces Hire of Jeffrey Guilfoyle as Vice President of Sales

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandera Systems LLC, a leading services provider of cloud and analytical solutions for corporate and enterprise organizations is pleased to announce the expansion of their leadership team. Pandera welcomes Jeffrey Guilfoyle as their Vice President of Sales for North America and EMEA.

As Vice President of Sales, Jeffrey Guilfoyle will be leading the development and execution of Pandera's go-to market strategy and regional expansion to support the rapid growth of their partnership with Google Cloud. As an existing Premier Partner, Pandera looks to expand upon its end-to-end platform services and solutions specifically tailored to accelerate and advance the adoption of Google Cloud for corporate and enterprise organizations.

Jeffrey Guilfoyle has his M.B.A. from the University of Arizona, Eller College of Management and is a seasoned sales leader with over a decade of sales and strategic go-to market experience. During his most recent position at MavenWave, Jeffrey led the go-to market with Google Cloud in his respective region.

"This has been an incredible year of growth for Pandera, with cloud-based solutions and services continuing to account for the majority of the growth. We are incredibly excited to have Jeff join our team, as his years of experience building and leading strategic sales teams, along with his expertise helping customers realize the value proposition of the Google Cloud Platform are both invaluable additions to our team,' said Kevin Curely, CEO of Pandera. "Jeff will also be instrumental in helping lead our continued expansion into the South Central region, with a primary focus on expanding our Google Cloud solutions and services in that market," stated Kevin Curley.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining Pandera during this period of incredible growth for the organization. During the pandemic, Pandera has doubled down on solving the most challenging problems facing our clients by continuing to grow our delivery organization with the best and brightest talent, a focus on creating solutions for our customers that not only solve the problems of today but give them the competing edge for tomorrow by continuing to strengthen our partnership with Google Cloud to maximize the value and innovation for our clients," said Jeffrey Guilfoyle, VP of Sales at Pandera.

"I am very humbled and excited to take my experience building high performance sales organizations to deepen our relationships with our existing clients, and to bring Pandera and Google's value to more Enterprises across the United States and the U.K," said Jeffrey Guilfoyle.

About Pandera

Pandera is a full service analytics and technology consulting firm with a primary focus in developing innovative data solutions leveraging the advanced capabilities of the cloud. We are a global solution oriented firm that services enterprise and corporate level organizations, to solve their most complex data and analytics challenges.

To ensure success for our clients we provide strategic advisory, architecture and engineering services across our specialized practice areas that cover Data Architecture, Data Platforms, Data Sciences, Business Analytics, Cloud Migration, Application Development, and Managed Services.

